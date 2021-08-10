Allot Logo

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021, ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue growth of 8% YoY to $35.3 million
  • Operating loss and net loss reduced by almost 40% YoY
  • Cash and investments increased to $105.6 million
  • 5G Netprotect product gaining momentum with another win with a Tier-1 in APAC
  • Signed additional SECaas contracts with multiple operators in APAC, EMEA and Latam
  • Signed a SECaas deal with a Tier-1 Communications Group with operating units in the EU and North America

Financial Outlook

  • Management continues to expect:

      - 2021 revenues to grow to between $145-150 million;

      - Recurring security deals to be closed in 2021 with an MAR* of at least $180 million;

      - Recurring security revenues in 2021 of around $5 million and approximately $25 million in 2022;

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are very pleased with our performance in the second quarter and are confident we are on our way to achieve the goals we set for 2021.  The revolution of shifting cybersecurity responsibility from the individual to the CSP is growing worldwide and gaining momentum. This is evidenced by growth in several directions:  In the number of CSPs that are engaging with us; in the number of operators that contract with us;  and in the number of consumers signing up for cybersecurity protection once the operator launches the service.  I am very proud that Allot is the technology company leading this revolution."

Q2 2021 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $35.3 million, an increase of 8% compared to $32.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2021 was $24.5 million (gross margin of 69%), compared with $23.0 million (gross margin of 70%) in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2021 was $24.8 million (gross margin of 70.2%), compared with $23.2 million (gross margin of 70.7%) in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.0 million, or $0.11 loss per basic share, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.10 loss per basic share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million, or $0.04 loss per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.07 loss per basic share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and investments as of June 30, 2021 totaled $105.6 million, compared with $99.4 million, as of December 31, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter results today, August 10, 2021 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US:  1-888-668-5032, Israel: +972-3-918-0609, UK: 0 800 917 5108

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm   

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

+1 646 201 9246

allot@gkir.com

Public Relations Contact:

Seth Greenberg, Allot Ltd.

+972 54 922 2294

sgreenberg@allot.com

 

 

 

TABLE  - 1



ALLOT LTD.



AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

























Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,





June 30,





2021



2020





2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)























Revenues

$       35,288



$       32,790





$       66,471



$       62,079



Cost of revenues

10,822



9,838





20,413



17,448



Gross profit  

24,466



22,952





46,058



44,631























Operating expenses:



















Research and development costs, net

11,373



10,396





21,940



19,095



Sales and marketing

12,818



11,780





24,411



23,302



General and administrative

4,080



4,554





7,280



7,595



Total operating expenses

28,271



26,730





53,631



49,992



Operating loss

(3,805)



(3,778)





(7,573)



(5,361)



Financial and other income, net

194



717





309



868



Loss before income tax expenses

(3,611)



(3,061)





(7,264)



(4,493)























Tax expenses

368



553





673



781



Net Loss

(3,979)



(3,614)





(7,937)



(5,274)























 Basic net loss per share

$          (0.11)



$          (0.10)





$          (0.22)



$          (0.15)











































 Diluted net loss per share

$          (0.11)



$          (0.10)





$          (0.22)



$          (0.15)























Weighted average number of shares used in 



















computing basic net loss per share

35,941,378



34,917,617





35,739,556



34,771,624























Weighted average number of shares used in 



















computing diluted net loss per share

35,941,378



34,917,617





35,739,556



34,771,624



 

 

TABLE  - 2



ALLOT LTD.



AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  OPERATIONS



(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,



June 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020







(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



GAAP cost of revenues

$        10,822



$          9,838



$         20,413



$        17,448



 Share-based compensation (1) 

(164)



(86)



(283)



(153)



 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 

(152)



(152)



(304)



(304)



Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$        10,506



$          9,600



$         19,826



$        16,991























 GAAP gross profit 

$        24,466



$        22,952



$         46,058



$        44,631



 Gross profit adjustments 

316



238



587



457



 Non-GAAP gross profit 

$        24,782



$        23,190



$         46,645



$        45,088























 GAAP operating expenses 

$        28,271



$        26,730



$         53,631



$        49,992



 Share-based compensation (1) 

(2,097)



(1,146)



(3,422)



(2,003)



 Income related to M&A activities (3) 

-



(137)



-



(34)



 Non-GAAP operating expenses 

$        26,174



$        25,447



$         50,209



$        47,955























 GAAP financial and other income 

$              194



$             717



$               309



$              868



 Exchange rate differences* 

14



(316)



90



(98)



 Non-GAAP Financial and other income 

$              208



$             401



$               399



$              770























 GAAP taxes on income 

$              368



$             553



$               673



$              781



 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 

(102)



(15)



(169)



(75)



 Non-GAAP taxes on income 

$              266



$             538



$               504



$              706























 GAAP Net Loss 

$         (3,979)



$        (3,614)



$          (7,937)



$         (5,274)



 Share-based compensation (1) 

2,261



1,232



3,705



2,156



 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 

152



152



304



304



 Income related to M&A activities (3) 

-



137



-



34



 Exchange rate differences* 

14



(316)



90



(98)



 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 

102



15



169



75



 Non-GAAP Net loss 

$         (1,450)



$        (2,394)



$          (3,669)



$         (2,803)























 GAAP Loss per share (diluted) 

$           (0.11)



$          (0.10)



$            (0.22)



$           (0.15)



 Share-based compensation 

0.06



0.04



0.10



0.06



 Amortization of intangible assets 

0.01



0.00



0.02



0.01



 Income related to M&A activities 

0.00



(0.00)



-



-



 Exchange rate differences* 

0.00



(0.01)



-



0.00



 Tax expense in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 

0.00



0.00



-



0.00



 Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) 

$           (0.04)



$          (0.07)



$            (0.10)



$           (0.08)











































Weighted average number of shares used in 

















computing GAAP diluted net loss per share

35,941,378



34,917,617



35,739,556



34,771,624











































Weighted average number of shares used in 

















computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share

35,941,378



34,917,617



35,739,556



34,771,624























* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.



