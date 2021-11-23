CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey J. Brown will present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from approximately 11:20 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. ET.

A live video webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website.  A replay will also be available.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit https://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Daniel Eller

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-5216

daniel.eller@ally.com

Jillian Palash

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6201

Jillian.palash@ally.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-us-financial-services-conference-301430119.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.