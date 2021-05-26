RENO, Nev., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2021, of $610.9 million, or $31.15 per share, compared with $442.0 million, or $22.55 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the year ended March 31, 2020, was a $7.45 per share, or $146.0 million tax benefit resulting from the CARES Act. Excluding this item, adjusted earnings were $15.10 per share for the year ended March 31, 2020. This adjustment to our net earnings and earnings per share provides a reconciliation for comparison of our financial performance for the periods presented.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $73.8 million, or $3.76 per share compared with net earnings of $122.4 million, or $6.24 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was a $7.45 per share, or $146.0 million tax benefit resulting from the CARES Act. Excluding this, adjusted losses were ($1.21) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"Market disruptions were countered by adapting to new customer needs," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Increased customer demand drove revenues. We fell behind plan in rental equipment and self-storage capital expenditures. Interest rates held. All of this created good 'results.' The entire team worked together to achieve this result.  As always, the best measurement period is more than a year."

Highlights of Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

  • Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $171.8 million, or 33%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, and finished the full year up $390.9 million, or 15%, compared with fiscal 2020. During our first quarter this fiscal year, we experienced a decrease in these revenues of $94.3 million, or 13%. Since then, these revenues have increased $485.2 million, or 25%, over the last nine months. Transactions along with average revenue per transaction increased for both our In-town and one-way markets. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations and independent dealers.
  • Self-storage revenues increased $21.2 million, or 19%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, and for the full year increased $58.5 million, or 14%, compared with fiscal 2020. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 21%, or 69,000 units, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. The growth in revenues and units rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations and from the additions of new facilities to the portfolio. In fiscal 2021, we added approximately 3.7 million net rentable square feet, or a 9% increase, with approximately 0.8 million of that occurring during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services increased $22.9 million, or 40% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and for the full year increased $79.8 million, or 30% compared with fiscal 2020. Increases came from the sales of moving supplies, hitch and towing accessories, and propane.
  • For the quarter, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales decreased $20.6 million. Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet decreased $6.3 million while net gains on the sales of rental trucks increased $19.5 million. All other depreciation increased $5.1 million from buildings and improvements. For the full fiscal year, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales, decreased $27.1 million. Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet decreased $23.8 million. Although fewer trucks were sold, net gains from the disposal of rental equipment increased $27.0 million from higher resale values. Over the last nine months of fiscal 2021 net gains have increased $42.6 million, after a net loss of $15.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to COVID-19 auction shutdowns. All other depreciation increased $23.7 million largely from buildings and improvements.
  • Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year as preventative maintenance trended with transactions. Fleet maintenance and repair costs decreased $18.2 million for the full year of fiscal 2021 due to fewer trucks being prepped for sale at auction.
  • Personnel related costs at the Moving and Storage operating segment increased $40.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year as a result of an $18.9 million increase in contributions made to our employee stock ownership plan along with additional performance compensation and wages for our Field team.
  • Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $137.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $233.3 million and total costs and expenses increased $95.4 million.
  • Gross truck and trailer capital expenditures for fiscal 2021 were approximately $853 million compared with approximately $1,374 million for fiscal 2020. Capital expenditures for the rental fleet, depending upon manufacturer availability, are expected to increase in fiscal 2022. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately $527 million for fiscal 2021 compared with $678 million in fiscal 2020. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects decreased approximately $246 million to $505 million in fiscal 2021 compared with fiscal 2020.
  • Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $1,115.3 million and $498.1 million as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Quarters Ended March 31,



Years Ended March 31,







2021



2020



2021



2020







(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

689,787

$

518,021

$

3,083,317

$

2,692,413



Self-storage revenues



130,010



108,801



477,262



418,741



Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales



80,365



57,490



344,929



265,091



Property management fees



7,651



6,919



31,603



30,406



Life insurance premiums



29,651



31,747



121,609



127,976



Property and casualty insurance premiums



19,243



14,997



68,779



66,053



Net investment and interest income



37,043



35,200



122,938



137,829



Other revenue



66,108



48,350



291,548



240,359



Consolidated revenue

$

1,059,858

$

821,525

$

4,541,985

$

3,978,868



 

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2021 and 2020





Quarters Ended March 31,



Years Ended March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(In thousands)

Moving and storage

















   Revenues

$

974,775

$

741,452

$

4,231,674

$

3,657,766

   Earnings (losses) from operations before equity in earnings of

       subsidiaries



117,242



(20,690)



906,863



471,962

Property and casualty insurance 

















   Revenues



23,790



19,865



86,737



89,064

   Earnings from operations



8,160



15,442



32,498



42,884

Life insurance  

















   Revenues



62,344



62,395



232,634



241,464

   Earnings from operations



6,192



6,482



22,876



26,394

Eliminations

















   Revenues



(1,051)



(2,187)



(9,060)



(9,426)

   Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



(269)



(276)



(1,090)



(1,112)

Consolidated Results

















   Revenues



1,059,858



821,525



4,541,985



3,978,868

   Earnings from operations



131,325



958



961,147



540,128

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned storage locations follows:





Quarters Ended March 31,





2021



2020





(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of March 31



539



503

Square footage as of March 31



45,746



42,082

Average monthly number of units occupied



398



329

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count



74.3%



66.1%

Average monthly square footage occupied



35,692



29,846

 





Years Ended March 31,





2021



2020





(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of March 31



539



503

Square footage as of March 31



45,746



42,082

Average monthly number of units occupied



376



319

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count



71.8%



67.7%

Average monthly square footage occupied



33,700



28,946

 











AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31,



March 31,





2021



2020





(In thousands)

