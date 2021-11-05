(PRNewsfoto/Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.)

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021.



(millions, except per share)



Three months ended



Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020

Net income (loss)(2)

$83.7

$(18.6)

$(68.5)

Net income (loss)(2) per diluted share

$4.43

$(1.01)

$(3.74)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$148.2

$39.9

$12.4

Operating cash flow(3)

$96.0

$(6.3)

$(5.9)

Capital expenditures(3)

$(22.3)

$(17.6)

$(27.8)

Tons of coal sold(2)

4.7

4.0

4.0

__________________________________

1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

2. From continuing operations.

3. Includes discontinued operations.

"We have consistently reiterated that Alpha is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and this quarter's outstanding performance is proof of our ability to deliver on those high expectations," said David Stetson, Alpha's chair and chief executive officer. "Additionally, we made meaningful progress on our commitment to deleveraging the company by reducing our overall long-term debt and legacy obligations by more than $75 million during the quarter. We expect to continue this positive momentum to create value for our shareholders, and we look forward to what we believe will be a productive and successful 2022."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported net income from continuing operations of $83.7 million, or $4.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2021. In the second quarter 2021, the company had a net loss from continuing operations of $18.6 million or $1.01 per diluted share.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $148.2 million for the third quarter, compared with $39.9 million in the second quarter 2021.

Coal Revenues



(millions)



Three months ended



Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Met Segment

$625.4

$376.8

All Other

$21.7

$16.6







Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1)

$497.2

$312.5

All Other (excl. freight & handling)(1)

$21.7

$16.5





Tons Sold

(millions)



Three months ended



Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Met Segment

4.4

3.7

All Other

0.3

0.3

__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

 

Coal Sales Realization(1)



(per ton)



Three months ended



Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Met Segment

$113.51

$83.38

All Other

$62.43

$60.45

__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

In the third quarter our net realized pricing for the Met segment was $113.51, while net realization in the All Other category was $62.43.

"As expected, third quarter met export realizations came in strong thanks to the robust market and the outstanding work of our sales team to capitalize on it," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's president and chief financial officer. "The vast midyear improvement in the Australian indices is now evident in our financial performance, with third quarter realizations on export tons tied to Aussie indices up $91.10, or 134%, from second quarter levels. Realizations for export tons priced against other mechanisms were up $23.64, or 23%, from second quarter realizations."

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the third quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data)

Met Segment Sales

Three months ended Sept. 30, 2021



Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Realization/ton(1)

% of Met Tons Sold

Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms

2.2

$274.3

$125.44

56%

Domestic

1.0

$89.2

$86.05

27%

Export - Australian Indexed

0.7

$106.1

$158.87

17%

Total Met Coal Revenues

3.9

$469.7

$120.68

100%

Thermal Coal Revenues

0.5

$27.5

$56.38



Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling)(1)

4.4

$497.2

$113.51



__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

 

Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)



Three months ended



Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Cost of Coal Sales

$488.2

$346.8

Cost of Coal Sales (excl. freight &

handling/idle)(1)

$352.1

$273.8







(per ton)

Met Segment(1)

$76.62

$69.94

All Other(1)

$47.47

$42.77

__________________________________

1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

"In higher pricing environments, costs of coal sales increase due to a number of factors outside our direct control, including royalties and taxes," said Jason Whitehead, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Similar to many other companies, we're also experiencing some inflationary pressure with the cost of materials increasing. Despite these challenges, I'm proud of our operations teams for remaining disciplined and continuing to manage the costs we can control."

In the third quarter, the company's Met segment cost of coal sales increased to an average of $76.62 per ton as compared to $69.94 per ton in the prior quarter. Cost of coal sales for the All Other category increased to $47.47 in the third quarter from a second quarter average cost of $42.77 per ton.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

"Beyond Alpha's very positive revenue results, we reduced our long-term debt and legacy obligations by over $75 million during the third quarter," said Eidson. "In addition to $6.6 million in scheduled long-term principal payments for the quarter, we elected to make a voluntary prepayment of $31.0 million in principal on the term loan, and we repurchased, at a discount, roughly $18.7 million in outstanding principal borrowings from existing lenders. Coupled with the previously-announced $21.2 million payment in July to extinguish the reclamation funding obligations with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), these actions should serve as a roadmap for what shareholders can expect from us in the coming quarters as we continue strengthening our balance sheet."

