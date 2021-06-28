BEIJING, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

"We are pleased to start 2021 with better-than-expected first quarter results, highlighted by a 43.5% year-over-year increase in total revenues, thanks to the strong execution of our overall strategy which focuses on operational improvements," said Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Specifically, we further revived solid gross margin expansion for both of our CP&CE Programs and K-12 Schools segments during the quarter, lifting it even higher than the same period in 2019. As a prominent education brand in China, we remain committed to delivering in-demand and high-quality educational services for our learners in their pursuit of academic and professional excellence."

"Supported by our industry-leading intelligent education products, we endeavor to provide superior online talent training to address various career enhancement needs. For example, we cooperated with Kylinsoft to provide a suite of education services across a series of Kylinsoft operating system products, spanning training courses, certification programs, internship placement, employment services and industrial colleges. We also formed a strategic cooperation with Adobe Authorized Training Centre to provide international certification services for Chinese students. Meanwhile, we further integrated advanced technology into our educational services to increase our competitiveness. We launched a blockchain-based career-oriented education skills recognition system to redefine educational accreditation for professional talents. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on harnessing our technological capabilities to offer a broader range of education services in China and U.S., while enhancing operating efficiency. We believe these efforts, coupled with our 20-year proven track record in the education sector, will help us grow our overall business while delivering long-term value to our shareholders," concluded Dr. Huang.  

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 43.5% to RMB129.6 million (US$19.8 million) from RMB90.3 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the full business recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and higher revenue contribution from NewSchool of Architecture and Design, LLC ("NewSchool") which was acquired and consolidated by the Company from March 2020.
  • Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 287.8% to RMB44.6 million (US$6.8 million) from RMB11.5 million in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 34.4%, compared with 12.7% for the first quarter of 2020. The increases in gross profit and margin were mainly attributable to faster growth of net revenues in the period.
  • Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 17.5% to RMB59.8 million (US$9.1 million) from RMB50.9 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to more expenses related to NewSchool compared to the first quarter of 2020 as the consolidation of NewSchool started in March 2020.
  • Operating loss for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB15.2 million (US$2.3 million), compared to operating loss of RMB39.3 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was RMB14.3 million (US$2.2 million), or RMB0.31 (US$0.05) per basic and diluted share, compared with net income of RMB6.0 million, or RMB0.14 (US$0.02) per basic and diluted share for the same period of 2020. Excluding the one-time gain from bargain purchase of NewSchool of RMB40.3 million, net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB34.3 million or RMB0.79 (US$0.11) per basic and diluted share.
  • As of March 31, 2021, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of RMB281.4 million (US$42.9 million), comprised of cash and cash equivalents of RMB121.4 million (US$18.5 million), short-term investments of RMB158.2 million (US$24.1 million) and restricted cash of RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million).
  • As of March 31, 2021, the Company's deferred revenue balance was RMB181.3 million (US$27.7 million), representing a 10.8% increase compared with RMB163.7 million as of December 31, 2020, mainly attributable to the tuition and fees collected at K-12 business segment for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, and increase in deferred revenue at CP&CE business segment.

The Company's first quarter 2021 financial and operating results can also be found on its Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the first quarter of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5518 as of March 31, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the first quarter of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 7.0808 as of March 31, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars as of December 31, 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5250 as of December 31, 2020. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of March 31,



As of December 31,









2021



2020









US$



RMB



RMB



ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents





18,526



121,381



118,821



Restricted cash





271



1,773



824



Short term investments, available for sale





11,326



74,206



117,854



Short term investments, held to maturity





12,821



84,000



45,000



Accounts receivable, net





2,863



18,758



20,972



Amounts due from related parties





464



3,037



3,024



Prepaid and other current assets, net





18,184



119,136



117,634



Total current assets





64,455



422,291



424,129



Non-current assets:

















Property and equipment, net





21,483



140,751



144,492



Land use rights, net





260



1,704



1,715



Intangible assets, net





8,287



54,296



54,808



Goodwill





3,924



25,710



25,710



Deferred tax assets, net





901



5,903



6,338



Operating lease right-of-use asset





36,775



240,945



247,608



Finance lease right-of-use asset





870



5,700



5,850



Other non-current assets, net





21,700



142,176



139,067



Total non-current assets





94,200



617,185



Total assets





158,655



1,039,476



1,049,717





















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:

















Short-term borrowing  *





1,526



10,000



10,000



Deferred revenue  *





27,676



181,325



163,699



Accounts payable  *





2,795



18,311



19,423



Accrued and other liabilities  *





31,273



204,895



209,590



Income taxes payable, current  *





28,298



185,403



184,638



Amounts due to related parties  *





388



2,543



2,543



Operating lease liability, current  *





7,506



49,177



53,702



Total current liabilities





99,462



651,654



643,595



Non-current liabilities:

















Long-term borrowing 





1,475



9,662



9,594



Other non-current liabilities  *





29



189



292



Income taxes payable, non-current  *





5,368



35,173



34,763



Operating lease liability, non-current  *





32,944



215,843



220,319



Total non-current liabilities





39,816



260,867



Total liabilities





139,278



912,521



908,563





















EQUITY

















Preferred shares

















(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized,

     nil issued and outstanding as of

     December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021) 