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,194,012

$

494,352

Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net



224,426



186,672

Inventories and parts, net



105,577



101,083

Prepaid expenses



469,144



562,904

Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities



2,695,656



2,492,738

Investments, other



489,759



360,373

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



89,749



103,118

Other assets



47,730



71,956

Right of use assets - financing, net



877,038



1,080,353

Right of use assets - operating



92,505



106,631

Related party assets



35,395



34,784





6,320,991



5,594,964

Property, plant and equipment, at cost:









   Land



1,075,813



1,032,945

   Buildings and improvements



5,163,705



4,663,461

   Furniture and equipment



786,505



752,363

   Rental trailers and other rental equipment



477,921



511,520

   Rental trucks



3,909,724



3,595,933





11,413,668



10,556,222

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,083,053)



(2,713,162)

   Total property, plant and equipment



8,330,615



7,843,060

Total assets

$

14,651,606

$

13,438,024

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

645,575

$

554,353

   Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net



4,668,907



4,621,291

   Operating lease liabilities



92,510



106,443

   Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable



997,701



997,647

   Liabilities from investment contracts



2,161,530



1,802,217

   Other policyholders' funds and liabilities



12,420



10,190

   Deferred income



42,592



31,620

   Deferred income taxes, net



1,178,489



1,093,543

Total liabilities



9,799,724



9,217,304











Common stock



10,497



10,497

Additional paid-in capital



453,819



453,819

Accumulated other comprehensive income



106,857



34,652

Retained earnings



4,958,359



4,399,402

Cost of common shares in treasury, net



(525,653)



(525,653)

Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net



(151,997)



(151,997)

Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares



-



-

Total stockholders' equity



4,851,882



4,220,720

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

14,651,606

$

13,438,024

 

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 







Quarter Ended March 31,





2021



2020





(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:









   Self-moving equipment rentals

$

689,787

$

518,021

   Self-storage revenues



130,010



108,801

   Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales



80,365



57,490

   Property management fees



7,651



6,919

   Life insurance premiums



29,651



31,747

   Property and casualty insurance premiums



19,243



14,997

   Net investment and interest income



37,043



35,200

   Other revenue



66,108



48,350

      Total revenues



1,059,858



821,525











Costs and expenses:









   Operating expenses



580,997



499,810

   Commission expenses



74,178



54,792

   Cost of sales



54,543



35,841

   Benefits and losses



48,852



37,141

   Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs



9,281



10,594

   Lease expense



7,475



7,000

   Depreciation, net of gains (losses) on disposals



154,219



174,836

   Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate



(1,012)



553

      Total costs and expenses



928,533



820,567











Earnings from operations



131,325



958

   Other components of net periodic benefit costs



(247)



(264)

   Interest expense



(41,328)



(42,967)

Pretax earnings (losses)



89,750



(42,273)

   Income tax benefit (expense)



(15,970)



164,641

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

73,780

$

122,368

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

3.76

$

6.24

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted



19,607,788



19,607,788

 

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 







Twelve Months Ended March 31,





2021



2020





(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:









   Self-moving equipment rentals

$

3,083,317

$

2,692,413

   Self-storage revenues



477,262



418,741

   Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales



344,929



265,091

   Property management fees



31,603



30,406

   Life insurance premiums



121,609



127,976

   Property and casualty insurance premiums



68,779



66,053

   Net investment and interest income



122,938



137,829

   Other revenue



291,548



240,359

      Total revenues



4,541,985



3,978,868











Costs and expenses:









   Operating expenses



2,187,684



2,117,148

   Commission expenses



329,609



288,332

   Cost of sales



214,059



164,018

   Benefits and losses



179,512



174,836

   Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs



28,293



31,219

   Lease expense



28,470



26,882

   Depreciation, net of gains on disposals



609,930



637,063

   Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate



3,281



(758)

      Total costs and expenses



3,580,838



3,438,740











Earnings from operations



961,147



540,128

   Other components of net periodic benefit costs



(987)



(1,054)

   Interest expense



(163,502)



(160,950)

Pretax earnings



796,658



378,124

   Income tax benefit (expense)



(185,802)



63,924

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

610,856

$

442,048

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

31.15

$

22.55

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted



19,607,788



19,603,708

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of March 31, 2021, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2021. The table below shows adjusted PPE as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.

 













March 31,



March 31,













2021



2020





March 31,



ROU

Assets



Property,

Plant and

Equipment



Property,

Plant and

Equipment





2021



Financing



Adjusted



Adjusted













(In thousands)



















Property, plant and equipment, at cost

















Land

$

1,075,813

$

-

$

1,075,813

$

1,032,945

Buildings and improvements



5,163,705



-



5,163,705



4,663,461

Furniture and equipment



786,505



22,316



808,821



773,476

Rental trailers and other rental equipment



477,921



203,594



681,515



731,101

Rental trucks



3,909,724



1,494,098



5,403,822



5,230,505

Right-of-use assets, gross



11,413,668



1,720,008



13,133,676



12,431,488

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,083,053)



(842,970)



(3,926,023)



(3,508,075)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

8,330,615

$

877,038

$

9,207,653

$

8,923,413





















 

This adjustment to earnings per share for the quarter and year ended fiscal 2020, provides a reconciliation for comparison of our financial performance for the periods presented.





Quarter Ended





March 31, 2020







(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)











AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries





Earnings per common share: basic and diluted

$

6.24

CARES Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted



(7.45)

Losses per common share: basic and diluted before CARES Act adjustment

$

(1.21)







CARES Act adjustment

$

(146,015)

CARES Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

$

(7.45)

Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted



19,607,788

 





Year Ended





March 31, 2020







(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)











AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries





Earnings per common share: basic and diluted

$

22.55

CARES Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted



(7.45)

Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before CARES Act adjustment

$

15.10







CARES Act adjustment

$

(146,015)

CARES Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted

$

(7.45)

Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted



19,603,708

 

