BEIJING, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.
"We are pleased to start 2021 with better-than-expected first quarter results, highlighted by a 43.5% year-over-year increase in total revenues, thanks to the strong execution of our overall strategy which focuses on operational improvements," said Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Specifically, we further revived solid gross margin expansion for both of our CP&CE Programs and K-12 Schools segments during the quarter, lifting it even higher than the same period in 2019. As a prominent education brand in China, we remain committed to delivering in-demand and high-quality educational services for our learners in their pursuit of academic and professional excellence."
"Supported by our industry-leading intelligent education products, we endeavor to provide superior online talent training to address various career enhancement needs. For example, we cooperated with Kylinsoft to provide a suite of education services across a series of Kylinsoft operating system products, spanning training courses, certification programs, internship placement, employment services and industrial colleges. We also formed a strategic cooperation with Adobe Authorized Training Centre to provide international certification services for Chinese students. Meanwhile, we further integrated advanced technology into our educational services to increase our competitiveness. We launched a blockchain-based career-oriented education skills recognition system to redefine educational accreditation for professional talents. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on harnessing our technological capabilities to offer a broader range of education services in China and U.S., while enhancing operating efficiency. We believe these efforts, coupled with our 20-year proven track record in the education sector, will help us grow our overall business while delivering long-term value to our shareholders," concluded Dr. Huang.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 43.5% to RMB129.6 million (US$19.8 million) from RMB90.3 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the full business recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and higher revenue contribution from NewSchool of Architecture and Design, LLC ("NewSchool") which was acquired and consolidated by the Company from March 2020.
- Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 287.8% to RMB44.6 million (US$6.8 million) from RMB11.5 million in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 34.4%, compared with 12.7% for the first quarter of 2020. The increases in gross profit and margin were mainly attributable to faster growth of net revenues in the period.
- Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 17.5% to RMB59.8 million (US$9.1 million) from RMB50.9 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to more expenses related to NewSchool compared to the first quarter of 2020 as the consolidation of NewSchool started in March 2020.
- Operating loss for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB15.2 million (US$2.3 million), compared to operating loss of RMB39.3 million in the same period of 2020.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB14.3 million (US$2.2 million), or RMB0.31 (US$0.05) per basic and diluted share, compared with net income of RMB6.0 million, or RMB0.14 (US$0.02) per basic and diluted share for the same period of 2020. Excluding the one-time gain from bargain purchase of NewSchool of RMB40.3 million, net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB34.3 million or RMB0.79 (US$0.11) per basic and diluted share.
- As of March 31, 2021, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of RMB281.4 million (US$42.9 million), comprised of cash and cash equivalents of RMB121.4 million (US$18.5 million), short-term investments of RMB158.2 million (US$24.1 million) and restricted cash of RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million).
- As of March 31, 2021, the Company's deferred revenue balance was RMB181.3 million (US$27.7 million), representing a 10.8% increase compared with RMB163.7 million as of December 31, 2020, mainly attributable to the tuition and fees collected at K-12 business segment for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, and increase in deferred revenue at CP&CE business segment.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the first quarter of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5518 as of March 31, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the first quarter of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 7.0808 as of March 31, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars as of December 31, 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5250 as of December 31, 2020. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.
About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of March 31,
As of December 31,
2021
2020
US$
RMB
RMB
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
18,526
121,381
118,821
Restricted cash
271
1,773
824
Short term investments, available for sale
11,326
74,206
117,854
Short term investments, held to maturity
12,821
84,000
45,000
Accounts receivable, net
2,863
18,758
20,972
Amounts due from related parties
464
3,037
3,024
Prepaid and other current assets, net
18,184
119,136
117,634
Total current assets
64,455
422,291
424,129
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
21,483
140,751
144,492
Land use rights, net
260
1,704
1,715
Intangible assets, net
8,287
54,296
54,808
Goodwill
3,924
25,710
25,710
Deferred tax assets, net
901
5,903
6,338
Operating lease right-of-use asset
36,775
240,945
247,608
