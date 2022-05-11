Industry Leader Welcomes Local Hospitality Industry Leader
MURRELLS INLET, S.C., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, named Ally Simmons as its South Carolina market business development director. As an accomplished sales professional, Simmons brings her experience developing new business, building relationships with clients and effective negotiating skills to the role.
"We're thrilled to welcome Ally to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "She has a proven track record of success and brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the hospitality industry."
"I'm grateful to be a part of the FirstService Residential team and for the opportunity to work alongside the industry leaders," said Simmons, business development director, FirstService Residential. "Born and raised in South Carolina, I am honored to deliver the highest level of service and support to my community."
In her role, Simmons will work closely with community association board members to present FirstService Residential's depth of resources, technology platforms and commitment to service excellence. Simmons will report directly to David Calloway, vice president of sales.
"We are excited to have Ally on the business development team. In addition to the time she spent in the hospitality industry, her sales experience and passion for providing solutions will serve her well in her new role," said Calloway.
"Ally is a great addition to our market," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "She possesses a growth mindset and a deep understanding of sales which is essential for this market and role."
