ST. LOUIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of global mental well-being leader The Lift Project to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
Founded in Australia by internationally recognized lifestyle medicine expert Dr. Darren Morton, The Lift Project is an evidence-based program employing strategies from lifestyle medicine, positive psychology and neuroscience. Published studies have shown that it significantly reduces depressive symptoms, anxiety and stress, while significantly increasing positive attributes of mental wellbeing such as vitality, life satisfaction and flourishing. The program is used in health care, corporate, educational and community settings, and is administered in both face-to-face and online formats. The program is delivered to small groups but is also available as a mental wellbeing solution for large organizations and companies.
The program was recently designated a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Program by ACLM.
"There is a pressing need for innovative, evidence-based initiatives to support mental health and wellbeing," said Lift Project founder and internationally recognized lifestyle medicine expert Dr. Darren Morton. "Typically, mental health programs adopt a purely psychological approach, but there is overwhelming evidence that lifestyle factors are powerful medicine for mental, as well as physical, health. The Lift Project is bringing lifestyle medicine to the frontline in addressing the mental health epidemic."
"By championing lifestyle medicine principles in the mental health space, The Lift Project is strengthening the position of lifestyle medicine in providing whole-person care," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "We welcome The Lift Project to the Corporate Roundtable."
ABOUT THE LIFT PROJECT: The Lift Project is a profit-for-purpose enterprise, driven by the mission to lift 10 million lives. The vision for The Lift Project arose in response to the need for lifestyle-focused, evidence-based solutions to support mental health, resilience and wellbeing. After nearly a decade of research and development, The Lift Project was officially launched in 2019. Today, The Lift Project is used in health care, corporate, educational and community settings around the world, with programs conducted in over 10 countries.
The Lift Project is unique in several ways. Firstly, it adopts a multidisciplinary approach for the promotion of mental health and wellbeing by incorporating evidence-based strategies from lifestyle medicine, positive psychology and neuroscience. Secondly, while the program is science-based, drawing together the findings of nearly 400 studies, it is presented in a way that is accessible to people of all ages and education levels—versions of The Lift Project are used in schools all the way up to being available as continuing medical education for Physicians. Thirdly, the program has been rigorously studied, with randomized-controlled trials showing significant reductions in depressive symptoms, anxiety and stress, and significant increases in positive attributes of mental wellbeing. Finally, The Lift Project is presented in a positive manner, which alleviates the stigma sometimes attached to participating in a mental health program—it is a program for everyone. The Lift Project is changing lives around the world, by both lifting the lives of those who participate in the program and by donating profits to charities that support human health, happiness and hope. For more information see https://www.theliftproject.global/
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle Medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote Lifestyle Medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever increasing quantities of pills and procedures. Learn more at http://www.lifestylemedicine.org.
