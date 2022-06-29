Chen will serve as Vice President of Workforce Solutions with a close connection to AHSA, AHSG's MSP. Chen has a robust history in healthcare staffing as an industry leader in building and nourishing client relationships.
EDMOND, Okla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Health Staffing Group ("AHSG"), a technology-enabled, diversified healthcare staffing company with a full workforce solutions offering, announced today that Allison Chen has been named Vice President of Workforce Solutions.
"We're excited to announce Allison's addition to the AHSG family of companies. Her results-driven, strategic approach will identify and execute on new ways to help our clients succeed and we're thankful to have her on the team," Beverly Colan, Executive Vice President said.
Chen has a robust history in healthcare staffing as an industry leader in building and nourishing client relationships. She served as Senior Director of Account Management at the largest healthcare staffing firm in the United States, delivering expanded workforce solutions offerings that led to significant returns in revenue for her clients.
"I am so excited to join the team at AHSG. Fostering relationships and helping others succeed is a core purpose of mine, and I know those values are shared by AHSG. I cannot wait to see how we are able to grow together," Chen said.
Chen will serve as Vice President of Workforce Solutions with a close connection to AHSA, AHSG's MSP, which was founded in 2003 to streamline the supplemental and direct hire staffing process.
AHSA offers an industry best-in-class VMS platform, Trio, that is currently utilized by some of the largest healthcare systems in the United States.
About American Health Staffing Group:
AHSG is a national and diversified healthcare talent and technology services platform, serving thousands of endpoints across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. AHSG's seven divisions span high growth and resilient segments of healthcare staffing including nursing, allied health, interim leadership, dialysis, non-clinical, permanent placement, pharmacy and technology. AHSG's technology offerings include its flagship SaaS products, Trio VMS and Insight ATS+.
AHSG is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC.
