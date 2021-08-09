ATLANTA, August 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alterity Resolution Services, LLC (Alterity ADR), a new Atlanta-based dispute resolution firm, officially announces its launch with a diverse and expert panel of mediators and arbitrators accepting engagements nationwide and internationally. To date, Alterity ADR founder Marcie Dickson is the first Black female executive to launch a national dispute resolution firm in the United States.
Unique among alternative dispute resolution (ADR) firms, Alterity's panel of neutrals operates under the conviction that more diverse teams contribute to an inclusive environment and produce superior results. Research indicates diverse teams develop better decisions 87% of the time and reduce risks by 30% while improving innovation by 20%. Existing firms lack diversity. A June 2021 American Association for Justice study found that at the nation's two largest ADR firms only 23% of arbitrators are women and 12% are people of color.
"I created Alterity to utilize and expand the pool of high-skilled and diverse mediators, arbitrators and ADR experts who have significant experience and expertise to handle high-value, complex disputes but are too often overlooked for meaningful opportunities," said Alterity's founder, Marcie Dickson.
By leveraging data and analytics, Alterity ensures solutions that influence ADR delivery models, neutral preparedness, and drive better outcomes.
"One of our primary goals is to make dispute resolution more inclusive and responsive to client needs. We are making ADR better through a human-centered approach that is different from what clients are accustomed to, because the process is truly about them, not us," Dickson added. This intention aligns with Alterity's higher purpose to improve lives and communities through effective peacebuilding, conflict resolution training and access to justice.
Alterity's veteran roster of neutrals focuses on disputes relating to complex business issues, torts, insurance and reinsurance lines, civil rights, government and regulation, intellectual property, and crossborder matters. Its initial panel members are:
- Leah Ward Sears, first black woman to serve as chief justice of any state Supreme Court in the United States
- Linda Klein, former American Bar Association President
- Carol Hunstein, former Chief Justice of Georgia Supreme Court
- Julie Jun, partner, Hawkins Parnell & Young
- Chong Kim, magistrate judge and special master, Fulton County, Georgia
- Richard Lorenzo, Hogan Lovells' regional managing partner for the Americas
- Vincent Napolean, former corporate general counsel, Fincantieri Marine Group
- Chaka Patterson, former corporate general counsel, Adtalem and partner, Alston & Bird
- Victoria Platzer, former Florida Circuit Court judge
- Shalanna Pirtle, partner, Parker Poe
- Robert Shives, international mediator and arbitrator
- Sterling Spainhour, former Wells Fargo deputy general counsel
- Audrey Tolson, founder and managing partner, The Tolson Firm
- Nigel Wright, international mediator and arbitrator
- Tara Adyanthaya, mediator and special counsel at Morris Manning & Martin
Alterity ADR is supported by an experienced advisory board that comprises CEOs, diversity and negotiation experts, and general counsel. Its members are:
- Greg Curtner, partner, Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila
- Lia Dorsey, chief diversity officer, Ogletree Deakins
- Andrea Fischer Newman, board member, StandardAero
- Alison Fragale, professor and negotiation trainer, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Denise Gaskin, CEO, RavenWork Consulting & Executive Coaching
- Bradley Gayton, former general counsel, The Coca-Cola Company and Ford Motor Company.
- Richard Lorenzo, Hogan Lovells' regional managing partner for the Americas
- Pamela Miller, CEO, Summit Global Strategies
- Chaka Patterson, former corporate general counsel, Adtalem and partner, Alston & Bird
- Sloane Perras, general counsel, Saltchuk Marine
- Troy von Otnott, CEO, Massive Technologies
- Aaron Walker, CEO, Camelback Ventures
Alterity Resolution Services (Alterity ADR) is a dispute resolution provider with a national panel of diverse and experienced mediators, arbitrators and ADR experts. Alterity offers a full range of dispute resolution services, including mediation, arbitration, special master, appellate review, and several innovative resolution programs. The Atlanta-based firm also has neutrals located in New York, Chicago, Boston, Miami, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C.
