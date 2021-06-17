BALTIMORE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading contractor marketing company, AltaVista Strategic Partners, is pleased to welcome Matt Bancroft as the newest addition to their team. Bancroft will be serving as the Vice President of Business Development.
ABOUT MATT BANCROFT
Matt Bancroft comes to AltaVista Strategic Partners with more than 12 years of selling experience. His most recent position was with EONE Benefit Solutions, where he helped mid-sized companies with all aspects of their Health & Welfare plans.
Bancroft received his Bachelors of Business Administration from Drexel University in Philadelphia. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife Kirsten and their two children, traveling, playing golf, skiing, and serving within his community.
"I am very excited to get started," Bancroft shared. "AltaVista has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, and I look forward to working with an amazing team that will allow me to serve our clients with excellence and bring the best possible solutions to a broad range of companies."
ABOUT ALTAVISTA STRATEGIC PARTNERS
AltaVista Strategic Partners provides marketing services, including digital and direct marketing, search engine optimization, and social media services for residential and commercial contractors throughout the United States. Their progressive solutions help companies expand sales, increase market penetration, and broaden their customer base.
Media Contact
Aaron Hockel, AltaVista Strategic Partners, +1 (410) 760-6680 Ext: 104, aaron@altavistasp.com
