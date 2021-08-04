RENO, Nev., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to common shareholders for its first quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $345.2 million, or $17.60 per share, compared with net earnings of $87.7 million, or $4.47 per share, for the same period last year.

"U-Haul is in a much closer game than it looks," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Existing and emerging competitors surround our moving and storage business. We have a good team in place. I am working to keep them focused and motivated. My goal is to make U-Haul the customer's best choice."

Highlights of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

  • Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $381.1 million, or 58.2% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Transactions for both our In-Town and one-way markets increased as did revenue per transaction. One contributing factor to the magnitude of the improvement is the relatively poor results in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing the first quarter of fiscal 2022 to the first quarter of fiscal 2020 revenue still increased $286.8 million. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks and towing devices in the rental fleet.
  • Self-storage revenues increased $28.4 million, or 26.1% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The average monthly number of occupied units during the quarter increased by 26%, or 89,373 compared to the same quarter last year. Our reported occupancy of all properties regardless of length of time in the portfolio increased 12% to 80% for the first quarter.  The occupancy ratio for the subset of these properties that have been stabilized at 80% for the last 24 months increased 4% to 97% during the quarter.  Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 3.5 million net rentable square feet to the self-storage portfolio with approximately 1.1 million square feet of that coming online during the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services increased $13.5 million, or 14.8% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to increased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane.
  • For the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021, depreciation, net of gains on sales decreased $44.0 million. Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increased $1.7 million to $126.6 million. Net gains on the sales of rental trucks increased $49.3 million from an increase in auction activity as compared to the COVID-19 affected first quarter of fiscal 2021. All other depreciation increased $3.6 million to $45.5 million. Net gains on disposal of real estate increased $4.2 million from a state department of transportation condemnation in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • For the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2021 gross truck and trailer capital expenditures were approximately $304 million compared with approximately $123 million. Proceeds from sales of rental equipment were $176 million compared with $74 million. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and development were approximately $184 million compared with $103 million, respectively. 
  • Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $33.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance from higher fleet activity combined with additional costs from increased fleet sales activity.
  • Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $331.3 million compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $466.9 million and total costs and expenses increased $135.6 million.
  • Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage segment was $1,543.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared with $1,115.3 million at March 31, 2021.
  • We are holding our 15th Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor meeting on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. Arizona Time (2 p.m. Eastern). This is an opportunity to interact directly with Company representatives through a live video webcast on amerco.com.  A brief presentation by the Company will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers over 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Quarter Ended June 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

 Self-moving equipment rentals

$

1,035,377

$

654,285

 Self-storage revenues



137,393



108,955

 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales



104,885



91,350

 Property management fees



8,449



7,347

 Life insurance premiums



28,705



30,908

 Property and casualty insurance premiums



16,869



13,734

 Net investment and interest income



34,999



16,982

 Other revenue



106,179



63,676

 Consolidated revenue

$

1,472,856

$

987,237

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Quarter Ended June 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

 Moving and storage









 Revenues

$

1,393,254

$

926,300

 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



482,995



151,661

 Property and casualty insurance  









 Revenues



23,456



13,634

 Earnings from operations



9,232



778

 Life insurance   









 Revenues



58,659



49,653

 Earnings from operations



2,366



1,920

 Eliminations









 Revenues



(2,513)



(2,350)

 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



(385)



(273)

 Consolidated Results









 Revenues



1,472,856



987,237

 Earnings from operations



494,208



154,086

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Quarter Ended June 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of June 30



553



516

Square footage as of June 30



46,847



43,393

Average monthly number of units occupied



436



347

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count



79.7%



67.6%

Average monthly square footage occupied



38,671



31,010

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









June 30,



March 31,





2021



2021





(Unaudited)









(In thousands)

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,519,981

$

1,194,012

Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net



233,056



224,426

Inventories and parts, net



117,978



105,577

Prepaid expenses



306,565



469,144

Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities



2,755,133



2,695,656

Investments, other



525,893



489,759

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



101,169



89,749

Other assets



46,910



47,730

Right of use assets – financing, net



814,875



877,038

Right of use assets – operating, net



89,369



92,505

Related party assets



34,481



35,395





6,545,410



6,320,991

Property, plant and equipment, at cost:









   Land



1,110,300



1,075,813

   Buildings and improvements



5,284,224



5,163,705

   Furniture and equipment



796,077



786,505

   Rental trailers and other rental equipment



495,012



477,921

   Rental trucks



4,119,655



3,909,724





11,805,268



11,413,668

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,235,796)



(3,083,053)

   Total property, plant and equipment, net



8,569,472



8,330,615

Total assets

$

15,114,882

$

14,651,606

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

696,797

$

645,575

   Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net



4,673,383



4,668,907

   Operating lease liability



89,390



92,510

   Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable



1,007,144



997,701

   Liabilities from investment contracts



2,226,560



2,161,530

   Other policyholders' funds and liabilities



10,989



12,420

   Deferred income



54,738



42,592

   Deferred income taxes, net



1,244,353



1,178,489

Total liabilities



10,003,354



9,799,724











Common stock



10,497



10,497

Additional paid-in capital



453,819



453,819

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



31,132



106,857

Retained earnings



5,293,730



4,958,359

Cost of common stock in treasury, net



(525,653)



(525,653)

Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net



(151,997)



(151,997)

Total stockholders' equity



5,111,528



4,851,882

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

15,114,882

$

14,651,606

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









Quarter Ended June 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:









Self-moving equipment rentals

$

1,035,377

$

654,285

Self-storage revenues



137,393



108,955

Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales



104,885



91,350

Property management fees



8,449



7,347

Life insurance premiums



28,705



30,908

Property and casualty insurance premiums



16,869



13,734

Net investment and interest income



34,999



16,982

Other revenue



106,179



63,676

     Total revenues



1,472,856



987,237











Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses



614,529



492,662

Commission expenses



113,149



69,175

Cost of sales



69,915



52,831

Benefits and losses



47,298



39,577

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs



8,823



6,888

Lease expense



7,647



6,603

Depreciation, net of gains on disposals



121,717



165,671

Net gains on disposal of real estate



(4,430)



(256)

     Total costs and expenses



978,648



833,151











Earnings from operations



494,208



154,086

Other components of net periodic benefit costs



(280)



(247)

Interest expense



(39,178)



(39,521)

Pretax earnings



454,750



114,318

Income tax expense



(109,575)



(26,592)

Earnings available to common stockholders

$

345,175

$

87,726

Basic and diluted earnings per common stock

$

17.60

$

4.47

Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted



19,607,788



19,607,788











NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of June 30, 2021, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first quarter. The table below shows adjusted PPE as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.













June 30,



March 31,













2021



2021





June 30,



ROU Assets



Property, Plant and Equipment



Property,

Plant and

Equipment





2021



Financing



Adjusted



Adjusted





(Unaudited)







(In thousands)



















Property, plant and equipment, at cost

















Land

$

1,110,300

$

-

$

1,110,300

$

1,075,813

Buildings and improvements



5,284,224



-



5,284,224



5,163,705

Furniture and equipment



796,077



22,176



818,253



808,821

Rental trailers and other rental equipment



495,012



197,981



692,993



681,515

Rental trucks



4,119,655



1,395,144



5,514,799



5,403,822

Right-of-use assets, gross



11,805,268



1,615,301



13,420,569



13,133,676

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,235,796)



(800,426)



(4,036,222)



(3,926,023)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

8,569,472

$

814,875

$

9,384,347

$

9,207,653

 

 