"Subsequent to the quarter end, we made an early payment of $4 million to the WVDEP eliminate the legacy obligations related to water treatment in West Virginia. Additionally, we made a payment of $3.3 million to fully satisfy the remaining legacy reclamation funding and water treatment obligations owed to the State of Kentucky. This follows our early extinguishment of the West Virginia reclamation funding obligations that was announced last quarter. These examples further demonstrate our strong commitment to debt reduction and deleveraging the company," Eidson said. 

Cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of 2021 was $96.0 million, which includes the receipt of the $70 million tax refund and related interest, compared to the prior period in which cash used in operating activities was $6.3 million. Cash provided by operating activities includes discontinued operations. Third quarter 2021 capital expenditures were $22.3 million compared to $17.6 million in capital expenditures in the second quarter.  

As of September 30, 2021, Alpha had $78.3 million in unrestricted cash and $121.7 million in restricted cash, deposits and investments. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of September 30, 2021, was $505.2 million. At the end of the third quarter, the company had total liquidity of $183.3 million, which represents an increase of 38% compared to our total liquidity at the end of the second quarter, including cash and cash equivalents of $78.3 million and $105.0 million of unused availability under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility (ABL). The future available capacity under the ABL is subject to inventory and accounts receivable collateral requirements and the maintenance of certain financial ratios. As of September 30, 2021, the company had no borrowings and $120.0 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. 

Operational Update and Planned 2022 Investments

"Alpha's exceptional third quarter performance is a testament to the continued dedication of our operations teams and the success of our ongoing portfolio optimization efforts," said Whitehead. "With Slabcamp, our sole remaining thermal mine, on pace to close in the summer of next year, our 2022 production guidance reflects the final stage of our transition to a pure-play metallurgical resources company. As we look forward to capitalizing on current market opportunities, 2022 Met segment production is expected to increase slightly over the already-increased full year 2021 guidance level. I'm confident that our teams across the enterprise have the ability to deliver on these ambitious goals we've outlined for the coming year."

During the quarter, a number of key structural milestones were met to add the fourth section at Road Fork 52, putting the project ahead of schedule and allowing the section to begin producing in mid-October. Additionally, the company has recently completed its budget for 2022, and our capital expenditures guidance for next year includes several important projects that will help modernize and strategically improve Alpha's operations and prep plant infrastructure. These upgrades are expected to provide increased efficiency and extend the life of these facilities in return for modest levels of capital investment.

Whitehead commented on the importance of capex projects in 2022: "As we envision what Alpha can do in the next several years, we recognize the critical role that preparation plants play in washing and loading the coal we mine and preparing it for delivery to our customers. In partnership with our sales teams, we aim to maximize these facilities, and we believe modest investment in a few of our plants will allow for additional output and better capabilities for the specific coal qualities we're sending through each facility. Additionally, we plan to begin development on the Cedar Grove No. 3 mine and the Glen Alum mine in the coming year. Both of these locations are adjacent to current Alpha operations in West Virginia, allowing us to leverage existing infrastructure as we expand into these mines. Lastly, we have decided to move ahead with adding a fourth section at our Lynn Branch mine. All together, we see this group of projects as a boost to the organization's future efficiency and effectiveness. Furthermore, we believe we can accomplish each of these in a timely manner and at a very reasonable investment level. Therefore, at the midpoint, our capex guidance for next year includes an increased maintenance capital projection of approximately $120 million dollars to account for inflation, and roughly $55 million to invest in Alpha's future through various projects across the organization."

2021 Full-Year Guidance Adjustments

The company is increasing its 2021 cost of coal sales guidance in light of increased labor costs, inflationary pressure for certain supplies, such as steel used in roof support and diesel fuel, as well as higher royalties and taxes due to higher sales prices. Met segment cost of coal sales are now expected to be between $73.00 per ton and $77.00 per ton. Cost of coal sales for the All Other category is expected to remain in the existing range of $45.00 per ton and $49.00 per ton.

Additionally, with depreciation, depletion and amortization trending lower for the year, we are adjusting DD&A guidance down to a range of $100 million to $110 million from the prior range of $125 million to $145 million.

