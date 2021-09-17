BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT), a social enterprise that promotes exceptional and ethical governance, leadership and decision-making in healthcare, announces partnership with FLIGBY to develop an innovative Leadership Development Simulation with Blended Learning Program. FLIGBY® is an online, single-user, scenario-based serious game in an interactive movie format. It has a look and feel of a game while simulating real-world events and processes. Their award-winning unbiased feedback mechanism tests and measures 29 people management skills while ensuring a serious game's excitement.
Continuously advancing our core mission of providing effective leadership training and development, the American College of Healthcare Trustees selected "FLOW is Good Business™" (FLIGBY®) for its unique approach to leadership development. FLIGBY® provides a safe but highly realistic environment that shows the real-time consequences of participants' managerial decisions. It teaches managers to evolve into leaders who effectively promote employee engagement and positive attitudes in the workplace. FLIGBY® offers a powerful and personalized game-based learning experience.
The ACHT Leadership Development Simulation with Blended Learning Program powered by FLIGBY® will offer many benefits to the participants, a.k.a. players, including:
- Solutions for enhancing social and interpersonal skills
- Helping players to be more proactive and at the same time more conscious leaders
- Enabling people to be more conscious of the hidden aspects and consequences of their business decisions
"The American College of Healthcare Trustees continues to innovate to support effective leadership training," said David Levien, MD, MBA, FACS, President, CEO and Board Chairman of the American College of Healthcare Trustees. "We are excited to partner with FLIGBY® to offer unique game-based learning experience to develop proactive and more conscious leaders."
About ACHT
The American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT) is a national professional association dedicated to promoting high performing, competent, qualified, ethical governance and leadership in healthcare that is person-centered and accountable by providing continuing education, resources, and networking.
About FLIGBY
"FLOW is Good Business™" (FLIGBY®) is an online game-based Leadership Development Simulation designed for use in Leadership and Talent Development programs. It is the official Flow-program for decision makers, developed by Professor Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi and ALEAS Simulations. FLIGBY's leadership development program combines video-game learning experience with sophisticated, benchmark-based competence assessment.
