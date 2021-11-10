BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) is excited to announce a new partnership with Home Inspector Pro (HIP). The partnership with HIP rounds out AHIT's home inspector offering with a top-tier home inspection software. With the partnership, AHIT students now have access to everything needed to start and grow their home inspection careers, including pre-license education, industry-leading exam prep, continued education, and access to exclusive savings on HIP software.
The partnership allows AHIT to sharpen its focus on home inspector training, targeted preparation for the National Home Inspector Exam©, and ongoing education as a leader in the market while also providing a first-class replacement for AHIT's retired InspectIT app.
According to AHIT Instructor Chris Chirafisi, "Home Inspector Pro is one of the best report tools out there and it saves inspectors a significant amount of time. HIP delivers a polished report that real estate agents and homeowners really like."
The HIP Story
Since its founding in 2004, HIP has built its first-class reputation on customization, user experience, professional reports, and task automation to provide the most effective solutions to home inspectors and their clients. By focusing directly on testing and feedback from users, HIP has kept pace with the changing landscape of inspections and technology. This partnership represents the next step in maintaining that commitment.
"As part of our ongoing commitment to start and grow inspector careers through high-quality education, we're excited to partner with Home Inspector Pro to offer additional value to AHIT students and alumni," said Matt Barlow, a senior leader on the AHIT sales team. "New and seasoned home inspectors will be empowered by the full offering of best-in-class features that make Home Inspector Pro the obvious choice for inspection software."
"Reports and data analysis are typically the most difficult for new inspectors to master. AHIT courses will align with HIP report practices and top AHIT standards to give new students a head start on their report deliverables," said Barlow.
"Home Inspector Pro is committed to aligning with partners who are equally committed to top-tier technology, customer service, support, and training of inspectors. AHIT is a perfect partner for HIP to continue to offer the very best to inspectors. We are excited to continue to grow with our users and AHIT," said Dominic Maricic, CEO at HIP.
ABOUT AHIT
AHIT is the leader in professional home inspection training courses and textbooks in the United States. For more than three decades, AHIT has set the standard in home inspector training with both live and online courses and comprehensive field inspection training, delivered by expert home inspector instructors from around the country. AHIT, an Mbition company, is accredited by ASHI and InterNACHI, and certified by the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit http://www.AHIT.com
ABOUT HIP
HIP has been partnering with single and multi-inspector companies as well as large inspector franchises since 2004. HIP has been able to innovate and continually provide users in 22 countries and 10 languages with software that grows with them and their businesses. From inspection software, mobile solutions, and business automation, HIP continues to evolve and equip inspectors with the best tools for the job.
