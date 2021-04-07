HOUSTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The energy workforce, investors, policymakers, and leaders will be coming together, sharing ideas, and celebrating all of the unique, diverse perspectives that will be instrumental in paving the planet's way forward at Energy 2.0 on April 14-15, 2021
Energy 2.0 will feature panels, fireside chats, and workshops focused on adapting and co-creating a fruitful energy transition during this pivotal time. Panelists will tackle discussions around the energy ecosystem, markets, technology, diversity, allyship, and the role of policy and ESG. Panel topics include: Purposeful Business in Times of Crisis, The Rise of Electric & Mobilization, Decarbonizing Oil and Gas, Skilling the Energy Workforce of the Future, and Accelerating Inclusion in a Post COVID-19 World.
Energy 2.0's presenting sponsors are Baker Hughes and Gibson Dunn. Airswift and terrapass are innovation sponsors.
"Energy 2.0 is a unique opportunity for leaders across the energy industry to collaborate as we navigate the energy transition together. As a company fully committed to taking energy forward, Baker Hughes is proud to be a sponsor of this event," said Deanna Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer of Baker Hughes.
"Gibson Dunn is proud to be a Sponsor of Energy 2.0," said Hillary Holmes, a Partner at Gibson Dunn. "We are excited to bring together leaders who will support innovation, ESG, and equity in the energy industry."
The event will feature several compelling speakers and panels including:
- Dr. Kimberley Miner, a Climate Scientist and Fellow at the Center for Climate and Security
- General Wesley Clark Sr. and Wesley Clark Jr. with Hot Money, a documentary on the intersection of finance and climate change.
- Ann Rosenberg, Senior Vice President for Sustainable Development at Wood
- Emily Reichert, Chief Executive Officer, Greentown Labs
- John MacArthur, Vice President Group Carbon, Shell
- Jennifer Whalen, Chief Accounting Officer, Bristow
- Russell Wilkerson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Baker Hughes
- Bob Inglis, former Republican congressman and Executive Director, republicEN
- Dr. Michael Webber, Chief Technology Officer, ENGIE
- Janette Marx, CEO of Airswift
- Karra Marino, Vice President, terrapass
- Claire Broido Johnson, CEO of CBJ Energy and Co-Founder of Sun Edison
The final day of the Un-Conference will host professional development sessions and include a Career Fair, providing the opportunity for individuals to connect with energy companies that are looking for talent. A Network Leaders ERG Council Summit will also be available for ALLY Energy's corporate members to attend.
Go here for the full agenda and here to register for the conference.
Partners and supporters for Energy 2.0 include CU Denver Global Energy Management, Greentown Labs, The Renewable Energy Alliance Houston, Powerful Women UK, SEA Alliance, Texas A&M Energy Institute.
ALLY Energy is the leading resource in diverse talent, careers, and culture, creating an inclusive workforce for the energy transition. The global community includes professionals in 120 countries in nearly 1,000 companies across energy in oil and natural gas, utilities, and renewables. Our ALLY Council of 40 organizations connects the energy industry to resources and best practices and is a neutral platform for dialogue and actions to address equity, the environment, and the new economy.
