Alligator Bioscience AB: Year-end Report January-December 2020

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Safety data has been presented from the ongoing Phase I study with ATOR-1017 in patients with metastatic cancer. The results show a promising safety profile with only minor drug-related side effects."
- Per Norlén, CEO Alligator Bioscience
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OCTOBER-DECEMBER
Mitazalimab:
- New preclinical comparative data showed that mitazalimab has highly competitive immunostimulatory characteristics.
- IND approved for forthcoming clinical studies in the US.
- CTA submitted for launch of the forthcoming Phase II study in pancreatic cancer.
ATOR-1017:
- Predicted therapeutic range dose levels reached in ongoing Phase I study.
- Data Review Committee approved start of dosing at 200 mg, corresponding to approximately 3 mg/kg.
ALG.APV-527:
- Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics commenced preparations for start of Phase I.
Other:
- ALLIGATOR-FAB™ antibody library launched.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
- Oversubscribed rights issue generated proceeds of SEK 86 million before transaction costs.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
October-December 2020
- Net sales, SEK 0.0 million (0.0).
- Operating result, SEK -34.1 million (-59.3).
- Result for the period, SEK -34.5 million (-59.8).
- Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.48 (-0.84).
- Cash flow for the period, SEK -33.2 million (8.6).
- Cash and cash equivalents, incl. interest-bearing securities, SEK 103.3 million (249.9).
January-December 2020
- Net sales, SEK 4.4 million (4.4).
- Operating result, SEK -144.3 million (-214.5).
- Result for the period, SEK -143.3 million (-210.1).
- Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -2.01 (-2.94).
- Cash flow for the period, SEK 9.4 million (-19.6).
During the first quarter, the holdings in corporate bonds and interest funds were divested, which had a positive effect on cash flow.
The full report is attached as PDF available on the company's website: https://alligatorbioscience.se/en/investors/financial-reports/
Conference call/webcast
Alligator will host a conference call today, February 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. CEST for investors, analysts and media, where CEO Per Norlén and CFO Marie Svensson will present and comment on the Year-end Report. The conference will be held in English.
The conference call will be broadcast live on the web via the link:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/alligator-bioscience-q4-2020
Telephone number for the conference call is:
SE: +46850558358
UK: +443333009266
US: +18335268382
For further information, please contact:
Per Norlén, CEO
E-mail: per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 46 540 82 00
Marie Svensson, CFO
E-mail: marie.svensson@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 46 540 82 03
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on February 26, 2021.
About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com..
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-ab--year-end-report-january-december-2020,c3296041
The following files are available for download:
Alligator Bioscience AB: Year-end Report January-December 2020
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alligator-bioscience-ab-year-end-report-january-december-2020-301236304.html
SOURCE Alligator Bioscience