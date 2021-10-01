TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ --
American Honda
Acura
Honda
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Q3
345,914
124,633
221,281
38,555
10,986
27,569
307,359
113,647
193,712
-10.9%
-20.2%
-4.7%
-2.8%
+9.3%
-6.9%
-11.9%
-22.3%
-4.4%
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
September
95,716
32,278
63,438
9,413
2,397
7,016
86,303
29,881
56,422
-24.7%
-36.5%
-16.8%
-27.3%
-28.6%
-26.8%
-24.4%
-37%
-15.4%
"The enduring nature of the microchip shortage and port congestion issues continue to constrain the entire industry, but we are encouraged by the record sales of Honda models where we have adequate inventory," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "We appreciate the patience of our customers as our associates, our suppliers and our dealers continue working to supply Honda and Acura products to meet their needs."
Honda
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Notes
Despite ongoing, industrywide supply issues that slowed September sales, Honda posted solid 3rd quarter sales results led by strong demand for light trucks. Sales of the red-hot Civic Sedan limited only by single-digit days supply.
All-new 2022 Honda Civic continues to set the standard for small car safety with the highest possible rating from IIHS: TOP SAFETY PICK+.
The refreshed '22 Passport launching later this year, demonstrates its true off-road capability with a more rugged exterior design and a new TrailSport edition, the new halo for Honda light trucks.
Acura
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Notes
Acura continued to weather supply issues with a solid 3rd quarter led by higher sedan sales to stay on track for an annual sales increase in 2021.
With a quieter cabin and retuned suspension, the restyled '22 Acura RDX arriving in November is the most dynamic, comfortable and refined 5-passenger Acura SUV ever.
2022 NSX Type S is the most powerful and best performing NSX ever and the ultimate expression of Precision Crafted Performance.
American Honda Vehicle Sales for September 2021
Month-to-Date
Year-to-Date
September
September
DSR** %
MoM %
September
September
DSR** %
YoY %
American Honda Total
95,716
127,058
-24.7%
-24.7%
1,179,424
980,720
21.3%
20.3%
Total Car Sales
32,278
50,819
-36.5%
-36.5%
436,842
410,776
7.3%
6.3%
Total Truck Sales
63,438
76,239
-16.8%
-16.8%
742,582
569,944
31.4%
30.3%
Honda
Total Car Sales
29,881
47,462
-37.0%
-37.0%
401,953
385,463
5.2%
4.3%
Honda
Total Truck Sales
56,422
66,655
-15.4%
-15.4%
650,532
499,603
31.4%
30.2%
Acura
Total Car Sales
2,397
3,357
-28.6%
-28.6%
34,889
25,313
39.0%
37.8%
Acura
Total Truck Sales
7,016
9,584
-26.8%
-26.8%
92,050
70,341
32.0%
30.9%
* Total Domestic Car Sales
26,205
47,233
-44.5%
-44.5%
369,424
365,657
1.9%
1.0%
Domestic
Car
Honda Division
23,811
43,998
-45.9%
-45.9%
334,744
341,120
-1.0%
-1.9%
Acura Division
2,394
3,235
-26.0%
-26.0%
34,680
24,537
42.6%
41.3%
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
63,438
76,237
-16.8%
-16.8%
742,576
569,302
31.6%
30.4%
Domestic
Truck
Honda Division
56,422
66,653
-15.3%
-15.3%
650,526
498,961
31.5%
30.4%
Acura Division
7,016
9,584
-26.8%
-26.8%
92,050
70,341
32.0%
30.9%
Total Import Car Sales
6,073
3,586
69.4%
69.4%
67,418
45,119
50.7%
49.4%
Import
Car
Honda Division
6,070
3,464
75.2%
75.2%
67,209
44,343
52.9%
51.6%
Acura Division
3
122
-97.5%
-97.5%
209
776
-72.8%
-73.1%
Total Import Truck Sales
0
2
-100.0%
-100.0%
6
642
-99.1%
-99.1%
Import
Truck
Honda Division
0
2
-100.0%
-100.0%
6
642
-99.1%
-99.1%
Acura Division
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
Honda Division Total
86,303
114,117
-24.4%
-24.4%
1,052,485
885,066
20.0%
18.9%
Honda
Car
ACCORD
12,174
20,149
-39.6%
-39.6%
157,988
145,291
9.7%
8.7%
CIVIC
15,647
22,371
-30.1%
-30.1%
216,575
200,941
8.7%
7.8%
CLARITY
82
354
-76.8%
-76.8%
2,428
2,598
-5.7%
-6.5%
CR-Z
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
1
-100.0%
-100.0%
FIT
2
3,116
-99.9%
-99.9%
8,695
24,388
-64.0%
-64.3%
INSIGHT
1,976
1,472
34.2%
34.2%
16,267
12,244
34.0%
32.9%
Car
Truck
CR-V
17,483
33,572
-47.9%
-47.9%
290,140
237,334
23.3%
22.2%
HR-V
12,289
7,560
62.6%
62.6%
105,398
61,799
72.0%
70.5%
ODYSSEY
5,691
7,844
-27.4%
-27.4%
67,441
59,691
14.0%
13.0%
PASSPORT
6,045
4,281
41.2%
41.2%
42,014
27,665
53.2%
51.9%
PILOT
12,230
10,643
14.9%
14.9%
114,667
90,002
28.5%
27.4%
RIDGELINE
2,684
2,755
-2.6%
-2.6%
30,872
23,112
34.7%
33.6%
Truck
Acura Division Total
9,413
12,941
-27.3%
-27.3%
126,939
95,654
33.9%
32.7%
Acura
Car
ILX
422
1,377
-69.4%
-69.4%
11,630
9,333
25.7%
24.6%
NSX
20
10
100.0%
100.0%
118
83
43.4%
42.2%
RLX / RL
3
122
-97.5%
-97.5%
209
776
-72.8%
-73.1%
TLX
1,952
1,848
5.6%
5.6%
22,932
15,121
53.0%
51.7%
Car
Truck
MDX
2,101
4,920
-57.3%
-57.3%
47,814
32,553
48.2%
46.9%
RDX
4,915
4,664
5.4%
5.4%
44,236
37,788
18.1%
17.1%
Truck
Selling Days
25
25
228
230
**** Electrified Vehicles
6,836
7,161
-4.5%
-4.5%
82,446
42,874
94.0%
92.3%
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
** Daily Selling Rate
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.