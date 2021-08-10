HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021, ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Revenue growth of 8% YoY to $35.3 million
- Operating loss and net loss reduced by almost 40% YoY
- Cash and investments increased to $105.6 million
- 5G Netprotect product gaining momentum with another win with a Tier-1 in APAC
- Signed additional SECaas contracts with multiple operators in APAC, EMEA and Latam
- Signed a SECaas deal with a Tier-1 Communications Group with operating units in the EU and North America
Financial Outlook
- Management continues to expect:
- 2021 revenues to grow to between $145-150 million;
- Recurring security deals to be closed in 2021 with an MAR* of at least $180 million;
- Recurring security revenues in 2021 of around $5 million and approximately $25 million in 2022;
Management Comment
Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are very pleased with our performance in the second quarter and are confident we are on our way to achieve the goals we set for 2021. The revolution of shifting cybersecurity responsibility from the individual to the CSP is growing worldwide and gaining momentum. This is evidenced by growth in several directions: In the number of CSPs that are engaging with us; in the number of operators that contract with us; and in the number of consumers signing up for cybersecurity protection once the operator launches the service. I am very proud that Allot is the technology company leading this revolution."
Q2 2021 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $35.3 million, an increase of 8% compared to $32.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2021 was $24.5 million (gross margin of 69%), compared with $23.0 million (gross margin of 70%) in the second quarter of 2020.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2021 was $24.8 million (gross margin of 70.2%), compared with $23.2 million (gross margin of 70.7%) in the second quarter of 2020.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.0 million, or $0.11 loss per basic share, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.10 loss per basic share, in the second quarter of 2020.
Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million, or $0.04 loss per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.07 loss per basic share, in the second quarter of 2020.
Cash and investments as of June 30, 2021 totaled $105.6 million, compared with $99.4 million, as of December 31, 2020.
Conference Call & Webcast
The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter results today, August 10, 2021 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time.
To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:
US: 1-888-668-5032, Israel: +972-3-918-0609, UK: 0 800 917 5108
A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm
About Allot
Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.
Allot. See. Control. Secure.
For more information, visit www.allot.com
*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Relations Contact:
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
+1 646 201 9246
Public Relations Contact:
Seth Greenberg, Allot Ltd.
TABLE - 1
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$ 35,288
$ 32,790
$ 66,471
$ 62,079
Cost of revenues
10,822
9,838
20,413
17,448
Gross profit
24,466
22,952
46,058
44,631
Operating expenses:
Research and development costs, net
11,373
10,396
21,940
19,095
Sales and marketing
12,818
11,780
24,411
23,302
General and administrative
4,080
4,554
7,280
7,595
Total operating expenses
28,271
26,730
53,631
49,992
Operating loss
(3,805)
(3,778)
(7,573)
(5,361)
Financial and other income, net
194
717
309
868
Loss before income tax expenses
(3,611)
(3,061)
(7,264)
(4,493)
Tax expenses
368
553
673
781
Net Loss
(3,979)
(3,614)
(7,937)
(5,274)
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.11)
$ (0.10)
$ (0.22)
$ (0.15)
Diluted net loss per share
$ (0.11)
$ (0.10)
$ (0.22)
$ (0.15)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net loss per share
35,941,378
34,917,617
35,739,556
34,771,624
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net loss per share
35,941,378
34,917,617
35,739,556
34,771,624
TABLE - 2
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP cost of revenues
$ 10,822
$ 9,838
$ 20,413
$ 17,448
Share-based compensation (1)
(164)
(86)
(283)
(153)
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
(152)
(152)
(304)
(304)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$ 10,506
$ 9,600
$ 19,826
$ 16,991
GAAP gross profit
$ 24,466
$ 22,952
$ 46,058
$ 44,631
Gross profit adjustments
316
238
587
457
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 24,782
$ 23,190
$ 46,645
$ 45,088
GAAP operating expenses
$ 28,271
$ 26,730
$ 53,631
$ 49,992
Share-based compensation (1)
(2,097)
(1,146)
(3,422)
(2,003)
Income related to M&A activities (3)
-
(137)
-
(34)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 26,174
$ 25,447
$ 50,209
$ 47,955
GAAP financial and other income
$ 194
$ 717
$ 309
$ 868
Exchange rate differences*
14
(316)
90
(98)
Non-GAAP Financial and other income
$ 208
$ 401
$ 399
$ 770
GAAP taxes on income
$ 368
$ 553
$ 673
$ 781
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
(102)
(15)
(169)
(75)
Non-GAAP taxes on income
$ 266
$ 538
$ 504
$ 706
GAAP Net Loss
$ (3,979)
$ (3,614)
$ (7,937)
$ (5,274)
Share-based compensation (1)
2,261
1,232
3,705
2,156
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
152
152
304
304
Income related to M&A activities (3)
-
137
-
34
Exchange rate differences*
14
(316)
90
(98)
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
102
15
169
75
Non-GAAP Net loss
$ (1,450)
$ (2,394)
$ (3,669)
$ (2,803)
GAAP Loss per share (diluted)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.10)
$ (0.22)
$ (0.15)
Share-based compensation
0.06
0.04
0.10
0.06
Amortization of intangible assets
0.01
0.00
0.02
0.01
Income related to M&A activities
0.00
(0.00)
-
-
Exchange rate differences*
0.00
(0.01)
-
0.00
Tax expense in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
0.00
0.00
-
0.00
Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.07)
$ (0.10)
$ (0.08)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing GAAP diluted net loss per share
35,941,378
34,917,617
35,739,556
34,771,624
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share
35,941,378
34,917,617
35,739,556
34,771,624
* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
TABLE - 2 cont.