For 2021, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 96% of its metallurgical coal within the Met segment at an average price of $111.28 per ton and 98% of thermal coal in the Met segment at an average expected price of $55.76 per ton. In the All Other category the company is 90% committed and priced at an average price of $58.33 per ton.

Introducing 2022 Full-Year Guidance 

The company is issuing 2022 operating guidance with coal shipments expected to be in the range of 15.4 million tons to 17.0 million tons. Met segment volume is expected to be between 14.8 million to 16.2 million tons. Within the Met segment, pure metallurgical coal shipments for the year are expected to be between 14.0 million to 15.0 million tons, and incidental thermal shipments in this segment are expected to be between 0.8 million to 1.2 million tons. Our guidance range of 0.6 million tons to 0.8 million tons for the All Other category represents production expectations from our last remaining thermal operation, the Slabcamp mine, which is on track to close in the summer of 2022.

For 2022, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 28% of its metallurgical coal within the Met segment at an average price of $195.43 per ton and 88% of thermal coal in the Met segment at an average expected price of $51.56 per ton. In the All Other category the company is 89% committed and priced at an average price of $56.49 per ton.

The company expects 2022 Met segment cost of coal sales per ton to be between $88.00 and $92.00, and costs for our All Other category are expected to be in the range of $58.00 to $62.00 per ton.

SG&A is expected to be in the range of $50 million to $54 million, excluding non-recurring expenses and non-cash stock compensation. Idle operations expense for 2022 is expected to be between $30 million and $40 million. The company expects cash interest expense to be in a range of $40 million to $45 million for 2022. Depreciation, depletion and amortization guidance is anticipated to be between $90 million and $110 million for the year. Our overall 2022 capital expenditures guidance of $160 million to $190 million includes a number of planned upgrades expected to enhance Alpha's longevity and positioning for the future. Lastly, the company expects its tax rate for 2022 to be in the 5% to 15% range.



2021 Guidance

2022 Guidance

in millions of tons

Low

High

Low

High

Metallurgical

13.0

14.0

14.0



15.0



Thermal

1.3

1.8

0.8



1.2



Met Segment

14.3

15.8

14.8



16.2



All Other

1.3

1.7

0.6



0.8



Total Shipments

15.6

17.5

15.4



17.0













Committed/Priced1,2,3

Committed

Average Price

Committed

Average Price

Metallurgical - Domestic



$88.55





$192.29



Metallurgical - Export



$123.02





$226.90



Metallurgical Total

96

%

$111.28



28

%

$195.43



Thermal

98

%

$55.76



88

%

$51.56



Met Segment

96

%

$105.45



32

%

$169.79



All Other

90

%

$58.33



89

%

$56.49













Committed/Unpriced1,3

Committed



Committed



Metallurgical Total

4

%



23

%



Thermal

%



%



Met Segment

4

%



21

%



All Other

3

%



%













Costs per ton4

Low

High

Low

High

Met Segment

$73.00



$77.00



$88.00



$92.00



All Other

$45.00



$49.00



$58.00



$62.00













In millions (except taxes)

Low

High

Low

High

SG&A5

$48

$52

$50



$54



Idle Operations Expense

$24

$30

$30



$40



Cash Interest Expense

$51

$55

$40



$45



DD&A

$100

$110

$90



$110



Capital Expenditures

$88

$98

$160



$190



Tax Rate6

%

5

%

5

%

15

%



Notes: 





1.

Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of October 29, 2021. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range.

2. 

Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations.

3. 

Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates.

4. 

Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results.

5. 

Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses.

6.

Rate assumes no further ownership change limitations on the usage of net operating losses.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures which either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," "non-GAAP coal margin," and "Adjusted cost of produced coal sold." We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. We also use Adjusted cost of produced coal sold to distinguish the cost of captive produced coal from the effects of purchased coal. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:















Coal revenues

$

647,129





$

335,189





$

1,426,039





$

1,089,764



Other revenues

1,712





403





4,330





2,572



Total revenues

648,841





335,592





1,430,369





1,092,336



Costs and expenses:















Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

488,169





309,693





1,182,360





979,180



Depreciation, depletion and amortization

24,519





49,236





80,261





143,921



Accretion on asset retirement obligations

6,674





6,737





19,970





19,945



Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,980





2,074





9,402





4,466



Asset impairment and restructuring





(226)





(561)





53,981



Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above)

