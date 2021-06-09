TULSA, Okla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altus Marketing, a Moore company, announces they have been selected by Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (DRMM) and Union Rescue Mission in Wichita, Kansas as their agency of record. Altus Marketing will provide direct marketing solutions that will increase brand awareness and maximize fundraising revenue to advance the missions of DRMM and Union Rescue Mission to provide food, shelter and services for people who are abused, disadvantaged and homeless in their community.
Founded in 1909, DRMM provides services ranging from emergency shelter to job training, touching the lives of more than 1,800 men, women and children in the Detroit community annually. Altus Marketing will work in partnership with DRMM to implement digital and direct mail strategies driven by next-generation data analytics to grow their ministry and increase brand awareness.
"Our need to grow our ministry is extremely important, and the need for our services has never been greater. And now, we have found the right partner to take us where we need to go. DRMM is extremely excited about our new partnership with Altus Marketing. We're confident in our choice of a new agency because of the deep experience and the strong leadership this team brings to the table. We believe that they will allow us to better serve the men, women and families who desperately need us now. We are looking forward to a very successful partnership," said Dr. Chad Audi, president of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.
With over 70 years of serving the homeless and hurting, Union Rescue Mission offers help to individuals and families in Wichita who struggle to make ends meet, thanks to generous funding provided solely from individuals, churches, businesses and civic groups. Altus Marketing will leverage their years of ministry fundraising expertise and direct marketing capabilities to deepen Union Rescue Mission's donor relationships to help meet the needs of their local community.
"We wanted a partner in our efforts that we could build a relationship with," said Doug Nolte, chief executive officer of Union Rescue Mission in Wichita. "They built that relationship by encouraging us, helping us evaluate our processes and getting to know us. We rely on this direct marketing for much of our budget and we are confident that the Altus Marketing team can deliver."
Altus Marketing's unique storytelling ability for nonprofit, ministry and social service organizations, paired with data and analytics backed by the power of SimioCloud, will grow and further the impact of DRMM and Union Rescue Mission for the men, women and children they serve.
"Altus Marketing is inspired and moved by these two missions who provide services and programs to meet the needs of the members in their community struggling with homelessness and addiction," said Andrew Olsen, CFRE, president of Altus Marketing. "We are proud to serve as their new agency to develop unique strategies to maximize net revenue, acquire high-value donors and develop impactful creative for the exponential growth of their missions."
Altus Marketing's seamless integration across all channels and ministry and mission experience provide clients with unique solutions to their marketing challenges. Learn more about Altus Marketing's direct marketing solutions at altusmktg.com.
About Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries
Founded in 1909, Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has spent over 100 years of continued service providing food, shelter and services to intervene where homelessness and substance addiction occur. DRMM is a faith-based, nonprofit organization, recognized by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and has devoted a wealth of resources to meet the basic needs of humanity while motivating individuals to rebuild their lives, one life at a time. The Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries is one of the largest providers in the fight against homelessness and substance abuse in the country.
About Union Rescue Mission Wichita
Started in the 1950s, the Union Rescue Mission Wichita has served the local community over the last 70 years as a homeless shelter to restore the homeless and hurting. Today the Union Rescue Mission's ministry provides nearly 300 meals every day (95,329 annually), fills more than 42,338 beds (an average of 116 nightly) and distributes upwards of $42,000 in free food and infant care items each year. Union Rescue Mission is a faith-based nonprofit organization that supports men who want to change their lives, helping them gain victory over their circumstances and addictions through this Christ-centered program. The Mission is governed by a 13-member board of directors and derives its funding solely from individuals, churches, businesses and civic groups.
About Altus Marketing
Altus Marketing is an industry leader in integrated direct marketing solutions to national and chapter-based nonprofits, ministries and membership organizations. The organization delivers transformational growth for clients by combining strategic insight and creative innovation, backed by superior data and technology. Altus Marketing clients are sector leaders in domestic hunger and poverty relief, human services, healthcare, environmental protection, evangelism and veterans' services.
About Moore
Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 36 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, as well as research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.
