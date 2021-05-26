RENO, Nev., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2021, of $610.9 million, or $31.15 per share, compared with $442.0 million, or $22.55 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the year ended March 31, 2020, was a $7.45 per share, or $146.0 million tax benefit resulting from the CARES Act. Excluding this item, adjusted earnings were $15.10 per share for the year ended March 31, 2020. This adjustment to our net earnings and earnings per share provides a reconciliation for comparison of our financial performance for the periods presented.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $73.8 million, or $3.76 per share compared with net earnings of $122.4 million, or $6.24 per share for the same period last year. Included in the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was a $7.45 per share, or $146.0 million tax benefit resulting from the CARES Act. Excluding this, adjusted losses were ($1.21) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
"Market disruptions were countered by adapting to new customer needs," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Increased customer demand drove revenues. We fell behind plan in rental equipment and self-storage capital expenditures. Interest rates held. All of this created good 'results.' The entire team worked together to achieve this result. As always, the best measurement period is more than a year."
Highlights of Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
- Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $171.8 million, or 33%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, and finished the full year up $390.9 million, or 15%, compared with fiscal 2020. During our first quarter this fiscal year, we experienced a decrease in these revenues of $94.3 million, or 13%. Since then, these revenues have increased $485.2 million, or 25%, over the last nine months. Transactions along with average revenue per transaction increased for both our In-town and one-way markets. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations and independent dealers.
- Self-storage revenues increased $21.2 million, or 19%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, and for the full year increased $58.5 million, or 14%, compared with fiscal 2020. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 21%, or 69,000 units, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. The growth in revenues and units rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations and from the additions of new facilities to the portfolio. In fiscal 2021, we added approximately 3.7 million net rentable square feet, or a 9% increase, with approximately 0.8 million of that occurring during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services increased $22.9 million, or 40% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and for the full year increased $79.8 million, or 30% compared with fiscal 2020. Increases came from the sales of moving supplies, hitch and towing accessories, and propane.
- For the quarter, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales decreased $20.6 million. Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet decreased $6.3 million while net gains on the sales of rental trucks increased $19.5 million. All other depreciation increased $5.1 million from buildings and improvements. For the full fiscal year, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales, decreased $27.1 million. Depreciation on the rental equipment fleet decreased $23.8 million. Although fewer trucks were sold, net gains from the disposal of rental equipment increased $27.0 million from higher resale values. Over the last nine months of fiscal 2021 net gains have increased $42.6 million, after a net loss of $15.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to COVID-19 auction shutdowns. All other depreciation increased $23.7 million largely from buildings and improvements.
- Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year as preventative maintenance trended with transactions. Fleet maintenance and repair costs decreased $18.2 million for the full year of fiscal 2021 due to fewer trucks being prepped for sale at auction.
- Personnel related costs at the Moving and Storage operating segment increased $40.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year as a result of an $18.9 million increase in contributions made to our employee stock ownership plan along with additional performance compensation and wages for our Field team.
- Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $137.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $233.3 million and total costs and expenses increased $95.4 million.
- Gross truck and trailer capital expenditures for fiscal 2021 were approximately $853 million compared with approximately $1,374 million for fiscal 2020. Capital expenditures for the rental fleet, depending upon manufacturer availability, are expected to increase in fiscal 2022. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately $527 million for fiscal 2021 compared with $678 million in fiscal 2020. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects decreased approximately $246 million to $505 million in fiscal 2021 compared with fiscal 2020.
- Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $1,115.3 million and $498.1 million as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
AMERCO will hold its investor call for fiscal 2021 on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.
About AMERCO
AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.
Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC.
Report on Business Operations
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2021 and 2020.
Quarters Ended March 31,
Years Ended March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(In thousands)
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
689,787
$
518,021
$
3,083,317
$
2,692,413
Self-storage revenues
130,010
108,801
477,262
418,741
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
80,365
57,490
344,929
265,091
Property management fees
7,651
6,919
31,603
30,406
Life insurance premiums
29,651
31,747
121,609
127,976
Property and casualty insurance premiums
19,243
14,997
68,779
66,053
Net investment and interest income
37,043
35,200
122,938
137,829
Other revenue
66,108
48,350
291,548
240,359
Consolidated revenue
$
1,059,858
$
821,525
$
4,541,985
$
3,978,868
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2021 and 2020
Quarters Ended March 31,
Years Ended March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(In thousands)
Moving and storage
Revenues
$
974,775
$
741,452
$
4,231,674
$
3,657,766
Earnings (losses) from operations before equity in earnings of
117,242
(20,690)
906,863
471,962
Property and casualty insurance
Revenues
23,790
19,865
86,737
89,064
Earnings from operations
8,160
15,442
32,498
42,884
Life insurance
Revenues
62,344
62,395
232,634
241,464
Earnings from operations
6,192
6,482
22,876
26,394
Eliminations
Revenues
(1,051)
(2,187)
(9,060)
(9,426)
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
(269)
(276)
(1,090)
(1,112)
Consolidated Results
Revenues
1,059,858
821,525
4,541,985
3,978,868
Earnings from operations
131,325
958
961,147
540,128
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned storage locations follows:
Quarters Ended March 31,
2021
2020
