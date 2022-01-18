HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- alliantgroup held its Think Tank, a two-day summit hosted by the company and its strategic advisory board of former congressional members, state officials, and U.S. business and industry association leaders. The event also included alliantgroup CPA partners, C-level executives, business advisors and clients to engage these leaders on the most current challenges and opportunities facing U.S. businesses. As our global economy and supply chains continue to climb out of the Covid-19 pandemic amidst inflationary fears, these conversations and best practices are more necessary than ever.
The thought leadership summit opened with an introduction from alliantgroup CEO, Dhaval Jadav, followed by an economic outlook for the coming year, an overview of government incentives that offer relief for businesses, as well as a look ahead at innovations around robotics and automation. Other panels included legislative updates and changes to the IRS, workplace uncertainty, and a focus on corporate citizenship and wellness.
Joining more than 100 alliantgroup clients and other key panelists were former U.S. congressional members Joe Crowley, Heidi Heitkamp and Rick Lazio; former Alabama Governor Bob Riley; former Senior Counsel to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee Dean Zerbe; former counsel to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee Dawn Levy O'Donnell; former IRS Commissioners Mark W. Everson, Steven Miller and Eric Hylton; former COO of Grant Thornton, Jim Brady; and former CEO and Executive of Deloitte & Deloitte Italy, Frank Tirelli.
As businesses continue to feel the effects of Covid, most recent IRS Commissioner for Small Business/Self Employed Division, Eric Hylton, expressed how few are accessing the government incentives put in place to help them survive and thrive. "I was still in my role at the IRS as the Employee Retention Credit was being rolled out just last year. We assumed more than 80% of businesses would be eligible for and claim the credit. Instead, only a fraction of U.S. businesses are claiming this powerful incentive. Clearly we need to do better about informing businesses that this credit is available and should be accessed."
The pandemic has also widened the gap between talent and jobs that desperately need to be filled for the U.S. economy to recover and grow. "With the increased challenge of finding people to fill jobs, the U.S. is hopefully taking a stronger look at investing in robotics and automation. Despite misconceptions, machines are not taking jobs from humans. Companies that are not investing in AI and Automation will be left behind. Machine labor is more cost-effective, more efficient and the technology is advancing quickly in ways that can benefit innovation and growth immensely," said Dr. Robert Ambrose, alliantgroup's Chairman of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence and former Chief of Software, Robotics and Simulation at NASA.
"As the marginal cost of robotics and automation decreases - and the cost of human capital increases - businesses will have to take a look at augmenting their workforce with robotics and automation in order to survive and thrive in the 21st century and beyond. alliantgroup has always had a strong mission to provide thought leadership to our communities, businesses and the economy by getting everyone (including our youth) engaged in STEM fields. Just like all companies are tech companies, all students should be STEM students in order to ensure that America stays on top of the rapidly growing technology curve and keeps technology jobs in our country," said Dhaval Jadav, alliantgroup CEO.
alliantgroup is a management consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 20,000 businesses claim nearly $14 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K. For more information, visit alliantgroup.com and engage with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
