CALABASAS, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question and answer period.

Live conference call



Toll free number:

(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)

Passcode:

Not required

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations"





Conference call replay



Toll free number:

(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)

Passcode:

13728838#

Webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations"

Date accessible through:

May 20, 2022

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2021, we owned 57,024 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contacts:

American Homes 4 Rent

Investor Relations

Nicholas Fromm

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: investors@ah4r.com

American Homes 4 Rent

Media Relations

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: media@ah4r.com

