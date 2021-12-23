IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpha Cubed Investments ("ACI"), a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), announced today the acquisition of Empowerment Financial Group ("EFG"), a respected RIA located in Scottsdale, Arizona. EFG serves clients primarily in Arizona with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $160 million. EFG was founded in 2009 by Mark Langerman, CEO. EFG offers comprehensive financial planning and portfolio management to high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts, and retirement plans. EFG's entire team will be joining Alpha Cubed Investments.
Having spent more than 35 years as a wealth management professional and having earned his Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) designation*, Mark Langerman believes in the predictive power of knowledge and the value of doing one's homework. His research-driven and detail-oriented approach to investing has led him to attract a broad cross-section of clients over the years, including high-net-worth individuals, businesses, charities, government institutions, and even athletes and entertainers.
A former corporate executive and manager of several brokerage firm branch offices, Mark now focuses on cultivating one-on-one client relationships, which enables him to drill down past the numbers to what makes an investor tick. Mark's true passion, professionally speaking, is effecting positive change in the world and in the lives of his clients. He has been published or written about in publications nationally and locally, including CNBC, Investor's Business Daily, Fox News, the Arizona Republic, MSN Money, the JPost.com website, and ABCNews.com. Additionally, he has been a featured guest on radio and television programs all over the world.
Mark commented: "EFG has been working closely with the ACI team for years, and we are excited to move forward as one team with professionals we know and respect. We are eager to begin utilizing the combined resources of both firms to better serve our clients."
Todd Walsh, CEO & Chief Technical Analyst of Alpha Cubed Investments stated: "We have worked with Mark and his Client Services Advisor, Doni Langston, for years and are very excited to formalize our relationship with them. A company is only as good as the people that work there, and Mark and Doni are two of the best professionals in the business."
About Alpha Cubed Investments:
Alpha Cubed Investments is an independent, SEC-registered investment advisory company. We are a fiduciary investment manager. The firm offers tailored solutions in growth, income, and balanced investments, as well as custom-allocated portfolios, primarily utilizing individual stocks and bonds with some ETFs (exchange-traded funds). For more information, visit http://www.alphacubedinvestments.com
Data as of December 21st, 2021.
*The Fi360 Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) Designation is a professional certification that demonstrates a fundamental understanding of the principles of fiduciary duty, the standards of conduct for acting as a fiduciary, and a process for carrying out fiduciary responsibility. The AIF® Designation mark demonstrates completion of rigorous training and examination requirements, as well as an ongoing commitment to professional and ethical conduct.
Services offered through Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. This brochure is solely for informational purposes. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where ACI and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by ACI unless a client service agreement is in place.
