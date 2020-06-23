PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Bible Society, one of the nation's most enduring nonprofit organizations, announced today that Robert L. Briggs has been appointed as president and CEO of the 204-year-old Bible ministry. Briggs, who served most recently as interim president and CEO following the retirement of Roy L. Peterson, has served at and led American Bible Society through various leadership roles for nearly 20 years.
"Robert's time at American Bible Society has been marked by a deep love of Scripture and a passionate commitment to global Bible ministry," said American Bible Society Chairman of the Board Jeff Brown. "Not only does he bring a wealth of experience and knowledge of the organization to the role of president, but he also has the ardor, hard-earned wisdom and grace to truly make a difference in the lives of thousands of people as he leads American Bible Society's ministries in trauma healing, Bible translation, and Bible engagement."
Briggs steps into his role as president with a rich history in the transformative ministry of Bible access. Briggs has served American Bible Society in a variety of leadership roles, including senior vice president of U.S. Ministry and vice president of advancement. Prior to that, he led the Global Ministry team and served internationally as a member of the Global Council of United Bible Societies, chairing the nominations committee. He is a founding member of the steering committee for Every Tribe Every Nation, an alliance which brings together the largest Bible agencies in the world that are working to ensure that 100 percent of the world's population have access to Scripture.
"I am deeply humbled that the Board of Directors of American Bible Society has trusted me to step into this role. My commitment runs deep to serve those who hunger for the truth and healing that God delivers through the words of Scripture," says Briggs. "Particularly in this moment in our history, a moment of anguish and pain for so many, the authentic message from the God of the Bible offers the hope and healing we all yearn to experience. May God help us in these days."
American Bible Society is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was founded by many of the same leaders who founded the United States, including Elias Boudinot, president of the Continental Congress, and John Jay, first chief justice of the United States. Today, the organization is living out its mission to see all people experience the life-changing message of God's Word through a variety of programs, including global Bible translation and distribution, Scripture provision to armed service members, Bible-based Trauma Healing and the launch of the Faith and Liberty Discovery Center.
Drawing on decades of experience, Briggs steps into the role of CEO at a time when the message of the Gospel has never been more urgent, but Bible engagement is on the decline. American Bible Society believes in the transformative power of the Scriptures to heal oppression and discouragement and bring justice and restoration. At this critical moment in our nation's history, the need for the Bible is paramount. American Bible Society seeks to continue its legacy of innovation and ensure all have access to the Bible in a format they can understand and afford so that all people can experience its life changing message.
Briggs and his wife Susan live in Philadelphia. They have five adult children and six grandchildren. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri and prior to joining American Bible Society, he held leadership roles with the American Diabetes Association and co-founded Cityhill, a Christian publishing company.
About American Bible Society
Since 1816, American Bible Society has worked to make the Bible available to every person in a language and format each can understand and afford, so all people may experience its life-changing message. One of the nation's first and most enduring ministries, today's American Bible Society provides resources across a variety of platforms, enabling first-time readers and seasoned theologians alike to engage with the best-selling book of all time. For more information, visit AmericanBible.org.