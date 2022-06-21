Dr. Boyle's biotech and intellectual property expertise strengthen the team as the company proceeds to next phase of its HIV cure clinical trial
ROCKVILLE, Md., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Gene Technologies, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has appointed Jeff Boyle, PhD as chief science officer. Dr. Boyle comes to the post with deep biotechnology expertise which will help further accelerate the company's FDA-approved HIV gene therapy clinical trial that expects to see first indications of efficacy in Q3, as well as continue the developments in monogenic disease and immuno-oncology.
Most recently, Dr. Boyle was president of Ellume USA LLC. He built Ellume's U.S. organization from the ground up, constructing and commissioning an automated manufacturing facility for COVID-19 home tests in partnership with the Department of Defense. He also served as board members on the Maryland Technology Council and BioHealth Innovation.
"Science is at the heart of everything we do at American Gene Technologies, and Dr. Boyle's background as a science-based C-suite executive is exactly what we need to expand our R&D team and drug pipeline," said CEO Jeff Galvin. "His drug development experience and his recent role scaling up Ellume's COVID diagnostic technology product line is directly relevant to American Gene Technologies' current trajectory. Dr. Boyle's science and business expertise will be strategic to continue to build our drug development platform as well as specific disease applications on that technology."
Prior to Ellume, Boyle held multiple executive roles at QIAGEN, a leading global provider of sample-to-insight solutions to more than 500,000 customers in molecular diagnostics (human healthcare), applied testing (primarily forensics), pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and academia (life sciences research).
"I look forward to building on the successes of Jeff Galvin and the team at American Gene Technologies as we grow the expertise with the pipeline in our mission to relieve human suffering from serious diseases with our gene therapy platform," Jeff Boyle said.
Boyle is an inventor listed on several patents in fields including vaccines, immuno-oncology and medical devices that have been launched as revenue-generating products globally. He has broad experience in responding to examiners, opposition proceedings, and has participated in the defense and prosecution of a variety of IP assets. He has managed IP portfolios, and executed on strategic initiatives to develop and in-license IP necessary for product development and market protection.
The scope of his patent work includes diagnostics utilizing the optimal stimulation of CD4 and CD8 T cells and ability to differentiate using simple analytical techniques; diagnostics utilizing the stimulation of both innate and adaptive immune responses to assess immune function; peptide epitopes for T cell based diagnostics; antigen targeting to sites of immune induction including DNA vaccines; and combination of biologics and immune stimulatory complexes for oncology therapies.
About HIV
According to UNAIDS, approximately 37.7 million people worldwide live with HIV/AIDS. In the United States, government statistics show 1.2 million people have HIV and estimate that 34,800 Americans were newly infected with HIV in 2019. Across the globe, UNAIDS estimates that approximately 1.5 million individuals were newly infected with HIV in 2020. The Washington D.C./Baltimore area is often cited as a 'hot spot' for HIV, with Washington, D.C., having the highest rate of infection at nearly 46 cases per 100,000 population and Baltimore City having rates of 17 cases per 100,000. Maryland also ranks sixth among U.S. states and territories in HIV diagnosis rates, with more than 900 new cases in 2019 alone, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Since the late 1980s, antiretroviral drugs have restored quality of life to persons living with HIV and, in some cases, have even been used to prevent new infections. However, no approved treatment has demonstrated the ability to cure HIV. American Gene Technologies is committed to addressing this unmet medical need.
About AGT103-T
AGT103-T is a genetically modified cell product made from a person's own cells. American Gene Technologies' unique approach focuses on permanently repairing the key immune system damage caused by HIV. American Gene Technologies' goal is to develop a gene therapy capable of repairing the immune system so it will provide natural control over HIV replication.
About American Gene Technologies
American Gene Technologies is a gene therapy company with a proprietary gene-delivery platform for rapid development of gene therapies to cure infectious diseases, cancers, and inherited disorders. Its mission is to transform people's lives through genetic medicines that rid the body of disease. American Gene Technologies has been granted four patents for the technology used to make AGT103-T and 11 patents for its unique immuno-oncology approach to stimulate gamma-delta (γδ) T cells to destroy a variety of solid tumors. The company has developed a synthetic gene for treating Phenylketonuria (PKU), a debilitating inherited disease. American Gene Technologies' treatment for PKU has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and it is expected to reach the clinic in 2023.
Video About American Gene Technologies' Work: https://youtu.be/fiA2s7JCkJ8
