OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpha Wireless, a global leader in antenna solutions, today announced the company has joined the recently established Anterix Active Ecosystem Program. In collaboration with Anterix and their partners, Alpha Wireless is advancing deployment and operation of private LTE networks in Anterix's 900 MHz spectrum, enabling smarter, more secure critical infrastructure.
With spectrum in the 900 MHz band now available for broadband, many utilities are exploring the possibilities of advanced communications for modernizing their grids and optimizing operations. Low-band LTE networks are ideally suited to real-time monitoring and active control of energy distribution systems, allowing increased scalability, performance and efficiency. Moreover, private networks provide additional security against mounting cyber-attacks threatening critical infrastructure throughout the U.S.
Alpha Wireless is supporting the goals of the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program with delivery of industry-leading, high-gain antennas operating in the 900 MHz band, as well as dual-band antennas that support both 900 MHz and Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum on a single antenna. With the broadest range of antenna technology available, including 3.5 GHz / 900 MHz antennas as well as engineered site specific solutions, Alpha Wireless is uniquely positioned to meet the technical requirements of private LTE deployments and rural broadband initiatives, reducing the costs of provisioning while increasing performance.
"Private LTE and 5G networks represent a pivotal opportunity to shape a new technology landscape for smarter and more secure communications," said Fergal Lawlor, Chief Executive Officer, Alpha Wireless. "Working in partnership with Anterix and their ecosystem initiative, we are bringing the performance of carrier-grade antennas to a broad range of utilities, service providers, municipalities and enterprises that can reap significant benefits from operating private networks in the 900 MHz spectrum."
"At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative broadband that enables the modernization of our nation's electric grid with secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations," said Carlos L'Abbate, Chief Technology and Engineering Officer, Anterix. "We welcome the collaboration of Alpha Wireless to help us develop and provide the vital wireless solutions that will shape the future of private LTE broadband."
To learn more about industry-leading antenna solutions from Alpha Wireless, visit Booth 26 during the UBBA Summit & LTE Plugfest 2021 to be held October 19-21 in St. Louis.
About Alpha Wireless
Alpha Wireless delivers a full range of innovative antenna solutions, helping mobile and fixed wireless service providers maximize coverage, capacity and cost-efficiency. Bringing more than 15 years' experience to the delivery of quality antennas, including the broadest portfolio of 3.5 GHz solutions, Alpha Wireless is enabling a smooth evolution from 4G/LTE networks to 5G. We work closely with network operators, system integrators, OEMs, utilities and municipalities to design solutions that overcome environmental and economic challenges while preserving the natural landscape. Based in Ireland with offices in Australia and the U.S., Alpha Wireless delivers to 47 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.alphawireless.com.
Media Contact
Dee Keane, Alpha Wireless, +353 57-86-33847, dkeane@alphawireless.com
SOURCE Alpha Wireless