15,264





14,501





44,891





42,010



Total other operating loss (income):















Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations

11,676





3,624





18,009





(13,425)



Other income

(457)





(1,310)





(5,290)





(2,023)



Total costs and expenses

548,825





384,329





1,349,042





1,228,055



Income (loss) from operations

100,016





(48,737)





81,327





(135,719)



Other (expense) income:















Interest expense

(17,338)





(18,746)





(53,290)





(56,238)



Interest income

54





376





322





6,874



Equity loss in affiliates

(643)





(1,295)





(1,161)





(3,085)



Miscellaneous income (loss), net

1,812





(131)





5,425





(452)



Total other expense, net

(16,115)





(19,796)





(48,704)





(52,901)



Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

83,901





(68,533)





32,623





(188,620)



Income tax (expense) benefit

(208)





45





(211)





2,200



Net income (loss) from continuing operations

83,693





(68,488)





32,412





(186,420)



Discontinued operations:















Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes

(429)





(149)





(1,067)





(160,326)



Loss from discontinued operations

(429)





(149)





(1,067)





(160,326)



Net income (loss)

$

83,264





$

(68,637)





$

31,345





$

(346,746)



















Basic income (loss) per common share:















Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

4.54





$

(3.74)





$

1.76





$

(10.19)



Loss from discontinued operations

(0.03)





(0.01)





(0.06)





(8.77)



Net income (loss)

$

4.51





$

(3.75)





$

1.70





$

(18.96)



















Diluted income (loss) per common share:















Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

4.43





$

(3.74)





$

1.73





$

(10.19)



Loss from discontinued operations

(0.03)





(0.01)





(0.06)





(8.77)



Net income (loss)

$

4.40





$

(3.75)





$

1.67





$

(18.96)



















Weighted average shares – basic

18,445,709





18,319,947





18,426,639





18,290,346



Weighted average shares – diluted

18,913,352





18,319,947





18,783,643





18,290,346



 

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

78,283





$

139,227



Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $325 and $293 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

335,287





145,670



Inventories, net

124,534





108,051



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

31,723





106,252



Current assets - discontinued operations

1,391





10,935



Total current assets

571,218





510,135



Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $436,205 and $382,423 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

356,305





363,620



Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of $48,968 and $35,143 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

449,901





463,250



Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $31,349 and $25,700 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

78,547





88,196



Long-term restricted cash

84,001





96,033



Other non-current assets

126,502





149,382



Non-current assets - discontinued operations

9,477





9,473



Total assets

$

1,675,951





$

1,680,089



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt

$

7,976





$

28,830



Trade accounts payable

90,335





58,413



Acquisition-related obligations – current

26,266





19,099



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

160,732





140,406



Current liabilities - discontinued operations

7,095





12,306



Total current liabilities

292,404





259,054



Long-term debt

497,191





553,697



Acquisition-related obligations - long-term

18,966





20,768



Workers' compensation and black lung obligations

228,858





230,081



Pension obligations

191,888





218,671



Asset retirement obligations

141,925





140,074



Deferred income taxes

479





480



Other non-current liabilities

29,403





28,072



Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations

26,740





29,090



Total liabilities

1,427,854





1,479,987



Commitments and Contingencies







Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized, none issued







Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 20.8 million issued and 18.4 million outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 20.6 million issued and 18.3 million outstanding at December 31, 2020

208





206



Additional paid-in capital

783,781





779,424



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(98,908)





(111,985)



Treasury stock, at cost: 2.4 million shares at September 30, 2021 and 2.3 million shares at December 31, 2020

(107,800)





(107,014)



Accumulated deficit

(329,184)





(360,529)



Total stockholders' equity

248,097





200,102



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,675,951





$

1,680,089



 

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020

Operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$

31,345





$

(346,746)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization

80,261





154,466



Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

9,402





5,180



Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount

1,004





2,882



Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount

9,351





11,087



Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations

18,009





(13,425)



Gain on disposal of assets

(5,342)





(2,179)



Asset impairment and restructuring

(561)





221,453



Accretion on asset retirement obligations

19,970





23,806



Employee benefit plans, net

6,685





15,135



Deferred income taxes

(1)





33,011



Stock-based compensation

4,351





4,200



Equity loss in affiliates

1,161





3,085



Other, net

(4,381)





(5,356)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(100,681)





(33,566)



