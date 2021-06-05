KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AlphaGraphics Kansas City, a print marketing firm, announces today that they have acquired Priority Printing and Marketing, a Kansas City-based company.
Linda Winter and her team at Priority Printing and Marketing served the community for over 25 years, providing quality printing, promotional and creative services until Linda's passing in early 2021. Winter was known by her team and customers as a dedicated and creative businesswoman. AlphaGraphics Kansas City is committed to continuing her legacy.
"I have admired Linda's passion for printing and her clients for many years," said Haley Haar, president, AlphaGraphics Kansas City. "She was more than a vendor, really a friend to so many of her customers. It takes a very special person to have the loyalty and respect that Linda's clients feel for her. We have big shoes to fill! But, one of the great aspects of this merger is that Linda and I have the same passion for quality and service."
AlphaGraphics Kansas City is a regional leader in the visual communication industry, offering custom print, sign, mail and marketing solutions to local businesses. The team at AlphaGraphics Kansas City will support new customers with enhanced capabilities like online ordering portals, variable data and additional printing options. AlphaGraphics will also incorporate additional apparel and promotional product capabilities.
Located in the creative Crossroads Arts District, AlphaGraphics Kansas City is a certified Women Owned business that specializes in helping businesses solve marketing problems. The printing company's production specialties are in digital color and large format printing. AlphaGraphics Kansas City also offers integrated marketing services with products like agMail+, an enhanced mailing service.