-



-



-



Class A Ordinary shares

















(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and

     66,666,667 shares authorized, 41,923,276

     and 41,935,776 shares issued and

     outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and

     March 31, 2021, respectively)





121



794



794



Class C Ordinary shares

















(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333

     shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415

     shares issued and outstanding as of

     December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021,

     respectively)





14



90



90



Additional paid-in capital





541,117



3,545,292



3,545,073



Statutory reserve





643



4,210



4,210



Accumulated deficit





(524,051)



(3,433,475)



(3,419,146)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





1,870



12,254



12,101



Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity





19,714



129,165



143,122



Non-controlling interests





(337)



(2,210)



(1,968)



Total equity





19,377



126,955



141,154



Total liabilities and equity





158,655



1,039,476



*  All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the three months ended March 31,





2021



2021



2020





US$



RMB



RMB















NET REVENUES













 Educational program and services



19,768



129,514



90,267

Intelligent program and services



14



91



12

Total net revenues



19,782



129,605



90,279

COST OF REVENUES













 Educational program and services



(12,796)



(83,839)



(77,433)

 Intelligent program and services



(175)



(1,144)



(1,298)

Total cost of revenues



(12,971)



(84,983)



(78,731)















GROSS PROFIT



6,811



44,622



11,548

Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing



(1,679)



(11,000)



(10,549)

General and administrative



(7,165)



(46,945)



(39,201)

Research and development



(282)



(1,845)



(1,131)

Total operating expenses



(9,126)



(59,790)



(50,881)















OPERATING LOSS



(2,315)



(15,168)



(39,333)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)













Interest income



314



2,060



1,990

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net



33



215



26

Other (loss) income, net



(143)



(940)



1,406

Gain from deregistration of subsidiaries



22



144



-

Gain on the bargain purchase



-



-



40,273

Gain on sale of investment available for sale



114



747



526

Total other income



340



2,226



44,221















(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX AND NON-

    CONTROLLING INTEREST



(1,975)



(12,942)



4,888

Income tax (expense) benefit



(249)



(1,629)



739















NET (LOSS) INCOME



(2,224)



(14,571)



5,627

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(37)



(242)



(412)















NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY

    SHAREHOLDERS



(2,187)



(14,329)



6,039















NET (LOSS) INCOME



(2,224)



(14,571)



5,627















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAX













Foreign currency translation adjustments



18



115



433

Unrealized gains on short term investments













  Unrealized holding gains arising during period



89



582



441

  Less: reclassification adjustment for gains included in net

    income



83



544



287

Other comprehensive income



24



153



587















TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



(2,200)



(14,418)



6,214















Net (loss) income  per share - basic and diluted



(0.05)



(0.31)



0.14















Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted 

    net (loss) income per share



46,635,997



46,635,997



AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity







































Accumulated











 Class A Ordinary



Class C Ordinary



Additional











other



Non-







shares



shares



paid-in



Statutory



Accumulated



comprehensive



controlling



Total





Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



capital



reserves



deficit



income



Interest



Equity







RMB







RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB

Balance as of January 1,

    2021

41,923,276



794



4,708,415



90



3,545,073



4,210



(3,419,146)



12,101



(1,968)



141,154

Share-based compensation

-



-



-



-



219



-



-



-



-



219

Issuance of ordinary shares

    for restricted stock award

12,500



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-

Foreign currency translation

    adjustment

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



115



-



115

Unrealized gain on

    investment, net of income

    taxes

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



38



-



38

Net loss

-



-



-



-



-



-



(14,329)



-



(242)



(14,571)

Balance as of March 31,

    2021

41,935,776



794



4,708,415



90



3,545,292



4,210



(3,433,475)



12,254



(2,210)



Balance as of January 1,

    2020

38,858,199



730



4,708,415



90



3,508,745



20,185



(3,371,815)



6,341



(680)



163,596

Share-based compensation

-



-



-



-



238



-



-



-



-



238

Issuance of ordinary shares

    for restricted stock award

12,500



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-

Foreign currency translation

    adjustment

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



433



-



433

Unrealized gain on

    investment, net of income

    taxes

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



154



-



154

Impact on adoption of ASC

    326

-



-



-



-



-



-



(594)



-



-



(594)

Net income/(loss)

-



-



-



-



-



-



6,039



-



(412)



5,627

Balance as of March 31,

    2020

38,870,699



730



4,708,415



90



3,508,983



20,185



(3,366,370)



6,928



(1,092)



Discussion of Segment Operations

(All amounts in thousands)





For the three months ended March 31,



2021



2021



2020



US$



RMB



RMB



(All amounts in thousands)

NET REVENUES











K-12 Schools

10,822



70,902



41,411

CP&CE Programs 

8,960



58,703



48,868

Total net revenues

19,782



129,605



90,279

COST OF REVENUES











K-12 Schools 

(6,958)



(45,589)



(33,429)

CP&CE Programs 

(6,013)



(39,394)



(45,302)

Total cost of revenues

(12,971)



(84,983)



(78,731)

GROSS PROFIT











K-12 Schools 

3,864



25,313



7,982

CP&CE Programs 

2,947



19,309



3,566

Total gross profit

6,811



44,622



11,548

 

