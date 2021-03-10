TULSA, Okla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altus Marketing, a Moore company, announces the hiring of leaders to support its nonprofit, ministry and membership clients. Altus Marketing is continuing its commitment to assemble the greatest talent in the industry to serve national and chapter-based clients by expanding its operations, client service and analytic departments.
Altus Marketing has brought on Jennifer Dilbeck as the new senior director of business operations. Jennifer joins the team after building her 20-year career in operations focused on creating balance across the elements of process, production and finance. Her work has reduced error rates, improved on-time delivery and saved money for rescue missions, food banks and animal welfare organizations, and she has been instrumental in building enterprise direct marketing solutions for organizations including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity.
Robert Graves has joined the company as director of analytics. Robert brings more than 20 years of experience in quantitative/qualitative research and statistical analysis to Altus Marketing. An accomplished business leader, he has worked in the nonprofit sector, consumer-packaged goods, healthcare and insurance.
"What's most encouraging is the depth of talent we have at Altus Marketing. We've hand-picked a team of nationally recognized experts in chapter-based and national direct response fundraising, advocacy and membership programs," said Andrew Olsen, CFRE, president of Altus Marketing, when speaking of the Altus Marketing team. "Having this group join ranks with the current talent at the company is very exciting for us and our clients."
Three account directors have been added to the existing industry-leading team at Altus Marketing. Chelsea Elsaesser has spent over 12 years driving marketing results for both nonprofits and for-profits. Her experience includes leading marketing for more than 30 clients in the Feeding America network and the national arm of World Vision. Traci Carney joins Altus Marketing after leading fundraising efforts for rescue missions and other organizations for over six years, applying her planning and marketing skills she gained in the consumer package goods industry to deliver results for her nonprofit clients. Lastly, Corrie Mulcahy joins the agency with over 15 years of experience in direct response marketing for nonprofits in multiple categories including health care, social services and international relief organizations.
"We are looking forward to putting this team's customer service and analytic experience to work on the programs of Altus Marketing clients. These hires reflect our continued commitment to building the best team in the industry," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer at Moore.
Expansion of the client services department also includes the addition of two account supervisors, Robin Nawrocki and Burt Thomas, each of whom have decades of experience in nonprofit and commercial media planning, account management and direct mail production. Additionally, the company has brought on five new account executives, Sarah Kuna, Patrick Nowick, Melissa Iannuzzi, Olivia Brashear and Sarah Mehalic, each of whom have experience serving nonprofit and commercial brands over the last decade.
Altus Marketing helps its clients create transformational growth to solve large-scale problems through creative innovation and strategic insights. For more information about the Altus Marketing team and services, visit altusmktg.com.
About Altus Marketing
Altus Marketing is an industry leader in integrated direct marketing solutions to national and chapter-based nonprofits, ministries and membership organizations. The organization delivers transformational growth for clients by combining strategic insight and creative innovation, backed by superior data and technology. Altus Marketing clients are sector leaders in domestic hunger and poverty relief, human services, healthcare, environmental protection, evangelism and veterans' services.
About Moore
Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 36 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, as well as research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.
Media Contact
Nicole Bell, 1st Degree, (804) 787-0877, nbell@1stdegree.com
SOURCE Altus Marketing