 

 

TABLE  - 2 cont.



ALLOT LTD.



AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  OPERATIONS



(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,



June 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020







(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)























(1) Share-based compensation:



















Cost of revenues

$              164



$               86



$               283



$              153





Research and development costs, net

699



361



1,094



603





Sales and marketing

930



533



1,512



911





General and administrative

468



252



816



489







$           2,261



$          1,232



$            3,705



$           2,156























 (2) Amortization of intangible assets 



















Cost of revenues

$              152



$             152



$               304



$              304







$              152



$             152



$               304



$              304























 (3) Income related to M&A activities 



















Research and development costs, net

$                 -



$             137



-



34







$                 -



$             137



$                  -



$                34



 

 

TABLE  - 3



ALLOT LTD.



AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED  BALANCE  SHEETS



(U.S. dollars in thousands)































June 30,



December 31,







2021



2020







(Unaudited)



(Audited)











ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents



$            10,606



$            23,599



Short-term bank deposits



71,425



47,225



Restricted deposits



4,074



1,200



Available-for-sale marketable securities



19,308



27,178



Trade receivables, net



30,941



20,685



Other receivables and prepaid expenses



8,862



14,205



Inventories



9,297



12,586



Total current assets



154,513



146,678















LONG-TERM ASSETS:











Long-term bank deposits



215



215



Severance pay fund



469



434



Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,974



4,458



Deferred taxes



246



420



Other assets 



1,603



2,975



Total long-term assets



5,507



8,502















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET



13,394



11,993



GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



35,608



34,427















Total assets



$          209,022



$          201,600















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Trade payables



$               1,556



$               2,092



Deferred revenues



32,852



26,658



Short-term operating lease liabilities



1,573



2,813



Other payables and accrued expenses



23,569



27,299



Total current liabilities



59,550



58,862















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Deferred revenues



20,200



9,782



Long-term operating lease liabilities



880



1,835



Accrued severance pay



944



969



Total long-term liabilities



22,024



12,586















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



127,448



130,152















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$          209,022



$          201,600



























 

 

TABLE  - 4



ALLOT LTD.



AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 



(U.S. dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)





















Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net Loss

$        (3,979)



$     (3,614)



$      (7,937)



$     (5,274)



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation

1,141



897



2,229



1,685



Stock-based compensation

2,261



1,232



3,705



2,156



Amortization of intangible assets

234



152



471



304



Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

12



(1)



(60)



-



Decrease (Increase) in other assets

(458)



(1)



1,041



159



Decrease in accrued interest and  amortization of premium on marketable securities 

32



57



107



228



Changes in operating leases, net

(479)



544



(711)



(167)



Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables

(3,113)



1,616



(10,256)



7,484



Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

3,094



(518)



3,522



(919)



Decrease (Increase)  in inventories

4,246



(2,113)



3,289



(6,598)



Decrease in long-term deferred taxes, net

103



20



175



104



Increase (Decrease) in trade payables

334



(6,468)



(536)



(4,200)



Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

1,286



1,024



(623)



(301)



Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues

1,640



4,169



16,612



(1,457)



Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities

(2,761)



2,235



(3,364)



517



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,593



(769)



7,664



(6,279)





















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit

(2,440)



9,002



(2,874)



10,502



Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits 

100



(14,200)



(24,200)



(9,443)



Purchase of property and equipment

(1,934)



(2,345)



(3,629)



(3,696)



Investment in available-for sale marketable securities

-



-



-



(375)



Proceeds from sales and maturity of available-for sale marketable securities

3,231



8,523



7,579



21,446



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,043)



980



(23,124)



18,434





















Cash flows from financing activities:



































Proceeds from exercise of stock options

908



837



2,467



1,457



Net cash provided by financing activities

908



837



2,467



1,457







































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,458



1,048



(12,993)



13,612



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

7,148



29,494



23,599



16,930





















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$        10,606



$     30,542



$     10,606



$     30,542







































 





















Other financial metrics (Unaudited)















U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-

10 end-customers out of revenues and number of shares











Q2-2021



YTD 2021



FY 2020





Revenues geographic breakdown

















Americas



2.5

7%

7.7

12%

8.1

6%





EMEA



21.8

62%

41.9

63%

104.3

77%





Asia Pacific

11.0

31%

16.9

25%

23.5

17%









35.3

100%

66.5

100%

135.9

100%























Breakdown between products & services revenues

















Products



23.0

65%

40.8

62%

92.5

68%





Professional Services

3.4

10%

7.5

11%

13.3

10%





Support & Maintenance

8.9

25%

18.2

27%

30.1

22%









35.3

100%

66.5

100%

135.9

100%























Revenues per customer type

















CSP



28.1

80%

50.9

76%

114.8

84%





Enterprise

7.2

20%

15.6

24%

21.1

16%









35.3

100%

66.5

100%

135.9

100%











































% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues

64%



60%



71%

























Total number of full time employees 

695



695



676





(end of period)





































Number of basic shares (in millions)

35.9



35.7



35.0

























Non-GAAP weighted average number of

fully diluted shares  (in millions)

38.3



38.1



37.2





 

 

