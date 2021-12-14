FAIRHOPE, Ala., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altaworx welcomes Bill Evans as Vice President of Sales to their company. As VP of Sales, Bill will be responsible for sales and revenue growth, ownership of the sales process, management of strategic relationships as well as managing and developing the sales team.
Evans brings over 23 years of experience with big names in the wireless realm such as AT&T, Verizon, as well as multiple start-ups. Along with Bills extensive industry knowledge and background, he also excels as a leader. Throughout his career, Bill has successfully developed over 10 salespeople into leadership positions and his teams were in the top 1% every quarter.
"I am excited to have Bill join the Altaworx team. He has a broad wireless background and will be an asset leading our sales team." Forrest Derr, Altaworx President.
Media Contact
Forrest Derr, Altaworx, +1 (404) 902-5657, fderr@altaworx.com
Meagan Jones, Altaworx, 470-763-5458, mjones@altaworx.com
SOURCE Altaworx