Net cash provided by operating activities

70,573





73,033



Investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(60,386)





(118,896)



Proceeds on disposal of assets

7,471





3,131



Purchases of investment securities

(15,474)





(18,618)



Maturity of investment securities

10,508





12,678



Capital contributions to equity affiliates

(4,473)





(3,196)



Other, net

52





68



Net cash used in investing activities

(62,302)





(124,833)



Financing activities:







Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt





57,500



Repurchases of long-term debt

(18,415)







Principal repayments of long-term debt

(61,869)





(58,315)



Principal repayments of financing lease obligations

(1,527)





(2,291)



Debt issuance costs

(319)







Common stock repurchases and related expenses

(786)





(171)



Net cash used in financing activities

(82,916)





(3,277)



Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(74,645)





(55,077)



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

244,571





347,680



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

169,926





$

292,603



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of September 30,



2021



2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

78,283





$

161,434



Short-term restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets)

7,642





7,104



Long-term restricted cash

84,001





124,065



Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

$

169,926





$

292,603



 

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended September 30,



June 30,

2021



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2020



2021



2020

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$

(18,590)





$

83,693





$

(68,488)





$

32,412





$

(186,420)



Interest expense

17,962





17,338





18,746





53,290





56,238



Interest income

(104)





(54)





(376)





(322)





(6,874)



Income tax expense (benefit)

8





208





(45)





211





(2,200)



Depreciation, depletion and amortization

27,304





24,519





49,236





80,261





143,921



Non-cash stock compensation expense

979





1,188





1,078





4,351





4,200



Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations

3,157





11,676





3,624





18,009





(13,425)



Accretion on asset retirement obligations

6,648





6,674





6,737





19,970





19,945



Asset impairment and restructuring (1)









(226)





(561)





53,981



Management restructuring costs (2)

















940



Loss on partial settlement of benefit obligations

















1,230



Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,553





2,980





2,074





9,402





4,466



Adjusted EBITDA

$

39,917





$

148,222





$

12,360





$

217,023





$

76,002





(1) Asset impairment and restructuring for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily comprised of a credit to restructuring expense as a result of the strategic actions announced during the second quarter of 2020 and subsequent changes to severance and employee-related benefits. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, asset impairment and restructuring charges were recorded as a result of weakening coal market conditions and the strategic actions with respect to two thermal coal mining complexes. 

(2) Management restructuring costs are related to severance expense associated with senior management changes during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

 

 ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Coal revenues

$

376,839





$

16,619





$

393,458



Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(64,329)





(117)





(64,446)



Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$

312,510





$

16,502





$

329,012



Tons sold

3,748





273





4,021



Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$

83.38





$

60.45





$

81.82















Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$

331,239





$

15,524





$

346,763



Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

25,686





1,438





27,124



Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,377





3,271





6,648



Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,635





(82)





2,553



Total Cost of coal sales

$

362,937





$

20,151





$

383,088



Less: Freight and handling costs

(64,329)





(117)





(64,446)



Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(25,686)





(1,438)





(27,124)



Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(3,377)





(3,271)





(6,648)



Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(2,635)





82





(2,553)



Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(4,790)





(3,732)





(8,522)



Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$

262,120





$

11,675





$

273,795



Tons sold

3,748





273





4,021



Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$

69.94





$

42.77





$

68.09





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.

 



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Coal revenues

$

376,839





$

16,619





$

393,458



Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(362,937)





(20,151)





(383,088)



GAAP Coal margin

$

13,902





$

(3,532)





$

10,370



Tons sold

3,748





273





4,021



GAAP Coal margin per ton

$

3.71





$

(12.94)





$

2.58















GAAP Coal margin

$

13,902





$

(3,532)





$

10,370



Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

25,686





1,438





27,124



Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,377





3,271





6,648



Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,635





(82)





2,553



Add: Idled and closed mine costs

4,790





3,732





8,522



Non-GAAP Coal margin

$

50,390





$

4,827





$

55,217



Tons sold

3,748





273





4,021



Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$

13.44





$

17.68





$

13.73





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.

