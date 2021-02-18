SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alucio™, a fast-growing provider of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, today announced that David Purdie, PhD, a senior leader in the healthcare sector, has joined the company's Product Advisory Board. This team is now comprised of seven members with broad medical affairs experience in oncology, hematology, HIV, neurology and other disease areas, across both large and small life science companies at varying stages of development.
"I'm excited to be a part of this talented group of experts," said Dr. Purdie. "I've been very impressed with the Beacon scientific exchange platform and how it effectively addresses a distinct need in the market. It's clear that the Alucio team has been actively engaged with actual medical affairs and field medical professionals in building this platform. I'm excited to contribute to the ongoing evolution of Beacon and to other Alucio products in the future."
Dr. Purdie has over 15 years of experience as a senior executive leader in life sciences and has been an accomplished advisor in major ventures and acquisitions. As Executive Director of Medical Evidence at Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), Dr. Purdie is accountable for Phase IIIb/IV clinical trials, registry planning and execution. He holds a PhD in biostatistics and epidemiology, a Master's in public health, and has academic research and teaching expertise with an extensive record presenting and publishing scientific data.
"David has an incredible background encompassing medical, digital health, and advanced analytics which are invaluable to our product development roadmap," expressed Jessica Wong, Alucio's Vice President of Product Management and Strategy. "We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with him to further advance Beacon's data analytics capabilities and to build the best possible product solutions at Alucio."
