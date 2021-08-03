ZURICH, Switzerland, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2021 after the US market closes on Tuesday 17 August 2021.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 17 August 2021 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 18 August 2021. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:
US and Canada:
866 211 4133 (toll-free)
Australia:
1800 287 011 (toll-free)
United Kingdom:
0800 051 7107 (toll-free)
Hong Kong, China:
800 901 563 (toll-free)
Singapore:
800 852 6506 (toll-free)
All other countries:
+1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)
Conference ID
1892522
Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.
ENDS
For further information please contact:
Investors:
Tracey Whitehead
Damien Bird
Media - Europe
Media - Australia
Media - North America
About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC
www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-report-fiscal-2021-full-year-results-301347805.html
SOURCE Amcor