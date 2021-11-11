MOUNT ROYAL, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Headache Society® (AHS), a professional society of healthcare providers dedicated to the study and treatment of headache and face pain, will host its 2021 Scottsdale Headache Symposium, November 18-21. Attendees can participate in-person or virtually, gaining practical, clinical, evidence-based information on the diagnosis, management, and treatment of headache disorders. It is an exciting time in the field of headache medicine, with many new treatment options for people with migraine and other headache disorders.

"Aside from being an overall exciting event for those in the field, the American Headache Society's Scottsdale Headache Symposium is the first AHS meeting to allow for those in the field to simultaneously access the content in-person or virtually," said one of the AHS Scottsdale Program Committee Co-Chairs, Deborah I. Friedman, MD, MPH, FAHS. "The 2021 Symposium features in-person education presented in didactic, case-based, evidence-based, panel and demonstrative formats. We purposely ensured the availability of an expansive and diverse group of speakers to cover an array of topics, in addition to providing the opportunity for attendees to obtain continuing education credits."

Highlights of the AHS 2021 Scottsdale Meeting

Migraine and Vascular Disorders – Beyond Ischemic Stroke

Co-Presented by the Migraine and Vascular Disease and Women's Health Special Interest Sections Moderators: Andrea Harriott, MD, PhD; Huma Sheikh, MD

Cutting Edge: The Future State of Headache Medicine

Moderator: Kathleen B. Digre, MD, FAHS Co-moderator: Christine L. Lay, MD, FAHS

Debate – Chicken or the Egg: Sleep and Migraine

PRO: Richard B. Lipton, MD, FAHS

CON: Gisela Terwindt, MD, PhD, MSc

Scottsdale Headache Symposium Chairs

Christine Lay, MD, FAHS

The University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario

Rashmi B. Halker Singh, MD, FAHS

Mayo Clinic Arizona, Phoenix, Arizona

Deborah I. Friedman, MD, MPH, FAHS

UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

The full program agenda is found here. Media can obtain passes to gain access to all Symposium content. Online access to presentations will be available on-demand for six months. AHS is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education (CME) for physicians.

The American Headache Society® (AHS) is actively monitoring the health and safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control as well as state and local health departments. AHS requires attendees to abide by any applicable rules of conduct or local or state laws that may be announced at any time before or during the event. All attendees, speakers, and exhibitors are required to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus at least 14 days prior to arriving for the Symposium. Details related to AHS COVID-19 protocols can be found here.

About the American Headache Society (AHS)

The mission of the American Headache Society is to improve the care and lives of people living with headache disorders. The American Headache Society (AHS) is a professional society of health care providers dedicated to the study and treatment of headache and face pain. The Society's objective is to promote the exchange of information and ideas concerning the causes and treatments of headache and related painful disorders. Educating physicians, health professionals, and the public and encouraging scientific research are the primary functions of our Society. For more information about AHS, visit americanheadachesociety.org.

