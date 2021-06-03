(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent)

(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent)

 By American Homes 4 Rent

CALABASAS, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion during Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

After market close on June 7, 2021, the Company will post an updated investor presentation to its website, www.ah4r.com, in the Investor Relations section.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2021, we owned 53,984 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contacts:

American Homes 4 Rent

Investor Relations

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: investors@ah4r.com

American Homes 4 Rent

Media Relations

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: media@ah4r.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-to-participate-in-nareits-reitweek-2021-virtual-investor-conference-301305669.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.