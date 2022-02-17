ST. LOUIS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of national wellbeing, disease prevention and management company WellSpark to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 40 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
WellSpark is a national wellbeing, disease prevention and management company that moves diverse long-tenured employee populations along a path toward a more enduring well. Unlike off-the-shelf wellbeing programs and one-time classes or courses that often ignore the totality of a person's life or try to fit that complex reality into a pre-determined box, WellSpark utilizes a life-dimensional approach to put health challenges into the context of a person's unique life circumstances.
Specific solutions for employers to help their team members uncover the intrinsic motivation needed to make lasting change include:
- Help 364: Chronic Disease Self-Management Support--This provides coaching and support for those who are self-managing their chronic disease. WellSpark's Nurse Wellness Coaches work to improve participants' control over their disease and alleviate chronic disease distress.
- DPP: Diabetes Prevention Program--The 12-month diabetes prevention program – delivered on-site or online – is designed to address prediabetes, especially the risk factors associated with lifestyle and weight management.
- Health Coaching for Life: Lifestyle Coaching for Behavior Change--WellSpark's trained wellbeing advisors provide compassionate, one-on-one support and personalized recommendations based on the dimensions of an employee's life. As their trusted partner, advisors help employees identify and achieve their health goals and live their healthiest life.
- SparkLife Worksite Wellness: Activity and Compliance-Based Incentives & Rewards Administration--WellSpark helps employers start the journey to create a culture of wellbeing that empowers employees to take an active role in achieving their personal health goals. WellSpark's tiered strategy introduces healthy activities to build employee engagement and provide rewards for achieving better health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.
"At WellSpark, we've set out to deliver the next generation of employee benefits to the modern workforce, and we are united with the ACLM in its goal of transforming health and healthcare in this country," said WellSpark President Roberta Wachtelhausen. "In the Corporate Roundtable, we have found a group of like-minded individuals and organizations who want to deliver sustainable, positive, and lasting change. We are excited to contribute to this cause and leverage the strength of the broader organization to advance these goals."
"Creating a culture of wellbeing means recognizing that each person's wellness journey is unique," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "Understanding the physical and emotional stressors that can impede a person's ability or desire to get or stay healthy as well as the support they need to treat and prevent chronic diseases, WellSpark provides people with the tools and support for lasting change, utilizing science-backed and coach-centric solutions. We welcome WellSpark Health to our Corporate Roundtable."
ABOUT WELLSPARK HEALTH: WellSpark Health, a leading wellbeing, disease prevention and management company, delivers a full suite of customized programs designed to support the modern workforce in achieving their personal well. Working with WellSpark, employers create a culture of health motivating employees to engagement and enduring change. This ultimately leads to mitigating future healthcare costs, improving productivity and engagement, and reducing absenteeism. Based in Connecticut, WellSpark serves public and private sector employers throughout the United States. WellSpark is part of the EmblemHealth family of companies.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle Medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote Lifestyle Medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures.
