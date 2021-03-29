PORTLAND, Maine, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALM Ortho, Inc, a technology company specializing in developing 3D printed titanium orthopedic implants, welcomes Steve Block as the Vice President of Personalized Medical Devices.
Block began his career in engineering for orthopedics in the 1990s and is one of a handful of industry-trained professionals worldwide with over 25 years of direct experience providing patient-specific solutions to physicians. Block has been directly involved with creating implant solutions for the shoulder, hip, knee, ankle, elbow, wrist, long bones, and spine through his work with companies like DePuy Orthopaedics, J&J, Tournier, and 4WEB Medical.
As the Vice President of Personalized Medical Devices, Block brings his in-depth engineering and clinical experience to the team. He is tasked with establishing and growing ALM's bespoke implant solutions and Patient-Specific Implants (PSI), including but not limited to ALM's LLIF Cage and ALM's SI Implant. Block also will work closely with partners on medical device R&D and regulatory requirements.
Block states: "I am pleased to join the team at ALM Ortho, Inc. Over the past three decades, implant technology has advanced significantly. We have moved from using 2D imaging and hand-drawn designs to MRIs and CT scans coupled with advanced CAD software systems. Along the way, one thing has remained the same: the need for bespoke implants to fit an individual patient's unique clinical needs. Surgeons have continually asked for help from the orthopedic industry, as implants are not a 'one-size-fits-all' proposition. The skeleton's nature, the patient's history, and how they move and use their body all impact how the implant will function. There's nothing like understanding the challenges that a surgeon faces in the operating room and the qualities of the materials at our disposal. We use that knowledge at ALM Ortho, Inc in every implant we develop," states Block.
About ALM Ortho
ALM Ortho focuses on developing and delivering innovative orthopedic implants for the spine, total joints, oncology, CMF, and extremities. ALM Ortho is leveraging advanced software tools to build an innovative platform to deliver more patient-matched device solutions to market while also holding steady with the more traditional serial implant manufacturing and sales model.
