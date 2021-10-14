CARSON CITY, Nev., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloha Medicinals, a producer of high-quality U.S.-Grown, Full-Spectrum, 100% Organic Medicinal Mushrooms is gearing up for a busy and exciting October! Currently in the process of moving to a new 56,000 sq. foot state-of- the-art facility in its hometown of Carson City, Nevada, the team is also preparing to attend the SupplySide West trade show from October 25th – October 28th in booth #2919. While there, they will showcase a warm, spicy and delicious chai made with their adaptogenic Full-Spectrum Medicinal Mushrooms, along with spices and herbs from its parent company, American Botanicals.
With the global market demand for Medicinal Mushrooms expected to reach $22 billion by 2027, Aloha Medicinals is confident this facility investment will offer increased opportunities now and in the future. Aloha Medicinals' new, larger facility will offer advanced growing, processing and distribution capabilities as well as allow for increased production volumes to meet the growing demand for high-quality medicinal mushroom products.
Aloha Medicinals' U.S.-Grown Full-Spectrum, 100% Organic Medicinal Mushroom powders contain high levels of beneficial compounds, including beta-glucans and polysaccharides. With expert mycologists on staff, they have over 1,000 strains in its culture bank and more than 100 strains in production at any time — including some more popular strains like Reishi, Lion's Mane and Cordyceps. Its decades of experience and wealth of information about mushrooms makes them a true leader in the industry.
In addition to increased capacity and streamlined processes, the new facility allows for continued commitment to quality and sustainability. The BRCGS "A" level rating was a pillar of the new facility design, along with its new and exciting partnership with EcoVadis, where it achieved a Silver rating on their first assessment. EcoVadis partners with companies to determine areas where they can continue to improve by performing a holistic sustainability assessment and subsequent rating. Aloha Medicinals is always looking towards the future, and partnering with EcoVadis allows the Company to continue its commitment to making sustainable choices.
This exciting move coincides with team preparations for SupplySide West, held October 25th – 28th in Las Vegas. In booth #2919, Aloha Medicinals is showing alongside parent company, American Botanicals, who specializes in Spices, Herbs, Botanicals and Adaptogens. Business Development Manager, Taylor Bradbury, said "We are so excited to welcome everyone back to SupplySide West, and cannot wait to show our amazing US-Grown, Full Spectrum, 100% Organic Medicinal Mushroom products, and the synergy we bring to the market with American Botanicals to create something incredible!"
Visit www.alohamedicinals.com for additional information, or stop by booth #2919 at SupplySide West in Las Vegas October 25th – 28th.
