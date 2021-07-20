ST. LOUIS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of connected vertical fitness machine enterprise CLMBR to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice.
ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 30 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem. The Roundtable convenes thought leaders and industry professionals to explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
Denver-based CLMBR designs and manufactures digitally connected vertical climbers and produces on-demand, instructor-led classes and programming. CLMBR is a zero-impact fitness machine that allows the user to move in a primal cross-crawl motion and to choose a balance of cardiovascular and strength conditioning with varying levels of resistance and programming. The equipment provides a high intensity but low-impact cardio workout with resistance strength training and connected technology.
"At CLMBR, our mission is to provide the most efficient, full-body workout on the market that can be accessed right in one's home," said CLMBR Founder and CEO Avrum Elmakis. "Connected fitness is at the forefront of the fitness world, and our goal is to educate the world about the vertical climbing modality and its myriad of benefits. We're honored to be working alongside other experts and practitioners who are seeking to transform the way the world looks at health and wellness."
"CLMBR's focus on home-based, precision strength and cardio efficiency, without putting tension on joints, is an innovation for people who want to take care of themselves and remain as fit and healthy as possible," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "We welcome them to our Corporate Roundtable."
ABOUT CLMBR: CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike traditional climbing machines, CLMBR reaches for new heights and is ideal for any modern user. With zero impact, the machine is safe for most ages and levels of ability. To learn more, please visit http://www.clmbr.com.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote Lifestyle Medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever increasing quantities of pills and procedures. Learn more at http://www.lifestylemedicine.org.
