HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

 Financial Highlights

  • Fourth quarter revenues were $41.0 million, up 5% year-over-year;
  • Full year revenues were $145.6 million, up 7% year-over-year;
  • Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis in 2021 was 70% compared to 71% in 2020;
  • Total ARR* for December 2021, including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR* was $47 million, up 39% year-over-year;
  • Incremental MAR** (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) reported for the year 2021 was $193 million;
  • GAAP operating loss for Q4 2021 was $3.7 million compared to $1.2 in Q4 2020;
  • Non-GAAP operating loss for Q4 2021 was $2 million compared to an operating profit of $0.5 million in Q4 2020.

Financial Outlook

For 2022, management expects:

  • Revenues to be between $147-153 million;
  • Additional recurring security deals to be executed, providing incremental MAR** of more than $180 million;
  • December 2022 total ARR* including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR* to be between $61-$73 million, representing more than 40% year-over-year growth versus 2021 at the midpoint;
  • December 2022 SECaaS ARR* to be between $20-$30 million;
  • Recurring security revenue to be between $10-$15 million.

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "During 2021 more of our SECaaS partners began to launch their service, and we started to show traction and revenue growth from recurring security services. This year, more network-based security deals were signed by operators worldwide than in any previous year. By our count, we won most of these deals that were closed during the year. We see this as a testament to the accelerated growth in the network-based security market, as well as our leadership and strength in the market. I expect this trend will continue in 2022 and beyond."

Convertible Notes

The Company issued a separate Press Release announcing the signing of a $40 million private financing with Lynrock Lake Master Fund LP.

 Q4 2021 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $41.0 million, an increase of 5% compared to $39.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $28.5 million (gross margin of 69.5%), a 4% improvement compared with $27.5 million (gross margin of 70.3%) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $28.7 million (gross margin of 70.2%), a 4% improvement compared with $27.7 million (gross margin of 70.9%) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.0 million, or $0.11 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss on a non-GAAP for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.1 million, or $0.06 loss per basic share compared with a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 earning per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

2021 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for 2021 were $145.6 million, an increase of 7% compared to $135.9 million in 2020.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for 2021 was $101.0 million (gross margin of 69.4%), a 5% improvement compared with $95.8 million (gross margin of 70.5%) in 2020.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for 2021 was $102.2 million (gross margin of 70.2%), a 6% improvement compared with $96.8 million (gross margin of 71.2%) in 2020.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for 2021 was $15.0 million, or $0.42 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $9.3 million, or $0.27 per basic share, in 2020.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for 2021 was $6.0 million, or $0.17 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.10 per basic share, in 2020.

Cash and investments as of December 31, 2021 totaled $85.7 million, compared to $99.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings results today, February 15, 2022 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US:  1-888-668-5032, Israel: +972-3-918-0609

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm 

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a leading provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security-as-a-service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the current month of December and multiplied by 12).

** MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, changes in taxes related items and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE  - 1

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three Months Ended





Year Ended



December 31,





December 31,



2021



2020





2021



2020



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



(Audited)



















Revenues

$       40,974



$       39,091





$     145,600



$     135,922

Cost of revenues

12,516



11,627





44,553



40,082

Gross profit  

28,458



27,464





101,047



95,840



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development costs, net

13,005



12,611





47,093



43,447

Sales and marketing

15,025



12,787





52,337



47,528

General and administrative

4,145



3,223





15,145



13,894

Total operating expenses

32,175



28,621





114,575



104,869

Operating loss

(3,717)



(1,157)





(13,528)



(9,029)

Financial and other income, net

176



343





339



1,857

Loss before income tax expenses

(3,541)



(814)





(13,189)



(7,172)



















Tax expenses

489



867





1,851



2,176

Net Loss

(4,030)



(1,681)





(15,040)



(9,348)



















 Basic net loss per share

$         (0.11)



$         (0.05)





$         (0.42)



$         (0.27)



















 Diluted net loss per share

$         (0.11)



$         (0.05)





$         (0.42)



$         (0.27)



















Weighted average number of shares used in 

















computing basic net loss per share

36,426,471



35,317,213





36,050,540



35,007,201



















Weighted average number of shares used in 

















computing diluted net loss per share

36,426,471



35,317,213





36,050,540



35,007,201























































 

TABLE  - 2

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

GAAP cost of revenues

$        12,516



$        11,627



$         44,553



$        40,082

 Share-based compensation (1) 

(137)



(113)



(581)



(355)

 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 

(152)



(152)



(608)



