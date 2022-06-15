CHELMSFORD, Mass., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Environmental is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Duchesne to their team. Mark will be joining the Client Services team with a focus on Alpine's continued expansion into the commercial and federal markets. 

Mark is a New Hampshire native who attended Pembroke Academy and then Plymouth State College where he studied Business Marketing. He brings 14 years of experience as a Sales Rep for a commercial painting company in New Hampshire and prior to that, 12 years of experience as a Sales Rep for Sherwin Williams paint. Mark has developed many excellent business relationships and has a proven record of success in his two decades in the business.

Founded in 1991, Alpine Environmental is a forerunner in the Environmental Specialty Contracting field.  Located in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Alpine emphasizes customized services for each individual client. With services that cover abatement and remediation to period restoration and painting, Alpine serves the public and private sectors through general contractors, government agencies, schools, churches, homeowners and landlords throughout the New England region. 

To learn more about Alpine visit: alpine-environmental.com

Contact: 

Kristen Peik 

kpeik@alpine-environmental.com 