 



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Coal revenues

$

625,387





$

21,742





$

647,129



Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(128,192)





(18)





(128,210)



Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$

497,195





$

21,724





$

518,919



Tons sold

4,380





348





4,728



Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$

113.51





$

62.43





$

109.75















Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$

468,706





$

19,463





$

488,169



Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

23,181





1,160





24,341



Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,408





3,266





6,674



Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

3,063





(83)





2,980



Total Cost of coal sales

$

498,358





$

23,806





$

522,164



Less: Freight and handling costs

(128,192)





(18)





(128,210)



Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(23,181)





(1,160)





(24,341)



Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(3,408)





(3,266)





(6,674)



Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(3,063)





83





(2,980)



Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(4,932)





(2,927)





(7,859)



Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$

335,582





$

16,518





$

352,100



Tons sold

4,380





348





4,728



Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$

76.62





$

47.47





$

74.47





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.

 



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Coal revenues

$

625,387





$

21,742





$

647,129



Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(498,358)





(23,806)





(522,164)



GAAP Coal margin

$

127,029





$

(2,064)





$

124,965



Tons sold

4,380





348





4,728



GAAP Coal margin per ton

$

29.00





$

(5.93)





$

26.43















GAAP Coal margin

$

127,029





$

(2,064)





$

124,965



Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

23,181





1,160





24,341



Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,408





3,266





6,674



Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

3,063





(83)





2,980



Add: Idled and closed mine costs

4,932





2,927





7,859



Non-GAAP Coal margin

$

161,613





$

5,206





$

166,819



Tons sold

4,380





348





4,728



Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$

36.90





$

14.96





$

35.28





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.

 



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Coal revenues

$

295,376





$

39,813





$

335,189



Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(49,742)





(3,015)





(52,757)



Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$

245,634





$

36,798





$

282,432



Tons sold

3,329





636





3,965



Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$

73.79





$

57.86





$

71.23















Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$

276,248





$

33,445





$

309,693



Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

41,178





7,724





48,902



Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,800





2,937





6,737



Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,535





(461)





2,074



Total Cost of coal sales

$

323,761





$

43,645





$

367,406



Less: Freight and handling costs

(49,742)





(3,015)





(52,757)



Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(41,178)





(7,724)





(48,902)



Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(3,800)





(2,937)





(6,737)



Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(2,535)





461





(2,074)



Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(5,091)





(1,196)





(6,287)



Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$

221,415





$

29,234





$

250,649



Tons sold

3,329





636





3,965



Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$

66.51





$

45.97





$

63.22





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.

 



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Coal revenues

$

295,376





$

39,813





$

335,189



Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(323,761)





(43,645)





(367,406)



GAAP Coal margin

$

(28,385)





$

(3,832)





$

(32,217)



Tons sold

3,329





636





3,965



GAAP Coal margin per ton

$

(8.53)





$

(6.03)





$

(8.13)















GAAP Coal margin

$

(28,385)





$

(3,832)





$

(32,217)



Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

41,178





7,724





48,902



Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,800





2,937





6,737



Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,535





(461)





2,074



Add: Idled and closed mine costs

5,091





1,196





6,287



Non-GAAP Coal margin

$

24,219





$

7,564





$

31,783



Tons sold

3,329





636





3,965



Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$

7.28





$

11.89





$

8.02





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.

 



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Coal revenues

$

1,362,119





$

63,920





$

1,426,039



Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(252,532)





(504)





(253,036)



Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$

1,109,587





$

63,416





$

1,173,003



Tons sold

11,785





1,030





12,815



Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$

94.15





$

61.57





$

91.53















Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$

1,125,840





$

56,520





$

1,182,360



Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

75,403





4,321





79,724



Accretion on asset retirement obligations

10,170





9,800





19,970



Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

9,749





(347)





9,402



Total Cost of coal sales

$

1,221,162





$

70,294





$

1,291,456



Less: Freight and handling costs

(252,532)





(504)





(253,036)



Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(75,403)





(4,321)





(79,724)



Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(10,170)





(9,800)





(19,970)



Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(9,749)





347





(9,402)



Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(13,325)





(10,215)





(23,540)



Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$

859,983





$

45,801





$

905,784



Tons sold

11,785





1,030





12,815



Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$

72.97





$

44.47





$

70.68





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.