Finance lease right-of-use asset
870
5,700
5,850
Other non-current assets, net
21,700
142,176
139,067
Total non-current assets
94,200
617,185
625,588
Total assets
158,655
1,039,476
1,049,717
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowing *
1,526
10,000
10,000
Deferred revenue *
27,676
181,325
163,699
Accounts payable *
2,795
18,311
19,423
Accrued and other liabilities *
31,273
204,895
209,590
Income taxes payable, current *
28,298
185,403
184,638
Amounts due to related parties *
388
2,543
2,543
Operating lease liability, current *
7,506
49,177
53,702
Total current liabilities
99,462
651,654
643,595
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowing
1,475
9,662
9,594
Other non-current liabilities *
29
189
292
Income taxes payable, non-current *
5,368
35,173
34,763
Operating lease liability, non-current *
32,944
215,843
220,319
Total non-current liabilities
39,816
260,867
264,968
Total liabilities
139,278
912,521
908,563
EQUITY
Preferred shares
(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized,
-
-
-
Class A Ordinary shares
(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and
121
794
794
Class C Ordinary shares
(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333
14
90
90
Additional paid-in capital
541,117
3,545,292
3,545,073
Statutory reserve
643
4,210
4,210
Accumulated deficit
(524,051)
(3,433,475)
(3,419,146)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,870
12,254
12,101
Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity
19,714
129,165
143,122
Non-controlling interests
(337)
(2,210)
(1,968)
Total equity
19,377
126,955
141,154
Total liabilities and equity
158,655
1,039,476
1,049,717
* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the three months ended March 31,
2021
2021
2020
US$
RMB
RMB
NET REVENUES
Educational program and services
19,768
129,514
90,267
Intelligent program and services
14
91
12
Total net revenues
19,782
129,605
90,279
COST OF REVENUES
Educational program and services
(12,796)
(83,839)
(77,433)
Intelligent program and services
(175)
(1,144)
(1,298)
Total cost of revenues
(12,971)
(84,983)
(78,731)
GROSS PROFIT
6,811
44,622
11,548
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(1,679)
(11,000)
(10,549)
General and administrative
(7,165)
(46,945)
(39,201)
Research and development
(282)
(1,845)
(1,131)
Total operating expenses
(9,126)
(59,790)
(50,881)
OPERATING LOSS
(2,315)
(15,168)
(39,333)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Interest income
314
2,060
1,990
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
33
215
26
Other (loss) income, net
(143)
(940)
1,406
Gain from deregistration of subsidiaries
22
144
-
Gain on the bargain purchase
-
-
40,273
Gain on sale of investment available for sale
114
747
526
Total other income
340
2,226
44,221
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX AND NON-
(1,975)
(12,942)
4,888
Income tax (expense) benefit
(249)
(1,629)
739
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(2,224)
(14,571)
5,627
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(37)
(242)
(412)
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY
(2,187)
(14,329)
6,039
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(2,224)
(14,571)
5,627
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAX
Foreign currency translation adjustments
18
115
433
Unrealized gains on short term investments
Unrealized holding gains arising during period
89
582
441
Less: reclassification adjustment for gains included in net
83
544
287
Other comprehensive income
24
153
587
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(2,200)
(14,418)
6,214
Net (loss) income per share - basic and diluted
(0.05)
(0.31)
0.14
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted
46,635,997
46,635,997
43,570,918
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity
Accumulated
Class A Ordinary
Class C Ordinary
Additional
other
Non-
shares
shares
paid-in
Statutory
Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
capital
reserves
deficit
income
Interest
Equity
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Balance as of January 1,
41,923,276
794
4,708,415
90
3,545,073
4,210
(3,419,146)
12,101
(1,968)
141,154
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
219
-
-
-
-
219
Issuance of ordinary shares
12,500
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
115
-
115
Unrealized gain on
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
38
-
38
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,329)
-
(242)
(14,571)
Balance as of March 31,
41,935,776
794
4,708,415
90
3,545,292
4,210
(3,433,475)
12,254
(2,210)
126,955
Balance as of January 1,
38,858,199
730
4,708,415
90
3,508,745
20,185
(3,371,815)
6,341
(680)
163,596
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
238
-
-
-
-
238
Issuance of ordinary shares
12,500
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
433
-
433
Unrealized gain on
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
154
-
154
Impact on adoption of ASC
-
-
-
-
-
-
(594)
-
-
(594)
Net income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,039
-
(412)
5,627
Balance as of March 31,
38,870,699
730
4,708,415
90
3,508,983
20,185
(3,366,370)
6,928
(1,092)
169,454
Discussion of Segment Operations
(All amounts in thousands)
For the three months ended March 31,
2021
2021
2020
US$
RMB
RMB
(All amounts in thousands)
NET REVENUES
K-12 Schools
10,822
70,902
41,411
CP&CE Programs
8,960
58,703
48,868
Total net revenues
19,782
129,605
90,279
COST OF REVENUES
K-12 Schools
(6,958)
(45,589)
(33,429)
CP&CE Programs
(6,013)
(39,394)
(45,302)
Total cost of revenues
(12,971)
(84,983)
(78,731)
GROSS PROFIT
K-12 Schools
3,864
25,313
7,982
CP&CE Programs
2,947
19,309
3,566
Total gross profit
6,811
44,622
11,548
