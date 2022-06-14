Deal expands NFP subsidiary's existing HRIS, benefits and payroll systems advisory resources
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alterity Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of NFP and a leading consulting firm that focuses on creating value for private equity firms and private employers through strategic consulting on insurance and human resources management, today announced it has acquired Hager Strategic, Inc. Hager Strategic principals Mike Hager and Faisal Saleh are joining Alterity and will report to Sharla St. Rose, managing director, Alterity. The transaction closed on May 6, 2022.
"I'm excited to welcome the entire Hager Strategic team to Alterity and NFP," said St. Rose. "This acquisition represents an excellent opportunity to expand our offering to clients through a comprehensive team of experienced consultants with focused expertise in health and welfare and retirement administration, as well as HR systems and payroll consulting solutions."
Headquartered in Washington DC, Hager Strategic has been helping large-market clients optimize their benefits, HR and payroll administration solutions for more than 26 years. Their services include developing an initial strategic direction, procuring consulting and administration solutions, assisting clients with installation and transition of services, and providing ongoing oversight services. Through its proprietary database, Hager Strategic offers clients a unique resource for analyzing comparative market information on all major HR and benefits administration service providers.
"We are thrilled to join NFP," said Hager and Saleh in a joint statement. "We feel a strong alignment with Alterity's goals and services and see an opportunity to provide our deep expertise in HR and benefits administration services and strategies to Alterity's private equity and other clients. Joining Alterity and being part of the NFP ecosystem gives us access to a broader suite of specialty services and offers several significant advantages critical to remaining competitive and successful in today's market."
Alterity Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of NFP, is a leading consulting firm that focuses on creating value for private equity firms and private employers through strategic consulting on insurance and human resources management. Alterity's specialized expertise helps employers reduce expenses, drive operational excellence, create new revenue opportunities and retain talent in an increasingly complex environment. Working alongside existing vendors, Alterity provides comprehensive support and recommendations, particularly in periods of transition.
NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 6,900 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).
