PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global software leader in end-to-end payment processing, content and information management, digital banking and loan origination solutions, announced today First Financial Federal Credit Union has deployed its end-to-end capabilities for check clearing, returns, and chargebacks. By replacing legacy software and manual processes, the credit union gained faster processing times with real-time data insights, reduced errors and operating costs, and more efficient processes that translate into superior member experiences.
"Alogent's suite of services presented an ideal opportunity to expand our partnership with Alogent, and implement an industry leading, innovative end-to-end solution for our processing needs" said Matt Birkelien, First Financial's Chief Financial Officer. "These capabilities have enhanced our workflow, streamlined our processes and improved accuracy. Its implementation made an immediate positive impact on not only our member experience, but also on the day-to-day workload of our staff. A true solution in every sense of the word."
Alogent's suite of solutions has enabled First Financial to streamline Day 1 and Day 2 processing, gaining real-time balancing capabilities and nearly eliminating manual, error-prone keying at the teller station. Instead, employees can perform lookups instantly, allowing them to focus on delivering better member experiences. First Financial has also streamlined their transaction processing workflows, now successfully sending a single X9 file to the Federal Reserve each day.
"Branches are continuously transforming, which means our financial institution partners need flexible, scalable solutions to stay competitive," said Jason Schwabline, Alogent's Chief Strategy Officer. "First Financial's story tells this well, with tangible gains as a result of modernizing their transaction ecosystem. Not only does the credit union save time and overhead, but their members benefit from better products and services."
As a member-owned credit union, First Financial strives to offer best-in-breed innovative banking products and services to meet the diverse needs of its members. Started in 1953 and headquartered in Sparks, MD, the credit union manages more than $1B assets.
Alogent provides proven, end-to-end payment processing, content and information management, digital banking, loan origination and data analytics software solutions to financial institutions, including over 2,400 credit unions, community and regional banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem: digitizing transaction data, automating workflows, making enterprise data actionable, and boosting user engagement with AI and predictive analytics. Versatile, scalable, and user-friendly, Alogent's solutions are stable and enable our clients to consistently exceed their productivity, financial, and customer experience goals. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.
