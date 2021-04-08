American Cancer Society Announces Senior Executive Director of Indiana/Kentucky

American Cancer Society Announces Senior Executive Director of Indiana/Kentucky

 By American Cancer Society in Kentucky & Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society has named former Executive Director of Indiana, Brad Burk, as the new Senior Executive Director and leader of both the Indiana and Kentucky markets.

Burk is a seasoned professional with over two decades experience in nonprofit leadership. He holds two degrees from Ball State University, and a business degree from the University of Notre Dame. For the past 22 years, he has been employed by the American Cancer Society. Burk has been a dedicated lifelong volunteer, with an emphasis on youth mentoring and coaching. Additionally, he is a current member of the Zionsville Town Council.

"I've been fighting cancer for two decades and very excited to apply that same passion, leadership and experience in Kentucky. Saving lives is all about effective collaboration and teamwork, which is why I'm very eager to work with our Kentucky team and quickly meet new partners," shared Burk.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society and its mission, visit cancer.org.

