PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alloy Group (Alloy), formerly Prism Spectrum Holdings LLC, announced today that it has acquired Dec-Tam Corporation (Dec-Tam), a New England based environmental specialty contracting services company. Founded in 1981, Dec-Tam celebrates 40 years of industry experience specializing in environmental remediation, surface preparation, and facilities services. Dec-Tam's extensive experience and industry knowledge will enhance Alloy's comprehensive environmental offerings and will provide additional environmental services expertise to the New England region.
"Dec-Tam's 40-year history, industry experience, safety culture, and project performance were all factors in why we wanted them to join Alloy," states Alloy CEO Shawn P Regan. "These attributes are consistent with Alloy's core values and I look forward to what our combined teams will do together." Alloy is focused on expanding its presence throughout the United States through acquisitions of companies that share their commitment to project management expertise, strong safety culture, and customer service focus.
"When Dec-Tam launched its search for a new partner it was critical to us that we find a company that shares the values we have a cultivated over almost four decades; a desire to provide the highest quality of service to our customers, a belief that all of our employees should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of role or tenure, and a sense of pride that our long term customers include some of the finest institutions and companies in New England," stated Brian Fitzsimons, CEO of Dec-Tam. "When Chris Melton of The White Oak Group reached out and introduced us to Prism we were immediately struck by the cultural similarities between Prism and Dec-Tam and we are confident and happy that Chris found such a perfect match for Dec-Tam as we transition to the next phase of growth for the company."
The Dec-Tam acquisition is led by Atlanta, Georgia based private-equity management firm, The White Oak Group.
CEO and Chairman of The White Oak Group, Chris Melton, stated, "having known Brian and his team for a long time, we believe Dec-Tam is a good cultural fit with Alloy and expands their New England representation. We are excited about their addition to the Alloy team." Alloy is owned by investors of The White Oak Group LLC including The Firmament Group, Siguler Guff & Company LP, and GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd.
About Alloy
The Alloy Group, formerly Prism Spectrum Holdings LLC, is a specialty contractor that provides comprehensive abatement, demolition, and environmental engineering services. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Alloy offers a workforce of over 800 people across 18 locations nationally. Alloy's client diversity spans a variety of industries, including manufacturing, health care, real estate development, mining, oil and gas, chemical, utilities, education and government agencies. To learn more about Alloy, visit https://alloygroup.com/
About Dec-Tam
Dec-Tam, founded in 1981, is a leading provider of environmental specialty contracting services for commercial, industrial, and institutional clients. Services include environmental remediation, surface preparation, and facilities services. Dec-Tam has completed more than 18,000 projects and has received multiple safety awards from the Massachusetts Safety Council, Associated Builders and Contractors, and the Association of General Contractors. For more information regarding Dec-Tam, visit https://www.dectam.com/
About The White Oak Group
The White Oak Group LLC, an Atlanta, Georgia based private-equity management firm, is dedicated to investing in businesses with solid fundamentals led by management teams with a defined vision for growth. The White Oak Group provides strategic investments in companies within the environmental technology and services, aerospace and defense, and power technology services industry. To learn more about The White Oak Group, visit https://thewhiteoakgroup.com/.