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of March 31
539
503
Square footage as of March 31
45,746
42,082
Average monthly number of units occupied
398
329
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
74.3%
66.1%
Average monthly square footage occupied
35,692
29,846
Years Ended March 31,
2021
2020
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of March 31
539
503
Square footage as of March 31
45,746
42,082
Average monthly number of units occupied
376
319
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
71.8%
67.7%
Average monthly square footage occupied
33,700
28,946
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,194,012
$
494,352
Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net
224,426
186,672
Inventories and parts, net
105,577
101,083
Prepaid expenses
469,144
562,904
Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities
2,695,656
2,492,738
Investments, other
489,759
360,373
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
89,749
103,118
Other assets
47,730
71,956
Right of use assets - financing, net
877,038
1,080,353
Right of use assets - operating
92,505
106,631
Related party assets
35,395
34,784
6,320,991
5,594,964
Property, plant and equipment, at cost:
Land
1,075,813
1,032,945
Buildings and improvements
5,163,705
4,663,461
Furniture and equipment
786,505
752,363
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
477,921
511,520
Rental trucks
3,909,724
3,595,933
11,413,668
10,556,222
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,083,053)
(2,713,162)
Total property, plant and equipment
8,330,615
7,843,060
Total assets
$
14,651,606
$
13,438,024
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
645,575
$
554,353
Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net
4,668,907
4,621,291
Operating lease liabilities
92,510
106,443
Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable
997,701
997,647
Liabilities from investment contracts
2,161,530
1,802,217
Other policyholders' funds and liabilities
12,420
10,190
Deferred income
42,592
31,620
Deferred income taxes, net
1,178,489
1,093,543
Total liabilities
9,799,724
9,217,304
Common stock
10,497
10,497
Additional paid-in capital
453,819
453,819
Accumulated other comprehensive income
106,857
34,652
Retained earnings
4,958,359
4,399,402
Cost of common shares in treasury, net
(525,653)
(525,653)
Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net
(151,997)
(151,997)
Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares
-
-
Total stockholders' equity
4,851,882
4,220,720
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
14,651,606
$
13,438,024
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Quarter Ended March 31,
2021
2020
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
689,787
$
518,021
Self-storage revenues
130,010
108,801
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
80,365
57,490
Property management fees
7,651
6,919
Life insurance premiums
29,651
31,747
Property and casualty insurance premiums
19,243
14,997
Net investment and interest income
37,043
35,200
Other revenue
66,108
48,350
Total revenues
1,059,858
821,525
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
580,997
499,810
Commission expenses
74,178
54,792
Cost of sales
54,543
35,841
Benefits and losses
48,852
37,141
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
9,281
10,594
Lease expense
7,475
7,000
Depreciation, net of gains (losses) on disposals
154,219
174,836
Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate
(1,012)
553
Total costs and expenses
928,533
820,567
Earnings from operations
131,325
958
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(247)
(264)
Interest expense
(41,328)
(42,967)
Pretax earnings (losses)
89,750
(42,273)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(15,970)
164,641
Earnings available to common shareholders
$
73,780
$
122,368
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
3.76
$
6.24
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,607,788
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Twelve Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
3,083,317
$
2,692,413
Self-storage revenues
477,262
418,741
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
344,929
265,091
Property management fees
31,603
30,406
Life insurance premiums
121,609
127,976
Property and casualty insurance premiums
68,779
66,053
Net investment and interest income
122,938
137,829
Other revenue
291,548
240,359
Total revenues
4,541,985
3,978,868
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
2,187,684
2,117,148
Commission expenses
329,609
288,332
Cost of sales
214,059
164,018
Benefits and losses
179,512
174,836
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
28,293
31,219
Lease expense
28,470
26,882
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
609,930
637,063
Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate
3,281
(758)
Total costs and expenses
3,580,838
3,438,740
Earnings from operations
961,147
540,128
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(987)
(1,054)
Interest expense
(163,502)
(160,950)
Pretax earnings
796,658
378,124
Income tax benefit (expense)
(185,802)
63,924
Earnings available to common shareholders
$
610,856
$
442,048
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
31.15
$
22.55
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,603,708
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of March 31, 2021, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2021. The table below shows adjusted PPE as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
March 31,
ROU
Property,
Property,
2021
Financing
Adjusted
Adjusted
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,075,813
$
-
$
1,075,813
$
1,032,945
Buildings and improvements
5,163,705
-
5,163,705
4,663,461
Furniture and equipment
786,505
22,316
808,821
773,476
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
477,921
203,594
681,515
731,101
Rental trucks
3,909,724
1,494,098
5,403,822
5,230,505
Right-of-use assets, gross
11,413,668
1,720,008
13,133,676
12,431,488
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,083,053)
(842,970)
(3,926,023)
(3,508,075)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
8,330,615
$
877,038
$
9,207,653
$
8,923,413
This adjustment to earnings per share for the quarter and year ended fiscal 2020, provides a reconciliation for comparison of our financial performance for the periods presented.
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2020
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Earnings per common share: basic and diluted
$
6.24
CARES Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted
(7.45)
Losses per common share: basic and diluted before CARES Act adjustment
$
(1.21)
CARES Act adjustment
$
(146,015)
CARES Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted
$
(7.45)
Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted
19,607,788
Year Ended
March 31, 2020
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
AMERCO and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Earnings per common share: basic and diluted
$
22.55
CARES Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted
(7.45)
Earnings per common share: basic and diluted before CARES Act adjustment
$
15.10
CARES Act adjustment
$
(146,015)
CARES Act adjustment, per common share basic and diluted
$
(7.45)
Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted
19,603,708
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerco-reports-fiscal-2021-financial-results-301300324.html
SOURCE AMERCO