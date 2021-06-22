LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be showcasing its DocLink solution today and tomorrow, June 22-23, during the Key Solutions Summit 2021. Hosted by APS Payments, and Robert Lavery & Associates, the Summit is a FREE two-day virtual conference for the Sage 300 community – sessions for VARs are lated for today with content for customers scheduled for tomorrow.
Altec Sales Director Curt Hixson will be presenting both days to educate attendees about how DocLink can help companies go paperless to digitally manage their documents, and automate manual tasks in AP and other departments. With the ability to store, search, retrieve and send any document securely by eliminating paper and automating processes, DocLink allows companies to increase efficiency of their in-office and remote workforce.
Hixson comments, "A hybrid workforce is becoming the norm as employers continue offering flexibility about where their employees work. This means that every department – from accounting to HR to legal – needs to be able to communicate, collaborate, and work efficiently from anywhere. DocLink helps companies manage their documents and business processes more efficiently. For instance, DocLink significantly reduces invoice processing time in AP, allows document management for the entire onboarding process in HR, allows the legal department to find any contract in seconds, and so much more. Going paperless is just the beginning, and DocLink uniquely enables companies to automate and streamline any transactions and vital document processes to digitally transform their operations, improve productivity and ultimately save them significant time and money."
Hixson will be presenting the following:
For VARs
June 22, 11:00 -11:30am
Extend the Value of Sage: DocLink Document Management & Process Automation
This presentation will focus on equipping partners with the tools and knowledge on how DocLink can help drive their business growth.
For Customers
June 23, 11:00-11:30am
How to Digitally Manage Your Documents for a More Efficient Workforce
This presentation will educate customers how to save valuable time, money, and resources with DocLink by going paperless and automating processes in any department including:
- Accounts Payable – invoice processing including 3-way matching, audit prep
- Accounts Receivable – invoice, supplemental documentation delivery
- Field Service – mobile capture, service calls
- Human Resources – onboarding processes, access & delivery of employee documents
- Legal/Contract Management – version control, electronic signatures
Altec personnel will also be available to answer questions at their virtual booth during the event and can arrange live demonstrations. Registration for the event is free.
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
