NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizent, a leading business information company, announced today that Chana Schoenberger has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. Schoenberger was most recently the Editor-in-Chief of Financial Planning, American Banker's sister brand focused on the wealth management community.
Under her leadership, the award-winning Financial Planning successfully launched its new subscription product and expanded its offering to include new coverage areas and new features, including the Leaders forum, a livestream and on-demand video library of senior industry voices and innovators sharing their perspectives on business-critical topics. Schoenberger will bring the same innovation mindset and keen focus on audience needs to American Banker.
"Chana is the ideal choice to lead our flagship brand into the future," said Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent, group publisher of American Banker and Financial Planning. "She will bring her diverse experience and astute insights to further our mission of advancing professionals in the banking community."
As part of her new role, Schoenberger will also chair The Most Powerful Women In Banking™ program. Now celebrating its 20th year, this premiere program recognizes individuals and teams for demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, strong performance and a commitment to driving real outcomes for diversity, equity and inclusion in financial services.
"It's an honor to work with such a talented group of journalists who are dedicated to covering the future of banking, financial services, and fintech at American Banker," Schoenberger said. "I am also excited to tell the stories of the women who lead this dynamic industry as we move into the third decade of the Most Powerful Women in Banking."
Schoenberger brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and business journalism to the Arizent team. Prior to her roles at Arizent, she came from JP Morgan Chase & Co., where she was Managing Editor for U.S. Wealth Management. Previously, Chana has been an editor and reporter for Bloomberg News, The Wall Street Journal, and Dow Jones. During a decade at Forbes, she was a New York City-based writer, Tokyo-based foreign correspondent, and co-editor of Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women.
Schoenberger is a graduate of Harvard University with a bachelor's degree in history and international relations. She was a Knight-Bagehot Fellow at Columbia's Graduate School of Journalism, where she earned her master's degree in Journalism in 2006.
About American Banker
American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique insight and analysis into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research, and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker's transformative content connects leaders online, in person, and in print every day.
About Arizent
Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.
Media Contact
Gemma Postlethwaite, Arizent, 212-803-8200, gemma.postlethwaite@arizent.com
SOURCE Arizent