FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALOM, a leader in technology-driven supply chain management, has opened a new 90,000 square foot state-of-the-art production and fulfillment facility at its Fremont, CA global headquarters to provide increased domestic capacity and service levels to its expanding client base. The new facility brings the number of buildings ALOM occupies at its Fremont headquarters location to four, totaling 375,000 square feet.
Founded in 1997, ALOM provides customized global supply chain product and service delivery programs for many of the world's best-known brands including Fortune 500 companies and innovative industry leaders.
At a February 18 ribbon-cutting ceremony, ALOM President and CEO Hannah Kain celebrated the opening of the new facility with ALOM staff, industry colleagues, and civic leaders including a spokesperson for U.S. Representative Ro Khanna and representatives of the City of Fremont Mayoral office.
In her remarks at the ribbon cutting, Kain proudly stated, "I couldn't be happier for our clients and prouder of our staff! Our team is constantly seeking to improve supply chain service levels and bring competitive advantage to our clients. This past year has been challenging on supply chain infrastructure. By adding domestic storage and production capacity supported by our real-time visibility technology, we can better position our clients to meet fast changing order fulfillment demand and reduce dependency on overseas suppliers."
The ALOM facility is located at 44560 Osgood Road in Fremont, CA.
In addition to increasing inventory capacity by adding 4,812 pallet locations, the Osgood Road location will support B2B e-commerce fulfillment and medical device assembly and configuration program delivery. The new location opening follows several recent capacity additions by ALOM to support client and service growth requirements:
- 2017: Opened new 45,000 sq. ft. production and fulfillment facility in Indianapolis, IN adding Midwest and Eastern regional production and fulfillment capacity.
- 2018: Expanded Fremont, CA corporate headquarters adding new 110,000 sq. ft. production and fulfillment location.
- 2019: 3X Indianapolis footprint expansion and relocation into new 160,000 sq. ft. production and fulfillment location.
Leveraging its supply chain infrastructure, e-commerce fulfillment expertise, medical production certification and FDA registered facilities, ALOM was determined to be part of the pandemic solution by retooling production lines to assemble and distribute COVID-19 test kits. Over the past year, along with increasing COVID-19 test kit order volumes, ALOM onboarded new technology-driven client programs in the automotive, energy, technology, consumer, and medical industries contributing to period of growth for its client base.
Reflecting on the company's evolution and growth, Kain added, "25 years ago, ALOM first opened its doors right here in Fremont at the epicenter of Silicon Valley technology innovation. Since that time our focus on quality and operational excellence supported by our cultural values of diversity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability have been in perfect alignment with the City of Fremont and the progressive client brands we support in the marketplace. It pleases me to know our clients, business, and industry partners value this expertise and focus which have laid the foundation for our successful and continuing growth, keeping ALOM at the forefront of industry innovation."
ALOM's successful signing and outfitting of its new facility demonstrates the company's inventive and solutions-oriented culture. Though demand for industrial space is at an all-time high across the nation and vacancy rates at an all-time low of just 3.7%*, ALOM secured its new location by utilizing its reputation for business management expertise, a strong balance sheet, and focus on problem-solving.
About ALOM:
ALOM is a global supply chain management services and solutions provider serving as a partner to its Fortune 100 clients in the technology, automotive, government, life sciences, and utility/energy sectors. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, its expert team of strategists, technology engineers, and supply chain specialists operate globally from 19 locations. ALOM manages the physical supply chain from procurement, inventory management, contract assembly, digital media and print, as well as omni-channel fulfillment. ALOM also manages the digital supply chain with e-commerce solutions, visibility tools, digital delivery tools, data management, and strong back-end systems, as well as the financial supply chain. ALOM is proud to deliver its clients' products and services impeccably, enrich the end-user experience, and uphold their brand reputations. http://www.alom.com
*According to global real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield
Media Contact
Lynthia Romney, ALOM, 914-589-2140, romneycom@gmail.com
SOURCE ALOM