 



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Coal revenues

$

1,362,119





$

63,920





$

1,426,039



Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(1,221,162)





(70,294)





(1,291,456)



GAAP Coal margin

$

140,957





$

(6,374)





$

134,583



Tons sold

11,785





1,030





12,815



GAAP Coal margin per ton

$

11.96





$

(6.19)





$

10.50















GAAP Coal margin

$

140,957





$

(6,374)





$

134,583



Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

75,403





4,321





79,724



Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

10,170





9,800





19,970



Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

9,749





(347)





9,402



Add: Idled and closed mine costs

13,325





10,215





23,540



Non-GAAP Coal margin

$

249,604





$

17,615





$

267,219



Tons sold

11,785





1,030





12,815



Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$

21.18





$

17.10





$

20.85





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.

 



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Coal revenues

$

974,098





$

115,666





$

1,089,764



Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(158,258)





(11,392)





(169,650)



Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$

815,840





$

104,274





$

920,114



Tons sold

9,860





1,907





11,767



Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$

82.74





$

54.68





$

78.19















Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$

866,572





$

112,608





$

979,180



Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

121,679





21,217





142,896



Accretion on asset retirement obligations

10,887





9,058





19,945



Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

7,875





(3,409)





4,466



Total Cost of coal sales

$

1,007,013





$

139,474





$

1,146,487



Less: Freight and handling costs

(158,258)





(11,392)





(169,650)



Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(121,679)





(21,217)





(142,896)



Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(10,887)





(9,058)





(19,945)



Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(7,875)





3,409





(4,466)



Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(13,191)





(9,544)





(22,735)



Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$

695,123





$

91,672





$

786,795



Tons sold

9,860





1,907





11,767



Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$

70.50





$

48.07





$

66.86





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.

 



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Coal revenues

$

974,098





$

115,666





$

1,089,764



Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(1,007,013)





(139,474)





(1,146,487)



GAAP Coal margin

$

(32,915)





$

(23,808)





$

(56,723)



Tons sold

9,860





1,907





11,767



GAAP Coal margin per ton

$

(3.34)





$

(12.48)





$

(4.82)















GAAP Coal margin

$

(32,915)





$

(23,808)





$

(56,723)



Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

121,679





21,217





142,896



Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

10,887





9,058





19,945



Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

7,875





(3,409)





4,466



Add: Idled and closed mine costs

13,191





9,544





22,735



Non-GAAP Coal margin

$

120,717





$

12,602





$

133,319



Tons sold

9,860





1,907





11,767



Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$

12.24





$

6.61





$

11.33





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.

 



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$

262,120





$

11,675





$

273,795



Less: cost of purchased coal sold

(24,642)









(24,642)



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold

$

237,478





$

11,675





$

249,153



Produced tons sold

3,497





273





3,770



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)

$

67.91





$

42.77





$

66.09





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.

 



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$

335,582





$

16,518





$

352,100



Less: cost of purchased coal sold

(32,168)









(32,168)



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold

$

303,414





$

16,518





$

319,932



Produced tons sold

4,107





348





4,455



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)

$

73.88





$

47.47





$

71.81





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.

 



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$

221,415





$

29,234





$

250,649



Less: cost of purchased coal sold

(12,511)





70





(12,441)



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold

$

208,904





$

29,304





$

238,208



Produced tons sold

3,142





636





3,778



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)

$

66.49





$

46.08





$

63.05





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.

 



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$

859,983





$

45,801





$

905,784



Less: cost of purchased coal sold

(75,074)









(75,074)



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold

$

784,909





$

45,801





$

830,710



Produced tons sold

11,028





1,030





12,058



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)

$

71.17





$

44.47





$

68.89





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.

 



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met



All Other



Consolidated

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$

695,123





$

91,672





$

786,795



Less: cost of purchased coal sold

(65,777)





(832)





(66,609)



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold

$

629,346





$

90,840





$

720,186



Produced tons sold

9,001





1,894





10,895



Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1)

$

69.92





$

47.96





$

66.10





(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.

 



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Tons Sold



Coal Revenues



Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization per

ton



% of Met Tons

Sold

Export - other pricing mechanisms

2,187





$

274,328





$

125.44





56

%

Domestic

1,037





89,231





$

86.05





27

%

Export - Australian indexed

668





106,125





$

158.87





17

%

Total Met segment - met coal

3,892





$

469,684





$

120.68





100

%

Met segment - thermal coal

488





27,511





$

56.38







Total Met segment Coal revenues

4,380





497,195





$

113.51







All Other Coal revenues

348





21,724





$

62.43







Non-GAAP Coal revenues

4,728





$

518,919





$

109.75







Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues





128,210











Coal revenues

4,728





$

647,129











 

 

