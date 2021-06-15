LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Foods (Alpha), a leader in the growing plant-based protein category, announces the hiring of its first Chief Marketing Officer, Kierstin De West. Bringing unmatched experience from her past role as VP of Global Brand Management at lululemon, De West will lead Alpha through upcoming stages of rapid scale and overall expansion. In the past three years, Alpha has burst onto the scene, recording 100 percent year-over-year growth. By the end of 2021, Alpha will be available in over 10,000 retail locations.
"What drew me to Alpha was the company's mission to build a better world, which is the same north star that has guided my career for the past twenty years," said Kierstin De West, Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha. "I've always been clear in my aspiration to align with purpose and innovation-driven brands that value company culture, and are ambitious without sacrificing kindness and integrity. I found this exact environment in Alpha and I am excited to be part of building something meaningful."
De West comes to the role armed with expansive CPG experience. Prior to her leadership at lululemon, De West founded her own marketing agency in 2003. During her fifteen years as a CEO, she helped guide iconic clients such as Hershey, The North Face, MillerCoors, the Rainforest Alliance and more through the continued cultural shift towards sustainability, purpose and impact.
De West is welcomed by CEO Cole Orobetz. "Kierstin was an early trailblazer in the purpose-driven brand sector," said Orobetz. "She understands that exceptional marketing is a commitment to being authentic and connecting with shared human values to create larger cultural conversations. As Alpha continues to grow and establish its dominance as the plant-based protein category's leading innovator, Kierstin will be key in building upon our established footprint in the marketplace in a way that speaks to our roots while also taking us into the future."
About Alpha Foods
Alpha Foods (Alpha) provides unrivaled plant-based convenience through a delicious product roster that provides accessible, meatless and mouth-watering options for all types of consumers. Fueled by the power of plants and founded in 2015, Alpha is based in California and provides sustainable food choices that support animal welfare and a healthier planet. Alpha offers a wide variety of protein-packed, non-GMO, plant-based versions of classic comfort foods that deliver a delicious meatless meal perfect for an on-the-go lunch, dinner or anytime snack—without sacrificing on taste or texture. For more information about Alpha, visit eatalphafoods.com or catch up with the brand on social media: @alphafoods.
