RIVERDALE, Iowa, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barry Shoulders, President and CEO of Allied Valve, Inc., today announced the acquisition of Edgen Murray Corporation's Valve Services Business. Edgen Murray is a leading global supplier of critical products and services to the worldwide energy and infrastructure markets. Their Valve Services Business, headquartered in Norwich, OH, is a nationally recognized pipeline service provider with deep expertise in line valve repair, particularly for ORBIT valves manufactured by Cameron, a Schlumberger company.
This partnership strengthens Allied Valve's pipeline repair service capabilities in the Midwest and Northeast United States and brings together two highly experienced valve and automation teams under one roof. The new valve services group will be made up of factory-certified technicians who have more than 100 years of combined experience. It will be led by David McHugh, Vice President of Allied Valve's Pipeline Services, along with Wes Kemper, a 30-year Cameron valve repair and service team leader, and Paul Warren, who currently runs Allied Valve's pipeline valve and automation services team and has specialized in Shafer, Bettis, and EIM actuation products for more than 25 years.
"Allied Valve has a long history as a premier supplier of valves and valve services. We deliver maximum value for our customers by taking a unique 'cradle to grave' approach to every product we represent," Shoulders commented. "By combining these two valve and actuation teams, we are increasing our manpower and our skillset to provide our customers with a one-stop solution for all of their valve and automation needs, including repairs, retrofits, and upgrades throughout the entire valve and actuator service lifecycle."
Allied Valve was the first authorized third party to become a Local Service Partner for Cameron valves. We are also an authorized service provider for Emerson, Shafer, Bettis, and EIM actuation.