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(1) Share-based compensation:
Cost of revenues
$ 164
$ 86
$ 283
$ 153
Research and development costs, net
699
361
1,094
603
Sales and marketing
930
533
1,512
911
General and administrative
468
252
816
489
$ 2,261
$ 1,232
$ 3,705
$ 2,156
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
Cost of revenues
$ 152
$ 152
$ 304
$ 304
$ 152
$ 152
$ 304
$ 304
(3) Income related to M&A activities
Research and development costs, net
$ -
$ 137
-
34
$ -
$ 137
$ -
$ 34
TABLE - 3
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 10,606
$ 23,599
Short-term bank deposits
71,425
47,225
Restricted deposits
4,074
1,200
Available-for-sale marketable securities
19,308
27,178
Trade receivables, net
30,941
20,685
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
8,862
14,205
Inventories
9,297
12,586
Total current assets
154,513
146,678
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Long-term bank deposits
215
215
Severance pay fund
469
434
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,974
4,458
Deferred taxes
246
420
Other assets
1,603
2,975
Total long-term assets
5,507
8,502
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
13,394
11,993
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
35,608
34,427
Total assets
$ 209,022
$ 201,600
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 1,556
$ 2,092
Deferred revenues
32,852
26,658
Short-term operating lease liabilities
1,573
2,813
Other payables and accrued expenses
23,569
27,299
Total current liabilities
59,550
58,862
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues
20,200
9,782
Long-term operating lease liabilities
880
1,835
Accrued severance pay
944
969
Total long-term liabilities
22,024
12,586
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
127,448
130,152
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 209,022
$ 201,600
TABLE - 4
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net Loss
$ (3,979)
$ (3,614)
$ (7,937)
$ (5,274)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation
1,141
897
2,229
1,685
Stock-based compensation
2,261
1,232
3,705
2,156
Amortization of intangible assets
234
152
471
304
Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
12
(1)
(60)
-
Decrease (Increase) in other assets
(458)
(1)
1,041
159
Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities
32
57
107
228
Changes in operating leases, net
(479)
544
(711)
(167)
Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables
(3,113)
1,616
(10,256)
7,484
Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses
3,094
(518)
3,522
(919)
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
4,246
(2,113)
3,289
(6,598)
Decrease in long-term deferred taxes, net
103
20
175
104
Increase (Decrease) in trade payables
334
(6,468)
(536)
(4,200)
Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals
1,286
1,024
(623)
(301)
Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues
1,640
4,169
16,612
(1,457)
Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities
(2,761)
2,235
(3,364)
517
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
3,593
(769)
7,664
(6,279)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit
(2,440)
9,002
(2,874)
10,502
Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits
100
(14,200)
(24,200)
(9,443)
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,934)
(2,345)
(3,629)
(3,696)
Investment in available-for sale marketable securities
-
-
-
(375)
Proceeds from sales and maturity of available-for sale marketable securities
3,231
8,523
7,579
21,446
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,043)
980
(23,124)
18,434
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
908
837
2,467
1,457
Net cash provided by financing activities
908
837
2,467
1,457
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,458
1,048
(12,993)
13,612
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
7,148
29,494
23,599
16,930
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$ 10,606
$ 30,542
$ 10,606
$ 30,542
Other financial metrics (Unaudited)
U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-
Q2-2021
YTD 2021
FY 2020
Revenues geographic breakdown
Americas
2.5
7%
7.7
12%
8.1
6%
EMEA
21.8
62%
41.9
63%
104.3
77%
Asia Pacific
11.0
31%
16.9
25%
23.5
17%
35.3
100%
66.5
100%
135.9
100%
Breakdown between products & services revenues
Products
23.0
65%
40.8
62%
92.5
68%
Professional Services
3.4
10%
7.5
11%
13.3
10%
Support & Maintenance
8.9
25%
18.2
27%
30.1
22%
35.3
100%
66.5
100%
135.9
100%
Revenues per customer type
CSP
28.1
80%
50.9
76%
114.8
84%
Enterprise
7.2
20%
15.6
24%
21.1
16%
35.3
100%
66.5
100%
135.9
100%
% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues
64%
60%
71%
Total number of full time employees
695
695
676
(end of period)
Number of basic shares (in millions)
35.9
35.7
35.0
Non-GAAP weighted average number of
38.3
38.1
37.2
