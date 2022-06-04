AHS will hold its 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting on June 9-12 in Denver, Colorado
MOUNT ROYAL, N.J., June 04, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Headache Society®(AHS), a professional society of healthcare providers dedicated to the study and treatment of headache and face pain, will host its 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting on June 9-12 in Denver, Colorado. Attendees can participate in-person or virtually, gaining practical, clinical, evidence-based information on the diagnosis, management, and treatment of headache disorders.
"It is an exciting time in the field of headache medicine. During the meeting, attendees will have an opportunity to see the latest in research, hear from the world's leading experts in headache medicine and discuss therapies to improve the lives of people with migraine and other headache disorders," said Dr. Amynah A. Pradhan Ph.D., Chair of the AHS Scientific Meeting planning committee.
New research will be presented during the following sessions:
- Migraine Prevalence has Remained Stable While Disability has Increased in US Population Studies
- Headache Disability in Children and Adolescents Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Symptoms of Increased Peripheral and Central Sensitization Predict the Response to anti-CGRP Monoclonal Antibodies
- Classifying Migraine Using Deep Learning Methodology
The full program Meeting program is available on the AHS Meeting website. Media can obtain passes to gain access to all Annual Scientific Meeting content. Online access to presentations will be available on-demand for six months.
AHS is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education (CME) for physicians.
AHS is actively monitoring the health and safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control as well as state and local health departments. All attendees, speakers, and exhibitors are required to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus at least 14 days prior to arriving for the event. Details related to AHS' COVID-19 protocols can be found here.
For more information about the American Headache Society and its events, programs, and membership, visit americanheadachesociety.org. Live Meeting updates will be posted on all AHS outlets, @ahsheadache, and is easily searchable using #AHSAM22.
About the American Headache Society (AHS) The mission of the American Headache Society is to improve the care and lives of people living with headache disorders. The American Headache Society (AHS) is a professional society of health care providers dedicated to the study and treatment of headache and face pain. The Society's objective is to promote the exchange of information and ideas concerning the causes and treatments of headache and related painful disorders. Educating physicians, health professionals, and the public and encouraging scientific research are the primary functions of our Society. For more information about AHS, visit americanheadachesociety.org.
