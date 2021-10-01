TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --



American Honda

 Acura

Honda



Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Q3

345,914

124,633

221,281

38,555

10,986

27,569

307,359

113,647

193,712



-10.9%

-20.2%

-4.7%

-2.8%

+9.3%

-6.9%

-11.9%

-22.3%

-4.4%



Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

September

95,716

32,278

63,438

9,413

2,397

7,016

86,303

29,881

56,422



-24.7%

-36.5%

-16.8%

-27.3%

-28.6%

-26.8%

-24.4%

-37%

-15.4%

 

"The enduring nature of the microchip shortage and port congestion issues continue to constrain the entire industry, but we are encouraged by the record sales of Honda models where we have adequate inventory," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "We appreciate the patience of our customers as our associates, our suppliers and our dealers continue working to supply Honda and Acura products to meet their needs."

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes



Despite ongoing, industrywide supply issues that slowed September sales, Honda posted solid 3rd quarter sales results led by strong demand for light trucks. Sales of the red-hot Civic Sedan limited only by single-digit days supply.    

  • HR-V and Passport post all-time best sales in all three quarters in 2021; while Pilot posts its best third quarter since 2018.
  • CR-V Hybrid remains strong while supply issues constrain petrol model.
  • Sales of Honda electrified vehicles set a new annual sales mark (82,446) during third quarter; Insight hybrid sedan set a September sales record.
  • Civic Hatchback went on-sale in late September, to further bolster the Civic lineup, with first-ever U.S. production (Indiana) to boost sales volume.
All-new 2022 Honda Civic continues to set the standard for small car safety with the highest possible rating from IIHS: TOP SAFETY PICK+.



The refreshed '22 Passport launching later this year, demonstrates its true off-road capability with a more rugged exterior design and a new TrailSport edition, the new halo for Honda light trucks.





Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes



Acura continued to weather supply issues with a solid 3rd quarter led by higher sedan sales to stay on track for an annual sales increase in 2021.    

  • Bolstered by the all-new Type S variant, Acura TLX sales (1,952) notch best September since 2018 and best third quarter since 2016.
  • RDX withstands supply issues to sport best September sales since 2018 (4,915) and best third quarter since 2018; all-new 2022 MDX remains in high demand, but supply issues related to microchip issue slow sales.

With a quieter cabin and retuned suspension, the restyled '22 Acura RDX arriving in November is the most dynamic, comfortable and refined 5-passenger Acura SUV ever.



2022 NSX Type S is the most powerful and best performing NSX ever and the ultimate expression of Precision Crafted Performance.















 



American Honda Vehicle Sales for September 2021







Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date







September

2021

September

2020

DSR** %

Change

MoM %

Change

September

2021

September

2020

DSR** %

Change

YoY %

Change





American Honda Total

95,716

127,058

-24.7%

-24.7%

1,179,424

980,720

21.3%

20.3%





Total Car Sales

32,278

50,819

-36.5%

-36.5%

436,842

410,776

7.3%

6.3%





Total Truck Sales

63,438

76,239

-16.8%

-16.8%

742,582

569,944

31.4%

30.3%





Honda

Total Car Sales

29,881

47,462

-37.0%

-37.0%

401,953

385,463

5.2%

4.3%





Honda

Total Truck Sales

56,422

66,655

-15.4%

-15.4%

650,532

499,603

31.4%

30.2%





Acura

Total Car Sales

2,397

3,357

-28.6%

-28.6%

34,889

25,313

39.0%

37.8%





Acura

Total Truck Sales

7,016

9,584

-26.8%

-26.8%

92,050

70,341

32.0%

30.9%





* Total Domestic Car Sales

26,205

47,233

-44.5%

-44.5%

369,424

365,657

1.9%

1.0%





Domestic

Car

Honda Division

23,811

43,998

-45.9%

-45.9%

334,744

341,120

-1.0%

-1.9%









Acura Division

2,394

3,235

-26.0%

-26.0%

34,680

24,537

42.6%

41.3%





* Total Domestic Truck Sales

63,438

76,237

-16.8%

-16.8%

742,576

569,302

31.6%

30.4%





Domestic

Truck

Honda Division

56,422

66,653

-15.3%

-15.3%

650,526

498,961

31.5%

30.4%









Acura Division

7,016

9,584

-26.8%

-26.8%

92,050

70,341

32.0%

30.9%





  Total Import Car Sales

6,073

3,586

69.4%

69.4%

67,418

45,119

50.7%

49.4%





Import

Car

Honda Division

6,070

3,464

75.2%

75.2%

67,209

44,343

52.9%

51.6%









Acura Division

3

122

-97.5%

-97.5%

209

776

-72.8%

-73.1%





  Total Import Truck Sales

0

2

-100.0%

-100.0%

6

642

-99.1%

-99.1%





Import

Truck

Honda Division

0

2

-100.0%

-100.0%

6

642

-99.1%

-99.1%









Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%



   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION



Honda Division Total

86,303

114,117

-24.4%

-24.4%

1,052,485

885,066

20.0%

18.9%





Honda

Car

ACCORD

12,174

20,149

-39.6%

-39.6%

157,988

145,291

9.7%

8.7%









CIVIC

15,647

22,371

-30.1%

-30.1%

216,575

200,941

8.7%

7.8%









CLARITY

82

354

-76.8%

-76.8%

2,428

2,598

-5.7%

-6.5%









CR-Z

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%









FIT

2

3,116

-99.9%

-99.9%

8,695

24,388

-64.0%

-64.3%









INSIGHT

1,976

1,472

34.2%

34.2%

16,267

12,244

34.0%

32.9%







Car

























Truck

CR-V

17,483

33,572

-47.9%

-47.9%

290,140

237,334

23.3%

22.2%









HR-V

12,289

7,560

62.6%

62.6%

105,398

61,799

72.0%

70.5%









ODYSSEY

5,691

7,844

-27.4%

-27.4%

67,441

59,691

14.0%

13.0%









PASSPORT

6,045

4,281

41.2%

41.2%

42,014

27,665

53.2%

51.9%









PILOT

12,230

10,643

14.9%

14.9%

114,667

90,002

28.5%

27.4%









RIDGELINE

2,684

2,755

-2.6%

-2.6%

30,872

23,112

34.7%

33.6%







Truck























Acura Division Total

9,413

12,941

-27.3%

-27.3%

126,939

95,654

33.9%

32.7%





Acura

Car

ILX

422

1,377

-69.4%

-69.4%

11,630

9,333

25.7%

24.6%









NSX

20

10

100.0%

100.0%

118

83

43.4%

42.2%









RLX / RL

3

122

-97.5%

-97.5%

209

776

-72.8%

-73.1%









TLX

1,952

1,848

5.6%

5.6%

22,932

15,121

53.0%

51.7%







Car

























Truck

MDX

2,101

4,920

-57.3%

-57.3%

47,814

32,553

48.2%

46.9%









RDX

4,915

4,664

5.4%

5.4%

44,236

37,788

18.1%

17.1%







Truck























Selling Days

25

25





228

230









**** Electrified Vehicles

6,836

7,161

-4.5%

-4.5%

82,446

42,874

94.0%

92.3%











*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts





**   Daily Selling Rate





**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.



 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-honda-light-trucks-find-silver-lining-in-challenging-3rd-quarter-for-auto-industry-301390021.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.