(608)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$        12,227



$        11,362



$         43,364



$        39,119



















 GAAP gross profit 

$        28,458



$        27,464



$       101,047



$        95,840

 Gross profit adjustments 

289



265



1,189



963

 Non-GAAP gross profit 

$        28,747



$        27,729



$       102,236



$        96,803



















 GAAP operating expenses 

$        32,175



$        28,621



$       114,575



$       104,869

 Share-based compensation (1) 

(1,749)



(1,663)



(7,419)



(4,843)

 Expenses related to M&A activities (3) 

-



-



-



(82)

 Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)

367



296



367



296

 Non-GAAP operating expenses 

$        30,793



$        27,254



$       107,523



$       100,240



















 GAAP financial and other income 

$             176



$            343



$              339



$          1,857

 Exchange rate differences* 

12



(84)



454



(552)

 Non-GAAP Financial and other income 

$             188



$            259



$              793



$          1,305



















 GAAP taxes on income 

$             489



$            867



$           1,851



$          2,176

 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 

(118)



(15)



(282)



(202)

 Changes in tax related items 

(100)



(500)



(100)



(500)

 Non-GAAP taxes on income 

$             271



$            352



$           1,469



$          1,474



















 GAAP Net Loss 

$         (4,030)



$        (1,681)



$        (15,040)



$         (9,348)

 Share-based compensation (1) 

1,886



1,776



8,000



5,198

 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 

152



152



608



608

 Expenses related to M&A activities (3) 



-



-



-



82

 Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)

(367)



(296)



(367)



(296)

 Exchange rate differences* 

12



(84)



454



(552)

 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 

118



15



282



202

 Changes in tax related items 



100



500



100



500

 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) 

$         (2,129)



$            382



$          (5,963)



$         (3,606)



















 GAAP Loss per share (diluted) 

$           (0.11)



$          (0.05)



$           (0.42)



$           (0.27)

 Share-based compensation 

0.05



0.05



0.22



0.15

 Amortization of intangible assets 

0.00



0.01



0.02



0.02

 Expenses related to M&A activities 

-



-



-



0.01

 Changes in taxes and headcount related items



(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.01)

 Exchange rate differences* 

0.01



(0.00)



0.02



(0.01)

 Changes in tax related items 



0.00



0.01



0.00



0.01

 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) 

$           (0.06)



$           0.01



$           (0.17)



$           (0.10)





































Weighted average number of shares used in 















computing GAAP diluted net loss per share

36,426,471



35,317,213



36,050,540



35,007,201





































Weighted average number of shares used in 















computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share

36,426,471



37,574,546



36,050,540



35,007,201



















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.



















 

 

TABLE  - 2 cont.

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



















(1) Share-based compensation:

















Cost of revenues

$             137



$            113



$              581



$             355



Research and development costs, net

646



412



2,499



1,368



Sales and marketing

740



683



3,212



2,145



General and administrative

363



568



1,708



1,330





$          1,886



$          1,776



$           8,000



$          5,198



















 (2) Amortization of intangible assets 

















Cost of revenues

$             152



$            152



$              608



$             608





$             152



$            152



$              608



$             608



















 (3) Expenses related to M&A activities 

















Research and development costs, net

$               -



$               -



$                -



$               82





$               -



$               -



$                -



$               82



















 (4) Changes in taxes and headcount related items  

















Sales and marketing

$            (367)



$           (296)



$            (367)



$            (296)





$            (367)



$           (296)



$            (367)



$            (296)



















 

 

TABLE  - 3

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED  BALANCE  SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)















December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Audited)







ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents



$                   11,717



$                23,599

Short-term bank deposits



60,720



47,225

Restricted deposits



1,480



1,200

Available-for-sale marketable securities



11,531



27,178

Trade receivables, net



30,829



20,685

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



8,490



14,205

Inventories



11,092



12,586

Total current assets



135,859



146,678











LONG-TERM ASSETS:









Long-term bank deposits



215



215

Severance pay fund



407



434

Operating lease right-of-use assets



8,513



4,458

Trade receivables, net



6,643



-

Deferred taxes



(0)



420

Other assets 



1,639



2,975

Total long-term assets



17,417



8,502











PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET



15,000



11,993

GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



35,138



34,427











Total assets



$                 203,414



$              201,600











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Trade payables



$                     3,940



$                  2,092

Deferred revenues



22,138



26,658

Short-term operating lease liabilities



2,785



2,813

Other payables and accrued expenses



26,250



27,299

Total current liabilities



55,113



58,862











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:









