TROY, Mich., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Billhighway, an industry-leading financial management platform dedicated to chapter-based organizations, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Alpha Gamma Delta (Alpha Gam). Billhighway's full-service solution maximizes chapter success with proven technology that automates chapter workflows and streamlines financial processes. Alpha Gamma Delta has also partnered with ChapterSpot, an industry-leading CRM and member management tool built on the Salesforce platform. All parties are devoted to delivering Alpha Gamma Delta's members the best member experience and providing the technology infrastructure needed to be successful now and in the future.
Alpha Gamma Delta, an international women's organization, is committed to providing opportunities for personal development, service to others, and a space for members to forge their own paths. With sisterhood at the forefront, Alpha Gam's 199 chapters and over 189,000 members strive to attain a higher standard, thereby improving their lives, the lives of those around them, and the communities in which they live.
"Alpha Gam is always reaching to a higher standard and the technology we offer our chapter leaders is no exception," said Alpha Gamma Delta Executive Director, Katie Jolley Abernathy. "Our partnership with Billhighway ensures we are supporting our Alpha Gam team, volunteers, and chapters with forward-thinking solutions, so they can focus on sisterhood and reaching their chapter goals."
Billhighway's consolidated, chapter-banking platform creates data visibility across an entire organization, driving real-time financial management capability. Backed by an award-winning support team, Billhighway simplifies chapter operations helping officers increase cash flow, reduce expenses and spend more time on their members. Chapters are able to leverage a personalized member experience, expense management tools, in-person payments, and more.
"We are excited to welcome Alpha Gamma Delta to the Billhighway family," said Billhighway CEO, Tom Bomberski. "Our team is committed to serving as a collaborative partner to the fraternal industry and empowering chapters with best-in-class technology, innovative integrations, and a thoughtful approach to customer service."
Billhighway brings decades of experience in serving chapter-based organizations and solving the unique data and financial challenges of chapter leaders, volunteers and members.
For additional information, please contact: Charlotte Muylaert, Billhighway Marketing Leader, cmuylaert@billhighway.com.
###
BILLHIGHWAY
For the past 20 years, Billhighway has provided "best in industry" technology to help fraternal organizations simplify and take control of chapter finances. Our partner-centric approach offers clients flexible solutions to meet challenges and achieve results that help them thrive and grow. Billhighway has partnered with 20+ inter/national fraternal organizations to streamline accounting, increase cash flow and reduce expenses so they can focus on what's important, their members.
ALPHA GAMMA DELTA
An international women's organization, Alpha Gamma Delta is committed to providing opportunities for personal development, service to others and the space for members to forge their own paths—all through a lifelong spirit of sisterhood. Together, we continually work to: Inspire the Woman. Impact the World. Visit alphagammadelta.org for more information.
CHAPTERSPOT
ChapterSpot is the expert in helping chapter-based organizations become more connected and more efficient. Our mission is to help our clients pursue their missions with greater efficiency and thus greater effect. Since our founding, our team has considered it our role to shape the way our industry adopts and leverages emerging technologies. It is our belief that through technology, organizations can enrich the member experience and create the foundation for consistent lifelong engagement.
Charlotte Muylaert
248-925-4005
Media Contact
Charlotte Muylaert, Marketing Leader, Billhighway, 248-925-4005, cmuylaert@billhighway.com
SOURCE Billhighway