IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpha Cubed Investments is pleased to announce that Simon Chung, CFP® has joined Alpha Cubed Investments as a Wealth Manager, Vice President.
Simon began working in the financial services in 2001 and prior to joining Alpha Cubed Investments, has served as a Private Wealth Manager and Senior Relationship Associate for high net worth clients at Creative Planning, Churchill Management Group, Ameriprise Financial and Fisher Investments. Prior to that he was an Investment Consultant at TD Ameritrade in the Walnut Creek, CA branch. Simon is a CFP® and focuses on putting client needs above everything else.
Simon holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine. When Simon is not at work, he enjoys cooking, reading, hiking and spending time with family and friends.
"I have known Simon for many years going back to his days at TD Ameritrade and have always been impressed with his commitment to his clients. We are excited to have him join our team for the long term to add to our capability in the management of our clients across the country. Simon's focus on financial planning combined with customized investment solutions and solid, core portfolio construction will help our clients as they pursue a successful long term financial future."
Todd Walsh CEO, Alpha Cubed Investments
About Alpha Cubed Investments: Alpha Cubed Investments is a Registered Investment Adviser with clients across the U.S. We manage assets for high net worth individuals, families, corporations, retirement plans, and other entities. Our objective at Alpha Cubed Investments is to grow and protect investor capital utilizing our dynamic 3-step investment process. We offer personalized services to meet each client's financial goals. Alpha Cubed Investments offers custom portfolio management across the risk and return spectrum. For more information, please visit http://www.alphacubedinvestments.com.
Services offered through Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. This brochure is solely for informational purposes. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where ACI and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by ACI unless a client service agreement is in place.
Media Contact
Christina Conatser, Alpha Cubed Investments, +1 (800) 701-2457, cconatser@alphacubedinvestments.com
SOURCE Alpha Cubed Investments