Deferred revenues



15,942



9,782

Long-term operating lease liabilities



5,467



1,835

Accrued severance pay



884



969

Total long-term liabilities



22,293



12,586











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



126,008



130,152











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$                 203,414



$              201,600





















 

 

TABLE  - 4

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 

(U.S. dollars in thousands)



















Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Audited)

















Cash flows from operating activities:































Net Loss

$        (4,030)



$     (1,681)



$    (15,040)



$     (9,348)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in

operating activities:















Depreciation

1,255



1,041



4,635



3,704

Stock-based compensation

1,886



1,776



8,000



5,198

Amortization of intangible assets

235



152



941



608

Capital loss 

-



18



-



18

Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(14)



92



(58)



128

Decrease (Increase) in other assets

(138)



(2,315)



1,006



(2,048)

Decrease in accrued interest and  amortization of premium on marketable securities 

17



11



182



357

Changes in operating leases, net

(84)



198



(451)



(413)

Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables

(6,250)



(1,740)



(16,787)



8,323

Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

1,197



(6,126)



4,902



(7,272)

Decrease (Increase)  in inventories

(2,194)



2,950



1,494



(1,918)

Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net

255



(76)



420



96

Increase (Decrease) in trade payables

2,552



(8,807)



1,848



(9,584)

Increase in employees and payroll accruals

2,531



2,395



458



2,047

Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues

(9,684)



4,215



1,640



(5,182)

Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities

1,938



2,091



(1,559)



3,061

Net cash used in operating activities

(10,528)



(5,806)



(8,369)



(12,225)

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit

120



519



(280)



32,896

Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits

14,205



7,936



(13,495)



(41,883)

Purchase of property and equipment

(3,051)



(2,035)



(7,642)



(7,582)

Investment in available-for sale marketable securities

-



(844)



-



(1,219)

Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities

5,162



5,483



15,094



34,847

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

16,436



11,059



(6,323)



17,059

















Cash flows from financing activities:































Proceeds from exercise of stock options

150



155



2,810



1,835

Net cash provided by financing activities

150



155



2,810



1,835

































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

6,058



5,408



(11,882)



6,669

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

5,659



18,191



23,599



16,930

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$        11,717



$     23,599



$      11,717



$     23,599

































 

 



Other financial metrics (Unaudited)

U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-

customers out of revenues and number of shares







Q4-2021

FY 2021



FY 2020

Revenues geographic breakdown













Americas



9.8

24%

19.4

14%

8.1

6%



EMEA



16.5

40%

82.0

56%

104.3

77%



Asia Pacific



14.7

36%

44.2

30%

23.5

17%







41.0

100%

145.6

100%

135.9

100%



















Breakdown between products & services revenues











Products



23.2

56%

88.1

60%

92.5

68%



Professional Services

7.3

18%

19.3

14%

13.3

10%



Support & Maintenance

10.5

26%

38.2

26%

30.1

22%







41.0

100%

145.6

100%

135.9

100%



















Revenues per customer type















CSP



34.5

84%

116.9

80%

114.8

84%



Enterprise



6.5

16%

28.7

20%

21.1

16%







41.0

100%

145.6

100%

135.9

100%



















Security revenues







40.1



22.8





















SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues



4.1



1.9





















Incremental MAR*









193.0



192.0





















Backlog (end of period)







88.6



109.7





















% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues

69%



51%



71%





















Total number of full time employees 

741



741



676



(end of period)

































Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in

millions)

36.4



36.1



35















Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted

shares (in millions)

38.6



38.4



37.2



*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature

and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers,

as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service (the MAR of previous years ($ millions): 2018- 3, 2019- 85)



















 

 

SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)































Q4-2021:

1.3

















Q3-2021:

1.2

















Q2-2021:

0.9

















Q1-2021:

0.8





































SECaaS ARR * (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)





























Dec. 2021:

5.2

















Dec. 2020:

2.7

















Dec. 2019:

0.5





































*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12























 

 

ARR- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)







Dec. 2020



Dec. 2021 



Dec. 2022

estimation



2021 vs. 2020



2022 (est.) vs. 2021 

Support & maintenance ARR *

31.2



42.0



41-43



35%



(2%) -2%

























SECaaS ARR **

2.7



5.2



 20-30



93%



 285%-477%

























Total ARR

33.9



47.2



 61-73



39%



 29%-55%

























* Support & Maintenance ARR measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is

calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4.

** SECaaS ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected

revenues in the current month of December and multiplied by 12.





 

 

