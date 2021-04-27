SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holographic reality capture startup DoubleMe, Inc. demonstrated its social mixed reality platform TwinWorld during last week's World IT Show 2021 (WIS 2021), the biggest ICT Exhibition in Korea, hosted by the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT.
More than 600 people visited the TwinWorld booth, which provided visitors with Microsoft HoloLens 2 headsets to access an exclusive preview of TwinWorld's upcoming release.
Upon putting on the HoloLens 2, visitors were transported to a holographic world filled with astronauts, airplanes, and ladybugs. Workers guided visitors through how to interact with these holograms, and in a follow-up survey, guests commented that the technology was "amazing!" and the holograms were "very cute."
In the near future, the free TwinWorld beta application will feature multiplayer integration, new 3D assets, real-time sharing and more that will allow anyone to "create, share and enjoy life beyond reality."
The company was showcased at SK Telecom's exhibition booth, which presented 5G-enabled innovative technologies and services related to AI (artificial intelligence) and the metaverse.
Charlie Lee, VP of Open Collaboration at SK Telecom said, "We believe a real-world metaverse like the TwinWorld platform can revolutionize immersive experiences as it brings the virtual into reality."
In total, 35,000 people attended the 3-day exhibition held at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, which was attended by 500 companies, including Samsung, LG and Huaweii.
About DoubleMe
DoubleMe provides an end-to-end platform for social holographic reality experiences. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and operates offices in London and Seoul. So far, DoubleMe has raised $14.7M.
TwinWorld is a metaverse brought to life, the joining of digital and physical worlds where interaction and connection are limitless, allowing us to create, share, and enjoy life beyond reality.
To learn more, visit https://www.twin.world/.
